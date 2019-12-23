AWS And Azure: Racing For The Best Business Opportunity Of The 21st Century

[Azure] represents one of the largest TAM expansion opportunities that I think has ever existed. I see it as continuing to be large and expansive and every time I spend time thinking about how large it can be I feel like it can be larger.

- Amy Hood, Microsoft CFO, Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Amazon's AWS (AMZN) just wrapped up its annual ReInvent conference earlier this month and I thought it would be interesting to look at the current state of the cloud market. AWS CEO Andy Jassy gave a three hour long keynote, which was very informative and I would encourage interested investors to watch.

Jassy started by citing research that shows that 97% of the $3.7 trillion IT market is still on premises and not yet in the cloud. The implicit assumption behind this statement is that AWS sees itself as targeting the entire IT spend and not just corporate infrastructure spend. I think this is going to be the story over the next decade as the largest two public cloud providers - AWS and Microsoft's Azure (MSFT) - rush to bring every company, and all of their data and technology, into the cloud.

Much has been made recently of Azure beating out AWS for the Defense Department's JEDI contract, which has been portrayed by some as an indication that Azure has now caught up with Amazon. I don't think that's necessarily the case (more on that later) but I think it does quite clearly indicate that the public cloud battle is now between AWS and Azure. No other cloud provider could meet the Defense Department's needs or was considered in the final decision.

In this article I will try to show why I think AWS and Azure are set to dominate the market and how these businesses are changing quite rapidly. Despite already being enormous and universally known by investors, there is a lot we don't know about these cloud platforms (partly because disclosure is very limited). Many investors are looking at what the cloud platforms were and not what they are becoming. I hope this is a look back from the individual trees to the forest of the cloud landscape.

The Cloud Is Not Just Infrastructure Anymore

AWS began as Amazon's plan to sell spare server compute capacity that it wasn't using to start-ups and other companies. The idea caught on because it was cheaper, easier and more flexible for companies to use AWS's server capacity rather than build their own data centers that had to be designed to handle peak usage, which was always changing, and were therefore underutilized for most of the time.

This business was a good business for AWS but compute and, to a lesser degree, storage were basically commodities. AWS famously lowered its prices constantly. All of the large tech companies jumped into the business. The winner of this business would be the one with the best economies of scale who could offer compute and storage at the best prices. In short, if this was all cloud ever amounted to, it would have been a good, but not a great business.

But as companies moved their compute and, more importantly, storage into the cloud, they started moving all of their data into the cloud and using the cloud for all sorts of different IT functions. AWS, for example, now offers over 175 different services, up from 100 two years ago and 140 last year. These span from the core "infrastructure" services such as compute and storage to databases, data analysis, security, access control, and others. While AWS originally offered one database, it now offers 14 purpose-built databases.

Platform And Software Network Effects

A graphic posted to Twitter recently underscores the breadth of product offerings now offered by AWS. While I don't think each is an exact match, and certainly in some cases AWS's option is not up to the quality of the standalone competition, it shows the direction these public cloud platforms are going. AWS is attempting to offer everything to everyone.

The key change is that companies are no longer just using the public cloud for compute and application delivery but are increasingly storing all of their data in the cloud. AWS and Azure can then build software tools to analyze and use this data and third party software companies will need to build their best integrations into AWS and Azure to connect to their customers' data. As an example, Experian this week launched over 100 data products within the AWS Data Exchange to allow companies to purchase and use the data from within AWS using AWS tools.

These are software and platform services on top of the legacy infrastructure services. From a customer's perspective when choosing a cloud platform the question is no longer which has the cheapest compute prices but is now which has the best software and platform services for my data and applications. Another way of saying that is, as a company can you risk choosing a second tier cloud platform when your competitor is on a first tier platform and therefore has access to the best technology? I believe this trend is going to continue to consolidate market share in AWS and Azure over the next decade.

While many companies are going to explore multi-cloud to try to mitigate the risk of lock-in to any one platform, the vast majority will choose AWS and Azure as one or both of their multi-cloud vendors. And it is between difficult and impossible to rip your data out of one cloud platform into another as a technical matter once the data pool gets too large and as a practical matter once your applications and data analysis services are all connected to it.

The platform and services aspect of the public cloud business benefit from competitive advantages beyond the economies of scale advantages in the original compute infrastructure business. These aspects of the business benefit from network effects where the platform's value to a user increases as more users and third parties join the platform. The platform and services aspect of the public cloud also benefits from much greater switching costs than the pure compute infrastructure business.

Valuation

If the cloud platforms are becoming the corporate IT platforms of the future, then they should be valued as platform and SAAS companies. AWS recorded $9 billion in revenue in the third quarter, up 35% year over year. That puts AWS on $36 billion revenue run-rate. Microsoft doesn't disclose Azure's revenue level but we do know that Azure revenue grew 59% in the third quarter (as an aside, I believe this lack of disclosure specific to AWS and Azure contributes to the market not understanding their evolution).

