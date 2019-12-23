Appian: Not The Growth We're Looking For

The lack of scalability in Appian's business model, as evidenced by its lower margins, will weigh on its stock heading into 2020 in a profit-centric market.

Appian (APPN) has long been a company whose success in the market has been mystifying. The company has long touted that its low-code development platform had the potential to transform the business environment by allowing laymen of limited technical background to automate common business processes. While that may be true, Appian is up against a litany of competition in the platform/process automation space (including from heavyweights like Salesforce.com (CRM)), and its recent trend of decelerating revenue growth shows that Appian's bright star in the market may be waning.

Appian was a hot performer in the tech sector earlier this year, its stock having at one point risen over 2x where it started the year. Make no mistake, Appian is still a big winner this year with 57% gains year-to-date, but investors' enthusiasm for the stock has noticeably waned after its third-quarter earnings release at the tail end of November.

Data by YCharts

Appian has long been distinguished from its mid-cap software peers, and not in a good way: the majority of its revenues come from professional services. This means that as much as Appian claims to be a software company, half of its business also lies in consulting - making it no less plain than technology ISVs like Cognizant or Infosys, and not deserving of a true tech valuation multiple.

Part of the appeal of a software company lies in the ability of a software platform to be self-service. Salesforce, for example, can spend billions of R&D dollars to create a single Sales Cloud, and millions of customers can more or less use the same platform (with perhaps some modification for certain industries, consistent with Salesforce's vertical go-to-market push). For Appian, this is more murky - the high degree of professional services revenue in its mix suggests that Appian can seldom be independently implemented without help from Appian. It also suggests that Appian has had trouble engaging technology consultants and ISVs to take on the less-profitable work of helping clients with implementations and custom projects.

Though Appian has long portrayed itself as a pure software company, its professional services element (which has pro forma gross margins in the 30s, versus software margins in the 90s) has held down its gross margins and raised questions of the scalability of Appian's business model. This may not have mattered earlier in the year: investors chased growth no matter the cost. But now in the wake of the WeWork fiasco, investors have turned a laser eye to examining tech companies' business models and their path to profitability. For Appian, with heavy service costs weighing on its bottom line, this path to profitability is less clear.

Yet the company - in spite of a ~30% correction from peak values notched in August - remains richly valued, as if it were a high-margin, high-growing software stock. At present share prices near $42, Appian trades at a market cap of $2.80 billion; after netting off the company's $165.6 million of cash, its resulting enterprise value is $2.63 billion.

For the next fiscal year, Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenues of $308.9 million, or +16% y/y growth (per Yahoo Finance). Appian's growth rates have been coming down alarmingly fast, as we'll discuss shortly when we flash Appian's fourth-quarter guidance - and it's growth in the subscription space that is lagging behind, hurting long-term margins. Against this view of revenue, Appian trades at a current valuation multiple of 8.5x EV/FY20 revenues. When we consider the fact that Appian's pro forma gross margin this quarter was only 66% (showing no sequential improvement), which is ten to twenty points worse than software peers which typically have pro forma gross margins in the high seventies to mid eighties, we find this multiple still lofty. There are plenty of software peers in the high 20s/mid-30s growth range that trade at similar or lower multiples, despite having far richer gross margins that don't have a heavy services component weighing it down:

Data by YCharts

There's little head room for Appian's stock to rise further as the company grapples with subscription deceleration, stubbornly high services mix, and considerable competition. The risk-reward profile doesn't favor the bull here. Continue to steer clear of this name and invest elsewhere.

Growth is coming down - and where we least want it to

Previously, Appian might have been able to defend its above-market multiple by touting strong subscription revenue growth. So what if professional services are high - at least the high-margin software subscription revenues are still growing at a rapid clip. This argument, however, may no longer hold as Appian's growth rates slide downward.

We saw a hint of this deceleration in Q3. Subscription revenues grew only 38% y/y to $40.4 million, decelerating three points from last quarter's growth rate - and with the exception of a slower Q1, was the first quarter of subscription growth in a year.

Figure 1. Appian subscription deceleration Source: Appian Q3 earnings deck

The hardest deceleration, however, will hit in Q4. The biggest reason that Appian shares have been on a downward tumble since November is the fact that its outlook for the fourth quarter is so grim - and by extension, casting a pall over Appian's prospects for 2020. The fourth quarter is always an all-important quarter for software companies because it tends to be the biggest, as IT executives on a December year-end calendar drain the last of their allotted budgets for the year. Unfortunately for Appian, the company has pointed to a steep deceleration to just 24-26% y/y subscription revenue growth in Q4, implying more than ten points of slowdown:

Figure 2. Appian guidance update Source: Appian Q3 earnings deck

Now, the company notes that the year-ago Q4 included $1 million of revenue that saw accelerated recognition due to a contract cancellation, and in the absence of this difficult compare, subscription revenue growth would have been 28-30% y/y. Even still, the fact of Appian's deceleration still remains stark. The only uplifting note from Q3 was the fact that Appian's dollar-based net retention rate rose two points to 119%, indicating strong customer engagement within its installed base.

Margin profile remains bleak

Appian's stalling subscription revenue growth, of course, means that its margin deficit to its software peers won't be going away anytime soon. For the second quarter in a row, Appian's pro forma gross margins clung stubbornly to 66%, while gross margins on the professional services side actually fell one quarter to 31% (this chart perfectly illustrates the gap in profitability between the two revenue streams):

Figure 3. Appian gross margin trends Source: Appian Q3 earnings deck

With Appian's subscription revenue growth slated to come down to the mid-20s by next quarter, hinting at a revenue mix rebalancing toward professional services, we might even see overall gross margins fall next quarter and in 2020.

The company has also had little luck in closing its gap to profitability. Net losses widened this quarter to -$9.3 million, and the company's forecast of -$0.14 to -$0.15 in pro forma EPS for Q4 sharply disappointed against Wall Street's target of -$0.11.

Figure 4. Appian profitability trends Source: Appian Q3 earnings release

Key takeaways

With investors elevating software companies that show profit potential over those that show mere growth, Appian is ill-positioned to see a relief rally in 2020 given sinking margins and decelerating growth. Still clinging to a ~8.5x forward revenue multiple despite decaying fundamentals and a ghastly margin deficit to software peers, it's unclear what is still supporting Appian's premium valuation. Don't be tempted to buy the dip on this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.