Retirement Advisor: Income Projection - An Idea Whose Time Has Come (Podcast)
The SECURE Act does two innovative things: It facilitates the offering of annuities in corporate retirement plans, and it requires retirement plans to project monthly income streams from savings.
The projections may encourage people to save more.
The annuity will enable the undersaved to stretch their income, and perhaps stimulate strategies to increase solvency.
This podcast (4:52) suggests that if investors can see how much, or how little, their savings translate into income, they may save more. For those who don’t save more, the annuity will at least distribute what they have over their lifetime.