Public SAAS competitors such as Coupa (COUP), Atlassian (TEAM) and ServiceNow (NOW) all post similar growth figures to AWS and trade for between 15 and 24 times forward revenues. Assuming AWS growth decelerates to 30% over the next year, its revenue run-rate a year from now would be $46.8 billion. Applying a 20 times forward sales multiple gives a $936 billion valuation for AWS. That's more than Amazon's current enterprise value by itself, which of course doesn't factor in any of Amazon's other businesses.

One may argue that this is a ridiculous way to value AWS for any number of reasons. And it is true that AWS is not purely a high margin platform and software business. A large portion of AWS's and Azure's revenues are currently the lower margin infrastructure business. However, I would also argue that one can have a much higher degree of confidence that AWS and Azure will maintain or strengthen their competitive positioning 10 years from now than they can have with Coupa, Atlassian, ServiceNow or any other SAAS company.

AWS Versus Azure

I don't have any special insight into the differences between the two platforms. AWS is sometimes criticized for being too complex and having a steep learning curve. AWS in the past has taken a pure cloud approach, although that is changing now with AWS's new Outpost product. Azure has focused more on hybrid cloud as a way to leverage its existing sales relationships with large enterprises. But Azure is still playing catch up to AWS in terms of overall datacenter capacity and functionality.

Regarding Azure's JEDI win, Jassy said:

I think if you do any thorough, apples-to-apples, objective comparison of AWS versus Microsoft you don't come out deciding that they're comparable platforms. Most of our customers will tell us that we're about 24 months ahead of Microsoft in functionality and maturity.

Now of course Jassy is talking his book here. But I don't believe that AWS would be litigating the JEDI award if management did not believe they could demonstrate in court that their JEDI proposal was objectively superior.

To add one more interesting side-note from the ReInvent conference, here is commentary from tech analyst John Furrier at theCube regarding the JEDI capabilities:

I got to tell you, Stu, last night, I was out, and I got some really good information on Jedi, and I was networking around and kind of going incognito mode and doing the normal reporting, and I found someone who was sharing some really critical information around Jedi, here's what I learned. And this is around Microsoft. Microsoft won that Jedi deal without the capabilities to deliver on the contract. This was a direct quote from someone inside the DOD and inside the intelligence community, who I got clear information. And I said to him, I go, "How is that possible?" He says, "Microsoft won on the fact that they say they can do it. They have not yet proven any capabilities for Jedi." And, he even said, quote, "They don't even have the data centers to support the deal." So here you have the dynamic.

Continuing with the theme of taking the forest-level view, I don't think it particularly matters whether AWS and Azure is ahead in one area or the other. In 2018, AWS reportedly held 47.8% of the IAAS market, down from 49.4% in 2017, while Azure held 15.5%, up from 12.7% in 2017. Take these figures with a grain of salt since nobody knows the real market share numbers. But clearly the trend is convergence and it will be interesting to see the 2019 numbers.

The third largest IAAS provider has been Alibaba (BABA), with 7.7% of the global market in 2018. I think Alibaba is going to have a very difficult time convincing companies outside of China to commit to its platform. Even for Asian companies, it's too risky considering trade tensions with China and China's focus on developing its own technologies within China.

That leaves Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) as the only major additional competitor. Google has always had trouble providing the consistency and sometimes tedious, but useful, functionality that enterprises need. Google sought to fix some of these issues by bringing in former Oracle (ORCL) executive Thomas Kurian in late 2018. We will have to see, but he has a difficult task ahead of him. Google also has a reputation for dropping products if the business doesn't succeed. That risk came to the forefront just this week as a report came out that Google considered dropping the Google cloud if it did not overtake AWS and Azure. Google later said the report was inaccurate but the damage in my opinion has been done. It's too risky for companies to commit to the Google cloud as their dominant cloud provider. I do, however, believe that Google can leverage its experience and technological lead in machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide cloud services tailored to those specific areas.

In any event, I think the market is too large for one competitor to win, whether that be AWS or Azure. To imagine that the entire world (ex China) will use one company's cloud as their IT platform is not realistic and in any event would quickly be broken up by regulators. There is more than enough room for both AWS and Azure to be enormous businesses.

The Obvious Pick

Other people are trying to be smarter. All I'm trying to be is non-idiotic.

- Charlie Munger

All this is to say that I think AWS and Azure are well positioned to dominate global corporate IT over the next decade outside of China. It's hard to value that. The opportunity is so large it's hard to even imagine. This harkens back to the Amy Wood quote at the beginning of the article - every time we think about how large AWS and Azure could be, we realize they could be even larger. Are each worth $1 trillion today? I'd say likely more. While other investors are out trying to outsmart everyone else, AWS and Azure remain an obvious, non-idiotic choice.

