Baker Boyer Bancorp: A Bullet Proof Dividend

Baker Boyer Bancorp (OTCPK:BBBK) is a seven branch community bank primarily serving southern Washington state. The company is a longstanding institution in its core market having occupied its current bank headquarters building since 1911.

Baker Boyer is not an especially exciting institution – the company has an uninspiring track record of growth in part due to its high dividend payout ratio. The company has also been unable to leverage its remaining equity to drive consistent earnings growth over the long term although this is partially related to narrowing net interest margins impacting the entire industry. The result has been essentially no capital appreciation over the last several years as the share price has largely remained in a relatively tight band between $65.00 and $70.00 per share with only occasional deviations. However, despite the absence of growth, the company is financially strong and has sustained consistent earnings over an extended period of time while paying out a significant proportion of its annual earnings in dividends. The current annual dividend of $3.00 per share – a yield of roughly 4% – is therefore rock solid, providing an appealing and stable dividend opportunity for long term income-oriented investors.

Overview

Baker Boyer serves Walla Walla, Washington, with additional branches in Kennewick and Yakima as well as just across the border in Oregon. The company’s core market of Walla Walla has experienced consistent population growth over the last several decades while the Kennewick and Yakima markets have experienced much stronger population growth – as high as 35% in a decade – over the same time frame. The company’s region is therefore characterized by moderate to quite compelling demographics although Baker Boyer’s market share in Benton and Yakima counties is currently a mere 1%.

Source: Google Maps

In its core market of Walla Walla County, however, Baker Boyer is the second largest deposit market share holder with 31.9% of insured deposits. In combination with far larger fellow Walla Walla based Banner Bank, the companies hold a dominant 79% market share, effectively making the company’s core market a duopoly.

Baker Boyer’s business is characterized both by traditional consumer and commercial banking as well as significant brokerage and trust businesses which generate substantial noninterest income in addition to traditional net interest income.

Consistent Operations

Baker Boyer’s business is characterized by its consistency over the last several years, as reflected in the following table:

Source: Baker Boyer Bancorp Annual Report (2018)

The result, given a consistent outstanding share count, is similarly consistent earnings and dividends per share while book value has grown slowly over time due to the high historical dividend payout ratio:

Source: Baker Boyer Bancorp Annual Report (2018)

The essentially flat performance on the bottom line reflects the company's lack of growth over the last several years. Assets have remained stuck at approximately $600 million with loans around half that amount and only very modest growth in noninterest income.

It’s worth noting that the company’s operating performance since 2014 represents something of a deviation from prior years as low interest rates compressed the company’s net interest margin. In the years immediately after the last recession, the company’s earnings per share and returns on assets and equity, respectively, were much higher than the current level, as reflected in the following charts:

Source: Baker Boyer Bancorp annual Report (2016)

The downward trend has since stabilized as benchmark interest rates bottomed close to zero and have recently begun to rise. The company’s net interest margin fell from 3.95% in 2012 to 3.38% in 2014. In the subsequent years, the company’s net interest margin remained stable around 3.50%, plus or minus a few basis points, before recovering somewhat to 3.77% in 2018. Moreover, at least with respect to return on equity, this metric has fallen over time as the company's equity-to-assets ratio has increased over the last several years.

The company’s asset quality has also been unusually strong with current nonaccrual and past due loans of less than $500,000 on a more than $288 million loan portfolio – a remarkably low 0.16%. In comparison, the company’s allowance for loan losses is an above average 2.2% of total loans – nearly fourteen times the company’s combined nonaccrual and past due loans. In the last two years, the company has had more recoveries than charge-offs resulting in negative net charge-off activity. In effect, Baker Boyer may well be overreserved for loan losses by as much as $3.00 per share.

Dividend

Baker Boyer has paid a dividend of around $3.00 per share for the last several years. The lack of increase in the dividend rate is indicative of the company’s consistent operating results, as noted above, although the payout ratio has dropped from around 70% to 55% due to the positive earnings impact of corporate tax reform.

The dividend at the current rate is thus secure regardless of what reasonably happens with corporate income tax rates going forward while the lower dividend payout ratio may support a special dividend at some point in the future or, perhaps, incremental share repurchases.

Valuation

The company’s valuation is not especially low relative to community banks as the whole but is modest in comparison to community banks with similarly high proportions of noninterest income.

Baker Boyer’s noninterest income, largely from deposit account services charges, brokerage, and trust operations, is an unusually high 53.7% of net interest income. In comparison, community banks we analyze generally have noninterest income closer to 10%-20% of net interest income, usually mostly from company owned life insurance and service charges on deposit accounts, unless the company has brokerage, insurance brokerage, trust, or similar subsidiaries as does Baker Boyer.

In terms of valuation, Baker Boyer’s noninterest income is similar to community bank institutions that do have significant noninterest income business and, often, relatively higher valuations. Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCPK:THVB), for example, a slightly larger trust focused community bank located in Thomasville, Georgia, has noninterest income that is 44.4% of net interest income. Community Bank System (CBU), a larger regional bank based in New York which we have argued in a separate article is overvalued at the current valuation, has an even higher proportion of noninterest income at 66.5% of net interest income. A comparison of valuation metrics for these institutions to that of Baker Boyer is presented in the following table:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Baker Boyer’s operating metrics, in terms of return on equity (which was 13.6% in 2018), are superior to those of Community Bank System (at 9.9%) though less than those of Thomasville (at 22.1%) though Baker Boyer’s return on assets was lower than both peers due largely to differences in asset-to-equity ratios and, for Community Bank System, the significant amount of goodwill from acquisitions in the company’s balance sheet. In theory, even on a discounted valuation relative to peers, the company’s share price could therefore range as high as $90.00 to $120.00 per share although the lack of growth warrants a discount to generally faster growing peers. However, the discounted valuation still provides a margin of safety for income-oriented investors seeking capital preservation in combination with divided income.

Conclusion

Baker Boyer is an interesting community bank with clear growth opportunities although the institution’s traditionally conservative nature has not resulted in aggressive pursuit of those opportunities. A more concerted effort to drive growth, especially through measured branch expansion in the Kennewick and Yakima markets, or in the company’s noninterest income generating business would likely yield in the long term a significantly higher valuation through both earnings growth and multiple expansion. However, given past experience, Baker Boyer is unlikely to deviate significantly from its historical operating trends or conservative nature in such a way that would allow the company to significantly close the valuation gap with high noninterest income peers.

Still, the company’s modest relative valuation and consistent operating performance supports the current 4% dividend yield may nonetheless be appealing for income-oriented investors seeking current income coupled with a strong balance sheet to support ongoing dividends.

Author’s Note: Baker Boyer is an infrequently traded institution with a capitalization less than $100 million. The limited liquidity of the shares make them suitable for investors able and willing to hold the share over the long term. In addition, we recommend the use of limit orders in order to manage the acquisition price of shares as the acquisition price will drive the attractiveness of the associated dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.