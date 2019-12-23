Cboe Global Markets: Still A Solid Business

Although the competition gets more intense – especially for stock exchanges – CBOE still has an economic moat, which should lead to stable growth in the coming years.

At the beginning of the year, I covered Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) for the first time. It was part of my “Preparing for the end of the cycle” series, although I hesitated for quite some time if I should include the company in this series covering mostly high-quality companies due to reasons I will explain once again in this article.

Now about one year later, I think it is a good time to provide an update and especially renew the intrinsic value calculation, which might have been a little too pessimistic last time.

Business Description

Cboe Global Markets is one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, which is offering trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company was founded in 1973 by the Chicago Board of Trade and began trading standard stock option contracts on 16 underlying stocks in the smoking lounge. It was owned by members for several decades and operated as a not-for-profit, member-owned exchange company. On March 11, 2010, the Chicago Board Options Exchange filed the paperwork for its IPO and began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on June 15, 2010. In October 2010, CBOE launched its C2 Options Exchange, an all-electronic trading platform for options on multiply-listed equities as well as other asset classes. Cboe Global Markets owns and operates four options exchanges: Cboe Options Exchange, Cboe C2 Options Exchange, Cboe BZX Options Exchange and Cboe EDGX Options Exchange. The Chicago Board Options Exchange is still the largest U.S. options exchange by total volume and offers trading in options on stocks, market indexes and exchanged-traded funds and notes. In the fall of 2016, it was announced that CBOE will purchase BATS Global Markets and the deal was closed in early 2017 for about $3.2 billion.

As a result of the merger, the company has now five “product categories”:

Options : The options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes, non-exclusive “multiply-listed” options and other ETPs.

: The options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes, non-exclusive “multiply-listed” options and other ETPs. US Equities : The US Equities segment includes listed cash equities and ETP transaction services that occur on BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA. It also includes ETP listing and advertising activity from ETF.com.

: The US Equities segment includes listed cash equities and ETP transaction services that occur on BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA. It also includes ETP listing and advertising activity from ETF.com. Futures : The futures segment includes the business of its futures exchange, CFE, which lists futures on the VIX index and bitcoin and other futures products.

: The futures segment includes the business of its futures exchange, CFE, which lists futures on the VIX index and bitcoin and other futures products. European Equities : The European Equities segment includes the pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities and some other financial instruments.

: The European Equities segment includes the pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities and some other financial instruments. Global FX: The Global FX segment includes institutional FX services on the Cboe FX platform, where institutional buyers and sellers worldwide can trade spot FX directly.

The company is generating its revenue by transaction fees, access fees, exchange services and other fees, market data fees and regulatory fees.

Third Quarter Results

In the third quarter, Cboe Global Markets could increase its revenue in all five segments, with access and capacity fees increasing only 3.9% YoY, transaction fees increased 13.1%, market data fees increased 18.3% and regulatory fees increased even 59.6%. Total revenue in the third quarter was $675 million, but CBOE is usually reporting net revenue, which was only $294 million as CBOE had already subtracted cost of revenue of $381 million (including liquidity payments, royalty fees, Section 31 fees as well as costs for routing and clearing). The resulting net revenue is the number, CBOE is usually reporting in presentations and news releases.

When looking at net revenue and the different products, growth was especially driven by futures and options. Options is still responsible for the biggest part of net revenue and could increase net revenue 10% in the third quarter. Futures are responsible for $38 million of net revenue and CBOE could increase the number to 28% in the third quarter. U.S. equities are responsible for $75 million in net revenue and the number could still grow 6%. Finally, European equities generated about $21 million in the third quarter, but net revenue was down 2% YoY. CBOE is also generating about $13 million in net revenue from FX, but that number also decreased 4% YoY.

Solid Balance Sheet and Shareholder Reward

As consequence of the acquisition of BATS Global Markets, CBOE had to take on some debt, but it has a very health balance sheet. Right now, the company has $867 million in long-term debt, but the total stockholder’s equity is $3,328 million, leading to D/E ratio 0.26. And when taking the $150 million in cash and cash equivalents into account, it would take only the operating income of one year to repay all the outstanding debt. The $2.7 billion in goodwill and the $1.6 billion in intangible assets are not perfect, but overall, CBOE has a solid balance sheet.

The company has not only a solid balance sheet but also extremely low capital expenditures. Last year it only had to spend 6.7% of generated cash by operations to keep its business running. The fact that CBOE only needs a fraction of its cash generated by operations to keep its business running leaves a lot of money for further investments and for rewarding shareholders at the same time. CBOE is paying a dividend and also repurchasing shares. In 2019, CBOE spent $88 million on share repurchases so far (including the months until September 2019). Management also increased share repurchase authorization by $250 million. CBOE started paying a dividend in 2010 and increased its dividend every single year since then. In 2013, CBOE also paid an extra dividend of $0.75 and in 2014 it paid an extra dividend of $0.50. Currently it is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.36 resulting in a dividend yield 1.21% with a payout ratio of about 30%.

