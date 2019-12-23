Growth In India And China Faltering - A Global Problem

Both are slowing considerably, that's bad news for our own economic prospects - and thus, obviously, our own investment markets.

This doesn't mean that we should be indifferent to what is happening there though - together they're some 18 to 20% of the global economy.

Very few of us will be directly invested into either China or India - that's just the way this works.

The success of any specific and particular investment depends upon local and specific factors. This is obvious - real estate is about location, farming the weather, markets for services and goods are near always in the locality of production and so on.

But it's also true that global economic circumstances have an effect. If some few hundred, or a couple of billion, people out there are growing good and fast then that's going to have effects - beneficial ones - on our local economic circumstances. The economy is not, after all, a zero-sum game. Their producing more means they can consume more, some of what they consume will come from us.

Equally, that means that if growth is faltering out there among some few hundred million or a couple of billion people then that's going to depress - at least a little bit - demand for our own production. It is at this level that we're interested in what is happening in the Chinese and Indian economies. They are, after all, a considerable portion of humanity and a significant chunk of the world economy.

India's slowing

India is still growing, as it should be. The place is markedly poorer than the advanced countries, therefore, it is engaging in catch up growth. Something that's a lot easier than growth at the technological frontier. After all, someone's already grown through that wealth or income level, showing both that it can be done and how to do it.

This growth though is slowing markedly: The problem is not that the Indian economy is in recession. The economy is still growing faster than most other big areas of economic activity, despite effectively slowing down since the two spectacular "hits" to economic activity imposed by Prime Minister Modi in 2016 and 2017, respectively banknote demonetization and the imposition of a government sales tax.

The problem is that the fall in the rate of growth in economic activity seems to be accelerating. Another few months of falling growth and economic activity may start to actually decline in real terms.

It is possible to worry about people competing with us even if that's not really true in economic terms - that difference between zero-sum and positive such. Even then India's not much of a competitor to any rich-world economy at present so we can put such concerns to one side.

What worries is that this is a major potential source of demand for rich-world economies and the growth really is slowing markedly:

(India SMI from World Economics)

Note that an SMI is akin to a PMI, just from a different company with a slightly different composition. Actually, a goodly number of the people doing the SMI work aided in creating the PMIs in the first place. The basic lessons are the same though, below 50 in the index is contraction, above expansion and so on.

The problem here in India is that the really easy growth, that from getting rid of the more ridiculous aspects of the Licence Raj, has already happened. The next stage of growth needs significant political and or economic reform to be able to take place.

Just as an example, there are still rigid rules that prevent significant foreign investment in retail. The argument being that millions depend on the current distribution infrastructure for their livings. Therefore significant disruption mustn't be allowed. But that's what economic growth is, significant disruption to the current methods of doing things. And India's retail structure is grossly, grossly inefficient.

That is, for the next burst of growth to take place - here using retail just as an example - it's going to be necessary to clear away the rules which prevent significant disruption to current structures. It's not entirely obvious that the political will to do this exists.

Which is a rather gloomy thought for the global economy.

China

We also have the China SMI:

(China SMI from World Economics)

Strange as it may seem this is indicating a fall into actual recession in China. Well, it will be a recession if it lasts for 6 months - something I think unlikely. This is more adjustments as a result of the trade war than it is the economy in general swooning.

Perhaps, which is the difficulty we've always got with forward looking economic statistics. Are they transient items, as the Federal Reserve has been insisting was affecting the US economy earlier this year? Or something more structural?

My view

I tend to think that China's slowdown is a result of temporary factors while India's is from an inability, or perhaps unwillingness, to conduct the necessary reforms. This is based upon my own economic priors of course, one of which is that a free market economy will overcome pretty much any headwind, given a little bit of time. One that's insufficiently free will get stuck.

And I know that people generally don't believe this but down there at the level that actually matters China is probably the most free market economy on the planet at present. In terms of the freedom people have to go into business, build a new plant, change business lines, go bust, it really is. Some years back I was dealing with one of the rare earths, one that China had traditionally not supplied. People I was in contact with were able to go from having the idea to full production - from scratch - in the time it might take me to write the environmental impact reports in either Europe or the US. This isn't an exaggeration either, this actually happened.

India's problem is entirely the reverse. It use to be a massively regulated economy, it's now only a very heavily regulated one. It needs much more liberalisation to be able to continue to grow.

The investor view

As at the top very few of us are directly invested in either economy, both have limitations on what foreigners might invest in for example. Thus how those economies do directly isn't a big influence upon us or our investing patterns.

It's also true that whatever is slowing down those economies isn't going to be influenced by rich world monetary policy or interest rates. They're simply not relevant. So there will be no change in Fed, BoE of ECB policy as a result of this.

Yet they are, together, about 18% or so of the global economy. Their not growing at the 6 to 9 % they have been these past two decades is going to curb the speed at which the global economy expands. That will have a knock on effect upon our economies. And thus, partially, upon our own investments.

If India and China are having the significant economic slowdowns that these figures show then our own investment environment is going to be less buoyant. We'd want to be a little less interested in US listed firms operating in both economies of course, but the real impact is going to be slower growth in the rich world. The two places are simply such large parts of the global whole nowadays that their performance does matter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.