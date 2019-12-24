The Brazilian Real Remains Near Lows, And A Look At EWZ

After years of corrupt leadership and scandal, Brazil turned over its government to a far-right candidate in October 2018. Jair Bolsonaro pledged to clean up corruption and deliver a healthy economy in South America’s most populous and leading nation. Brazil is a commodity-rich nation with enormous potential. However, institutionalized corruption weighed heavily on its economy. In 2011, the exchange rate between the Brazilian real and US dollar rose to a high at $0.6505 as commodity price rose to multi-year highs. In 2015, a secular bear market in raw materials drove prices down. At the same time, scandal-plagued Brazil saw its currency fall to $0.23040 against the dollar, almost one third the value in only four short years.

After an initial bounce in the exchange rate between the real and the US dollar in late 2018, the Brazilian currency moved lower and remains a stone’s throw away from the 2015 low. The low level of the Brazilian currency makes Brazilian exports highly competitive in global markets. While the currency continues to languish near the low, shares in Brazilian companies have moved significantly higher. The iShares MSCI Capped ETF product (EWZ) holds shares in many of Brazil’s leading companies, and many have exposure to the commodities asset class.

Bouncing along the eight-year low

Since the 2015 low, the foreign exchange relationship between the Brazilian real and the US dollar has traded in a range between the 2015 low at $0.23040 and $0.3300, a lot closer to the 2015 low than the 2011 high at just over $0.65.

As the monthly chart highlights, after a recovery to $0.33 in early 2017, the real weakened, making lower highs. While it was trading at $0.24605 on Dec. 23, it had never made a lower low below the 2015 bottom.

Monthly price momentum remains in an oversold condition, while relative strength is below a neutral reading. The Brazilian currency has been bouncing at just above the eight-year low throughout most of 2019.

A rough year for the new President

The election of Jair Bolsonaro as president of Brazil in October 2018 caused the real to strengthen against the dollar. The real rallied to a lower high at $0.28035 during that month, which is the most recent peak in the currency relationship. The currency fell toward the bottom end of its trading range as the new leader faced problems throughout 2019. A political crisis in neighboring Argentina and overall weakness in emerging market currencies weighed on the value of the real vs. the US dollar. At the same time, raging fires in the Amazon diverted attention from policies to bolster economic growth.

While many political analysts compared President Bolsonaro’s election in Brazil to President Trump’s in the US, a development late in 2019 contributed to problems for the leader of South America’s most influential nation.

The US slaps tariffs on Brazil for currency devaluation

Recently, the Trump Administration slapped tariffs on aluminum and steel exports from Brazil and Argentina as it expanded its wave of protectionist policies. President Trump pledged to level the playing field on international trade with partners around the world during his 2016 campaign.

When it comes to Brazil, the US accused the country of devaluing its currency to make its exports more attractive in global markets. The low level of the real vs. the US dollar, which is the reserve currency of the world, creates a benefit for Brazilian multinational companies. However, the tariffs present a political challenge for President Bolsonaro and his administration.

A weak real and strong Brazilian stock market

As the Brazilian currency remains depressed, shares of the leading Brazilian companies have done very well since mid-September 2018, just before President Bolsonaro’s election. The iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF product (EWZ) holds shares in the following Brazilian companies:

EWZ is a highly liquid product with $9.34 billion in net assets and an average daily trading volume of more than 23.3 million shares. EWZ charges an expense ratio of 0.59% but pays shareholders an average dividend of 2.60% at a share price of $46.63 as of Dec. 23.

The chart shows that EWZ rose from $30.65 in mid-September 2018 to $46.63 on Dec. 23, or 52.1%.

Over the same period, the S&P 500 SPDR moved from $290 to $321.51 or 10.9% as the Brazilian stocks outperformed the US market. The weakness in the Brazilian currency contributed to a more than 52% gain in the EWZ product, which reflects the performance of the Brazilian stock market.

The real should rebound

As of Monday, Dec. 23, the EWZ product was a stone’s throw away from its most recent high at $47.19 in mid July. However, pressure from the Trump Administration could mean that the Brazilian currency will need to rise over the coming weeks and months to avoid an increase in protectionist measures. The US is the world’s leading economy and a critical trading partner for Brazil. While the Brazilians have a substantial trading relationship with the Chinese, President Bolsonaro warned against China’s rising influence in Brazil while campaigning for the presidency. He asked Brazilians if they wanted the future of the nation to be the result of decisions made in Sao Paulo or Beijing.

With the US putting pressure on Brazil to allow its currency to rise, a move off the lows seems likely in 2020. The first level of critical technical resistance in the real stands at the October 2018 high of $0.28035, almost 15% above the closing level on Friday, Dec. 20.

Brazil is one of the world’s leading commodity-producing nations, and the US dollar is the world’s reserve currency and pricing mechanism for most raw material markets. The cost of production in Brazil is a function of the real-dollar currency relationship. A rising real and falling dollar would likely put upward pressure on commodity exports from Brazil. Therefore, aluminum, steel, coffee, sugar, oranges, and a host of other commodities could move higher if the real moves to the upside over the coming months. At the same time, a rise in the local currency could weigh on share prices as profits at multinational Brazilian companies would likely decline.

If President Trump forces President Bolsonaro to allow the real to move finally higher in 2020, it could have a ripple effect on commodities prices as well as Brazilian stocks.

