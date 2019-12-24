Gravity Hits Palladium, And A Look At PALL

The four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange are gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Gold is the most liquid and closely watched metal as it's a hybrid between a commodity and a currency. Central banks around the world hold gold as a foreign exchange reserve, making gold money.

Silver is a speculative precious metal. Gold’s historic role as money means that the yellow metal is analogous to banknotes, and silver is like the change we carry in our pockets or purses. Silver has a history as a reserve currency, but that diminished over the past decades.

Platinum is an industrial metal because of its density and high resistance to heat. Platinum also has been a financial asset with the nickname “rich man’s gold” in the past. Over recent years, platinum’s price performance vs. gold has made its moniker as wrong from a value perspective as it is from a social perspective, given its misogynistic tone.

Palladium is an industrial precious metal that's a critical requirement for catalytic converters in gasoline-powered automobiles. Since 2016, palladium has not only been the best-performing metal of the four, it has been a bullish beast.

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF product (PALL) tracks the price of the metal.

A fantastic rally since early 2016

In 2001, the price of palladium rose to an all-time high at $1,090 per ounce. In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, which weighed on the prices of markets across all asset classes, the price corrected to a low at $160 per ounce. Just three years later, in 2011, the price was at a lower high of $862. In 2014, in a sign of strength for the palladium market, the price rose to a higher high at $912. However, a correction that took most commodities to multi-year lows in late 2015 and early 2016, took palladium futures to a bottom at $451.50 in January 2016.

The quarterly chart shows that the January 2016 low turned out to be a launching pad for the palladium market. In early 2018, the price rose above the record 2001 high, and it kept on rising. The most recent peak came this month at an incredible $1963 per ounce on the continuous futures contract. The active month March futures traded up to $1,974.60.

As of December 21, palladium had posted a gain in six consecutive quarters and would have to close below $1,647 on December 31 to break that record. The price was above $1,800 per ounce at the end of last week. Price momentum and relative strength indicators on the long-term chart were in overbought territory. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX palladium futures market, was only slightly higher since the January 2016 low as it moved from 22,247 to 24,896 contracts, an increase of 11.9% higher while the price quadrupled in value. Quarterly historical volatility has declined during the rally to 15.08% as the ascent has been steady without many price spikes.

New highs last week

On Tuesday, December 17, palladium rose to its most recent all-time peak, which had become a routine event over the past month.

The daily chart illustrates the move to $1974.60 per ounce on December 17. Since November 12, the price posted a gain in 23 of 29 trading sessions. In 13 of those sessions, it posted a new record peak. The chart shows that price momentum and relative strength rose to overbought conditions and ran out of upside steam. Last Friday, gravity hit the palladium market like a ton of bricks.

A bearish reversal on the daily and weekly chart

After the record high on December 17, palladium fell to lower levels on December 18 and 19.

As the chart shows, the bottom fell out of the palladium market on December 20 as the price declined by more than $85 on the session and put in a bearish reversal trading pattern. The precious metal rose to a marginally higher high than the previous session and settled below the prior day’s low. On Monday, December 21, the price came back to around the $1,850 level.

The weekly chart shows that the price action on December 20 created the same bearish reversal on the longer-term chart. Palladium rose above the high of the week of December 9 last week and settled last week below its low at just over the $1800 per ounce level. The swing of over $150 per ounce appears to have burst the bullish bubble in the palladium market, at least temporarily.

We have been here before

Bull markets rarely move in a straight line, but the move from just over $450 in early 2016 to just under $2,000 per ounce last week in the palladium market has been a wild ride to the upside. Over the past almost four years, we have witnessed two significant pullbacks in the price of the precious metal. The price action on December 20 could be a sign of the start of a third.

The monthly chart displays the move from $1,133 in early 2018, which was a new record peak, to a low at $815.20 in August 2018, a drop of just over 28%. The next decline came in early 2019 when palladium declined from $1,599.10 in March to a low of $1,256.50 in May, a move of 21.4%. If palladium is going to repeat its corrective price action from 2018 and 2019, a 20%-30% correction from the recent high could take the price to between $1,375 and $1,570 per ounce over the coming weeks and months. Anyone taking risk in the palladium market should fasten their seatbelts as a period of intense volatility could be on the horizon in the futures market.

PALL is the palladium ETF product

All of the reasons for the incredible rise in the palladium market are still intact. The demand for catalytic converters for gasoline-powered automobiles continues to rise. The metal is rare, and the majority of production only comes from two nations - South Africa and Russia.

The most direct route for a risk position in the palladium market is via the physical bars and coins offered by dealers around the world. The NYMEX futures market has a delivery mechanism making it track the price of the metal over time. For those looking for an alternative in the ETF arena, the top holdings of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF product (PALL) include:

As the ETF holds all of its $280.49 million in physical palladium bullion, the product does an excellent job tracking the price of the metal. The average daily volume of PALL is 32,803 shares, while it charges an expense ratio of 0.60%. The price of the metal rose from $451.50 in early 2016 to the most recent high at $1,963 on the continuous futures contract last week, as palladium appreciated to a level that was 4.348 times its price at the 2016 bottom.

Over the same period, PALL moved from $45.05 to $187.65 per share or 4.165 times higher. The slightly lower performance by the ETF product was due to the expense ratio over the past four years. However, holding the ETF avoids other costs, such as storage and insurance costs.

Gravity hit the palladium market last Friday, and time will tell if it was the beginning of another correction that will take the price appreciably lower. For those looking to buy the dip in the bull market in palladium, PALL is a product that's available to market participants who have standard equity accounts.

