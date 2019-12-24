Pretty Service: Launching Macro Trading Factory, For An Ongoing Upward Trajectory

Not because we are Fortune Tellers (this is that other guy.), but simply because YOU told us so! You've asked - and we deliver. Everything you want - you got it!!!

Some people think that a macro-oriented service have no room among the SA dividend/income-oriented community, and we are going to prove them wrong!

Our brand-new service is focused on the "big picture": market outlook, geo-political risks, macro views, and asset-allocation. We deliver all of these through a model-portfolio, comprised of only funds.

For that reason, I'm giving my loved ones (real family) a special (secret) treat. However, I'm also giving my SA loved ones (virtual family) a special treat: Macro Trading Factory!

Holidays Season. Christmas Eve. Is there a better time to do something good, something meaningful, something special for others, or yourself?

Macro Trading Factory is a new service focusing on the big picture: market outlook, geo-political risks, macro views, and asset-allocation.

Using a well-diversified portfolio, comprised of up to 25 leading ETFs and CEFs, we offer portfolio and risk management services, in a simple and relaxed manner.

Easy to understand and implement, the Macro Funds Portfolio is:

managed by a team of professionals, led by The Macro Teller .

. aiming to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis.

requiring very little attention (low maintenance) from your end.

allowing you to keep-up with your daily-routine, undisturbed.

Macro Trading Factory is your perfect solution if you're looking for an ongoing, professional, trusted, affordable guidance, with little time on their hands.

Let's Break Macro Trading Factory into Pieces

Seeking Alpha is mostly dominated by a crowd dedicated and passionate income-seekers and dividend-lovers. Admittedly, we are also part of that crowd. How can one doesn't like getting a paycheck, (usually) every month or quarter, solely out of owning a stake in a certain company!?

Nonetheless, the variety of income-paying instruments is so large that brushing all dividend-lovers with the same color would be a big mistake. Big! Huge!

This is exactly where Macro Trading Factory comes into play. Instead of telling you, like everybody else, what we think are the best dividend stocks/high-yield picks, we are moving up the scale, telling you what are the sectors and industries you should focus on.

How do we do that? By providing you portfolio and risk management services, through a model-portfolio called Macro Funds Portfolio ("FMP").

Why "Macro"? You already know. Under Macro Trading Factory, we are not going to talk with you about single, income-paying, names like NuStar Energy (NS), A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS), Simon Property (SPG), China Mobile (CHL), Garrison Capital (GARS), or Freehold Royalties (OTCPK:FRHLF).

That's what that other guy - what's his name? The Fortune Teller, aka The Macro Teller's alter-ego - is doing.

Instead we will direct you to the right sectors and industries where we believe you should put your money into. Whether by using our suggested funds (see below) or by looking for single, income-paying, names within those pools.

Why "Funds"? Because the FMP is comprised of no more than 25 leading ETFs and/or CEFs at any given moment. Since we only use leading funds (with a minimum AuM of $500M and a minimum average daily trading volume of $5M) we get more-than-enough diversification by keeping things relatively small and certainly simple.

We strongly believe that macro trump micro. As such, we are committed to the top-down approach. While normally (e.g. Wheel of Fortune) our analysis go all the way until we suggest a "specific business" (which is at the bottom of the "top-down approach"), on Macro Trading Factory, we are going to stop 1 or 2 steps before.

Why "Portfolio"? Some people are only bothered laying out views and theories. Think of many doctors and professors working in the academic world. Their true (and perhaps sole) passion is about research and development. We love (big bang) theories, but we love (big bank) practices even more...

As such, Macro Trading Factory is offering its subscribers the best of both worlds: On one hand, articles presenting the underlying (macro) data and explaining the logic behind our suggestions. On the other hand, a live-online portfolio that can be very easily understood, tracked, copied, and executed.

Who is Macro Trading Factory Suitable for?

The short answer is for everybody - and we genuinely mean it. No matter what is your investment profile, or preferred approach, it's likely for Macro Trading Factory to be of value for you. How so? In order to that we need a bit longer space than 3.5 rows... Therefore, the longer answer goes like this:

There are two main types of investors:

On one hand, there are those who are i) passionate about the markets and investing, ii) love following the news and events, and (generally speaking) iii) prefer do their own due-diligence and execute trades quickly, as soon as they decide to hit the iron (while it's still hot). These people make sure that their money is constantly working for them, but it's also safe to say that they working real hard for their money to do so.

This group of people will find Macro Trading Factory to be of value because while they are very likely to keep choosing the single names/stocks they wish to invest in, we will provide them with a broader perspective, directing them to the sectors/industries they need to focus on (and continue from, with their own research).

On one hand, there are those who i) might like to be up-to-date, but they're certainly not passionate (sometime even despise) the markets, ii) hate, certainly don't like/want to/have time to watch the screen all day long, and (possibly) iii) simply lack the knowledge or tools to do things on their own. these people are fully aware of the importance of making sure that their money keeps on working for them, but they simply can't (technically), and/or don't want to (out of choice) to deal with it regularly.

