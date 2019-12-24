Copper Above Resistance, Freeport McMoRan Rebounds

Doctor Copper diagnoses the health and wellbeing of the global economy. Since China is the demand side of the equation in the copper market, the trade war weighed heavily on the price of the red metal in 2018 and 2019.

The high in copper in 2018 was more than 30 cents per pound above the peak in 2019. The bearish price action caused decreased earnings for companies that extract copper from the crust of the earth.

Codelco, the state-owned Chilean group, is the world’s single largest copper producer, controlling around 20% of total global reserves. Freeport McMoRan (FCX) is the leading publicly-traded copper producer. In 2018, the company’s output was about 3.8 billion pounds of the red metal. North American production accounted for 1.4 billion pounds, while 1.3 billion came from South America, and 1.1 billion from Indonesia. FCX had a market cap of $19 billion at a share price of $12.85 on Monday, Dec. 23. FCX shares follow the price of copper, and since early October, the stock made a substantial comeback.

Copper has been in the crosshairs of the trade war

What began as a trade dispute between the US and China in 2018 escalated into a trade war in 2019. The Chinese consume more of the red metal than any other nation on the earth. Weakness in the Chinese economy weighed on the price of copper as well as some of the other industrial commodities. At the same time, a bullish trend in the US dollar added to price weakness.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that after hitting a high at $3.3220 per pound in late 2017, the price of copper rose to a lower peak of $3.3155 in June 2018. The mid 2018 high came on the back of supply fears during a strike at leading Chilean mines. However, the impact of the escalating trade war weighed on the price of copper throughout the second half of 2018, sending the price to a low of $2.5430 per pound in early 2019. Optimism over trade negotiations lifted copper to a peak at $2.9955 in April 2019, but a further escalation of the trade war in early August sent the price to its lowest level since late 2016 when it fell to $2.4675 per pound in early September. Since then, the price has moved higher. On the long-term chart, the price momentum indicator crossed to the upside below neutral territory, and the relative strength metric moved above a neutral reading. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX futures market, recently turned higher, moving from under 210,000 to over 260,000 contracts as the price broke out to the upside.

A move above technical resistance

On Dec. 13, the US and China announced they had reached an agreement on a “phase one” trade deal to de-escalate the trade war. Copper had been trading in a range between just over $2.50 and $2.73 per pound on the continuous futures contract on COMEX since rebounding after the early September low at $2.4675 per pound.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that the copper futures market put in a bullish reversal during the first week of December. The trade deal pushed the price above the top end of the trading range and over $2.80 per pound. Nearby March COMEX futures were trading at $2.8120 per pound on Monday, Dec. 21.

Source: LME

The chart of three-month LME copper forwards illustrates that the price broke out over the $6,000 per ton level, which had been a technical resistance point for the base metal.

Inventories continue to decline

The London Metals Exchange is home to the world’s most liquid international copper market. Since the LME offers forwards rather than futures, consumers and producers flock to the LME to hedge requirements and production. Forwards are available for all delivery dates throughout the year, while the COMEX futures market only offers delivery periods on monthly contracts.

Since industrial market participants tend to favor the LME, more copper flows into and out of LME approved storage facilities than COMEX warehouses. Over recent months, LME stockpiles have been dropping, which is a sign of increased demand for the nonferrous metal.

Source: LME/Kitco

The chart shows that since early September, LME copper warehouse stocks declined from almost 340,000 to 154,450 metric tons as of Dec. 20. LME stockpiles of copper have more than halved in a little over three months, which tends to be a bullish sign for the red metal.

Source: COMEX/Kitco

Meanwhile, stockpiles of copper in COMEX approved warehouses have only increased by around 5,000 metric tons as they moved from 35,000 to 40,000 tons since October.

The overall decline in stockpiles is supportive of the price of copper.

Stan Druckenmiller likes copper for 2020

Stanley Druckenmiller, the legendary hedge fund manager and former chief investment officer for George Soros, recently told Bloomberg that he currently owns copper. He's also long US and Japanese equities as well as the Canadian and Australian dollars, while he holds short positions in the yen and long-dated Treasuries. All of his positions should profit in a stable to growing global economy.

Druckenmiller said, “We have negative real rates everywhere and negative absolute rates in a lot of places. With that kind of unprecedented monetary stimulus relative to the circumstances, it’s hard to have anything other than a constructive view on the market’s risk and the economy, intermediate-term.” A long copper position is a wager on global and Chinese economic growth.

FCX shares come back from the abyss

The price action in Freeport McMoRan (FCX) shares was the same as in the copper futures and forward markets.

Source: Barchart

FCX dropped to a low at $8.43 per share on Oct. 9, on a combination of weakness in both the copper and stock markets. However, the turnaround in equities and copper caused a rebound to its most recent high of $13.38 per share on Dec. 13, as FCX moved 58.7% off its low. The next level of technical resistance in the stock is at the mid-April high at $14.68 per share. In 2018, FCX peaked at $20.25.

If Stan Druckenmiller is correct, copper could have a lot more upside than most analysts expect over the coming months. Low interest rates around the world and progress on a comprehensive trade deal would likely push the price of the base metal a lot higher. The next level to watch on the upside in the copper market is $3 per pound. If copper decides to challenge that level, FCX shares could move significantly higher.