Volatility and Growth

CBOE’s revenue is dependent mostly on the volume of trading on the stock exchange and volatility is an important factor for CBOE. 2017 was a rather “quiet” year for the stock market with volatility being rather low, but in 2018, volatility returned to the market and the VIX in 2018 was the entire time higher than the 2017 average. And high volatility means a lot of people and institutions are trading, which leads to higher transaction fees for CBOE. I assume that volatility will stay high in the quarters to come (which is good for CBOE), but a potential stock market decline or crash could be rather negative for all the exchanges as people will avoid stocks, futures or options for quite some time after the experience of a stock market crash.

But CBOE has several key strategic initiatives of its own to grow in the years to come. First of all, on October 7th, 2019, CBOE completed the final step in the multi-exchange technology migration and the company has now one common platform for U.S. Equities, U.S. Options, European Equities as well as Futures. Having one common platform also enables CBOE to redirect technology efforts to building new technologies.

CBOE also wants to focus on growing proprietary products and is hoping to generate strong organic revenue growth from it. Management will especially focus on growing proprietary index products. It will also focus on strengthening the recurring revenue stream. 69% of revenue is still stemming from transaction fees, but CBOE could also grow its recurring non-transaction revenue stream over the last quarters and management is expecting growth in proprietary market data and access and capacity fees combined to be mid- to high-single digit in 2019. About 75% of proprietary market data revenue growth in the third quarter of 2019 was driven by additional subscriptions.

CBOE is also expecting $80 million from synergy effects in 2019 and $85 million in 2020. Additionally, it will focus on scaling its business model and focus on a disciplined expense management and is targeting higher operating margins.

Competition and Moat

At the beginning, CBOE was generating most of its revenue from taking a transaction fee for providing the privilege of trading an option. But especially with the acquisition of BATS Global Markets, CBOE moved into the equity market and is now competing with many major players like Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) – which owns the New York Stock Exchange – or the CME Group (CME). The result are much lower margins – gross margin for example declined from almost 100% to 45% - and intense competition with other big stock exchanges making it also easier for market participants to trade similar assets at a different stock exchange.

But CBOE, Nasdaq Inc., Intercontinental Exchange or CME Group still outperformed the broad market during the last decade. Since the IPO, CBOE increased 266%, while the S&P 500 (SPY) increased 195% in the same time frame.

When facing competition, an economic moat can help a company to defend its business and keep competitors at bay. CBOE is still market leader in the options market and could profit from a “winner-takes-it-all” effect that often occurs in networks. Additionally, the high levels of fragmentation on both sides – buyers and sellers – gives CBOE bargaining power. Sellers and buyers have to accept the price charged by the stock exchange because due to the high fragmentation they have no chance to find buyers or sellers on their own – and especially not for the price they want. And as long as every buyer or seller is only responsible for a small fraction of the total assets traded on the stock exchange, nobody has real bargain power over CBOE. BATS, however, is not in the same position regarding stocks. Aside from BATS, there are many other stock exchanges and – what is more important – bigger stock exchanges like Nasdaq, NYSE and many others are the companies CBOE now has to compete with. Before the acquisition, more than 80% of revenue was generated from options trading (the market segment where CBOE has a very strong moat) and in the third quarter of 2019, options made up for only about 50% of net revenue.

Aside from the network effect, CBOE is also profiting from its long-term exclusive licensing agreement, especially around its VIX proprietary index products. And although the SPIKES Volatility Index was launched in February 2019 as competition to the VIX, it does not seem to be a real threat for CBOE. In September, Reuters reported that about 130,000 SPIKES contracts have been traded so far, while the daily volume for VIX options is more than 550,000 contracts at CBOE during the last month on average.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

In my last article, I calculated an intrinsic value of only $68.90, which would make CBOE extremely overvalued right now. But it definitely makes sense to calculate the intrinsic value of the company once again as I might have been too pessimistic about the free cash flow CBOE can generate in the years to come. We have to consider that the amortization of goodwill and intangible assets was about $150 million in the last few years, and subtracting these amounts, the cash from operating activities would be lower. Nevertheless, I am taking the free cash flow of the last four quarters ($586 million) as basis for our calculation.

As I am expecting a recession in the near future, it makes sense to look at the performance during the last recession: while CBOE could increase its revenue every single year (although revenue increased only about 2% in 2009), earnings per share declined 7.9% in 2009 and an additional 12.0% in 2010. To be cautious, we assume a similar performance in 2020 and 2021, but for 2022, we assume that CBOE can increase its free cash flow 25% again as the company also came out strong after the last recession. Before the acquisition of BATS, CBOE could increase its revenue about 6.5% annually and therefore I will assume 6% annual growth for the years after 2022, and due to the still existing moat, we assume 5% growth for perpetuity after the first decade. This leads to an intrinsic value of $95.44 for CBOE.

Conclusion

CBOE is still overvalued and considering a potential recession in the next one or two years, the stock has a lot of potential downside risk. But over the long run, CBOE’s moat is still solid, although it is not as wide as it used to be in the past, when options were responsible for most of the revenue.