This group of people will find Macro Trading Factory to be of value because they don't have the time, desire, knowledge, or mood/will - and we are doing the heavy-lifting for them instead. These people are usually looking for something very basic-simple - and we are providing it: Making sure that their money is working while someone else is keeping a close eye on things, informing them when they need to make some changes.

At that point, you might want to ask us: "Why not putting everything into the S&P 500" then!?.. that's a very good question ,and we will touch upon it straight away!

Why Not Investing in the SPY and Forget About it?

First and foremost, let us be very clear about it: We are certainly not against doing so!

Just like Warren Buffett famously said:

Consistently buy an S&P 500 low-cost index fund... I think it's the thing that makes the most sense practically all of the time.

Who are we to contradict the Oracle of Omaha? (Well, truth is if you join Wheel of Fortune we might...)

Indeed, putting your money into the market might be a very smart and profitable decision, no matter which of the leading ETFs' you choose:

SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Avrg ETF Tr (DIA)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Nonetheless, then you recall that the above amazing chart isn't only the case when it comes to investing. Suddenly, you remind yourself that these things (as the below charts present) also happen, more than we sometimes admit.

Very sharp declines may happen in a matter of only...

eighteen months; or even...

(half as much:) only nine months!

Then you have to ask yourself: Could it be different?, Should it be different?, and most importantly: How can it be different?

Now, don't get us wrong: Macro Trading Factory is not about timing the market, rather about how to best/better spend your time while in the market, compare to being long SPY, QQQ, DIA, or IWM, for that mater.

In more simple words, what we're aiming at is to deliver you a better return than the SPY, on a risk-adjusted basis.

What does "on a risk-adjusted basis" mean, you're asking? In a very simplistic way, we'll say that we are looking to "smoothen"/flatten the last two charts we've just presented above. However, we're honest enough to say that it's likely for us to "smoothen"/flatten the first chart (out of the last three) as well.

Many, perhaps even most, people measure a return solely based on the absolute numbers they are presented with. If the SPY delivered 28% and their portfolio "only" delivered 21% they assume that they are under-performing the index. In our opinion, while this is technically true (28%>21% indeed), it might be completely false (!) from a fundamental perspective. Why so? Because such a comparison completely ignore the significance of risk.

Let's now add the following information to the above story:

The level of risk that was associated with the portfolio that only delivered a total return of 21% was X.

The level of risk that was associated with the SPY while the index had delivered a total return of 28% was 2X.

Now what? Do you still think that the SPY's 28% total return is better than the (allegedly under-performing) portfolio's 21% total return? Surely not!

You may look at it from two different angles, yet the view remains the same:

By taking twice as much risk (2X vs. X), the SPY only generated 1/3 more total return than the portfolio did.

(2X vs. X), the SPY than the portfolio did. By taking only half the risk (X vs. 2X), the portfolio only gave up on 1/3 of the total return generated by the SPY.

How do we measure "risk-adjusted returns"? By simply calculating the commonly used/accepted Sharpe Ratio to both the SPY as well as to our portfolio. That way, we're ensuring that we compare apples to apples.

Appropriate Asset-Allocation is Key!

When you're buying the S&P 500 (SPY), you are also (automatically) buying the index' allocations, whether you like it or not.

As of 6/30/2019, these allocations were as follows:

GICS Sector Allocation (6/30/2019) Communications (XLC) 10.19% Consumer Discretionary (XLY) 10.18% Consumer Staples (XLP) 7.27% Energy (XLE) 5.04% Financials (XLF) 13.06% Health Care (XLV) 14.19% Industrials (XLI) 9.45% Information Technology (XLK) 21.47% Materials (XLB) 2.79% Utilities (XLU) 3.31% Real Estate (XLRE) 3.06%

What if one of the sectors really looks lousy right now? What if everybody tells you to be overweight another sector? And what if the risk associated with a certain sector, at a given time, simply doesn't worth the potential reward?

All are valid questions, but if you hold the SPY there are no good answers to any of those. It is what it is. Take it or leave it.

It's important to understand that an appropriate asset-allocation isn't only a way to enhance returns, but mostly a way to avoid unpleasant surprises. Putting it differently, more than thinking "how do we get more return?", we are mostly focused on "how do we get less risk?".

At the end of the day, neither this (potential return) nor that (downside risk) on its own, is enough to determine whether an investment is attractive or not. Only when measuring both, one against the other, a thoughtful investment decision can be reached.

This is exactly where Macro Trading Factory comes into play.

Risk Management is Part of our DNA

Our team of professionals is not only covering the entire market, and all asset-classes, but it's also very minded of risk management and hedging techniques.

While the Macro Funds Portfolio is predominantly a long-only portfolio, we do reserve the right (and it's a privilege!) to sometime hedge the portfolio by shorting certain funds against the funds we're long. If and when we do use short selling (something we expect to be quite muted) the maximum capacity to do so is up to 50% of the total assets, or a maximum gross exposure of 150% (long+short exposures, both in absolute terms)

The net exposure will always be positive/long, but it may vary between 1% to 100%, as we deem appropriate. Shorting isn't a must, and theoretically you can simply ignore the infrequent, relatively small, short positions that we might suggest, every now and then. We believe that either way, the main purpose of what we're doing will be kept intact, although from a pure risk management perspective, we would obviously prefer the hedged portfolio over a non-hedged portfolio.

We don't employ leverage, but the short exposure (maximum 50%) is on top of the maximum 100% long exposure. Putting it differently, the gross exposure is always being kept between 100% to 150%.

Here are four extreme scenarios that our portfolio won't go beyond, no matter what:

Scenario 1 Scenario 2 Scenario 3 Scenario 4 Long (1) 100%* 50% 100%* 50% Shot (2) 50%* 50%* 0% 0% Cash (3) = 100% -(1)+(2) 50% 100%* 0% 50% Net Exposure = (1)-(2) 50% 0% 100% 50% Gross Exposure = (1)+(2) 150%* 100% 100% 50%

*Maximum possible

However, once again, it's important to note that in most cases you'll see something of that type:

Most Likely Scenario Long (1) 80% - 100% Shot (2) 0% - 20% Cash (3) = 100% -(1)+(2) 0% - 20% Net Exposure = (1)-(2) 60% - 100% Gross Exposure = (1)+(2) 100% - 120%

Macro!? Macro!!?? Why the Hell it's Macro!!!???

As we've already mentioned, Seeking Alpha is dominated by the dividend and income ideas, consequently services. On Wheel of Fortune ("WoF") we have plenty of those too. If so, why do we, in our right minds, choose to open a service which is entirely dedicated to macro, one of the least-appreciated/followed themes around here? That's a very good question, indeed, but the simple answer is: Because this is what you've asked us to do!

Let us share with you how Macro Trading Factory ("MTF") has evolved, so you can better understand - and hopefully appreciate - this proposition.

The below is an extract from our service's "Landing Page", where you can find much more relevant and valuable information about the service, including the following topics:

What You Get From Us

Who Am I/Are We?

Fortune Buffet vs. Warren Buffett

Macro Trading Factory vs. Wheel of Fortune

Scope of Discussions

Risk Management is Key

... and many more. Please do pay the landing page a visit, because this is the place from which you, and your portfolio, can take-off together with is.

Anyway, back to how this service has evolved:

Simply put, MTF is a spin-off from the comprehensive offering under WoF.The decision to spin-off one of the portfolios (out of the two) we're running under WoF, and turn it into a separate service, was a result of the feedback we received from subscribers, as well readers/followers, over recent years, ever since WoF was launched (March 2017).

Truth is, the real main reason behind cancelling a WoF's subscription is lack of time. WoF is so rich/comprehensive in nature that a two-week (of free trial) experience is simply not enough to understand who-against-who, and how the service can be of tremendous value to anyone subscribing to it. However, this reason (by definition) can't be one the main reasons mention by those who cancel their WoF subscriptions. How can they give a reason they don't - and can't - know to exist?...

Therefore, for the purpose ot this intorduction, we wish to share with you what are the 5 main "official" reasons given by WoF's subscribers (for cacnelling their subscription) and how these reasons have led us to launch MTF:

1. Cost (by far, the main reason). The subscription fees for WoF are simply too high for too many. Many subscribers/followers have expressed their interest to be part of a more affordable service.

Solution: MTF fees are half those charged by WoF!

(Note: In light of MTF grand opening, between 12/24/2019 to 6/1/2020 we are running a special marketing campaign that allow new to subscribe for much lower-than-normal fees. During that period, MTF fees will be lower than 50% of those charged by WoF)

2. Sophistication/Use of Options. Many of those who cancelled their WoF subscription said, plain and simple, that WoF is above their pay-grade. Others got the (completely wrong, by the way) impression that WoF is mostly built around option-trading.

Let's put aside the fact that only 1-in-6 WoF trades, on average, involves an option... Let's also ignore the fact that any trade involving an option has an easy "bypass" to it, allowing for it to get executed without the use of any option... And let's even avoid advocating for option-trading as one of the best tools to reduce risk, while managing a portfolio (any portfolio!), and/or enhance returns…

Instead, let's simply find a solution to this: MTF is not trading options at all. Period. MTF is an easy to understand, plain vanilla, type of service, suitable to all "pay grades" whatsoever!

3. Lack of Time/Energy/Will. There are usually two types of people: Those who truly enjoy following the markets closely, as well as actively manage their wealth, and those who simply can't stand it. Naturally, the first type mostly consists of people who have the time and energy needed to keep up with the (admittedly, demanding) task, while the second type mostly consists of people who either work full-time, or simply find the investing world to be... boring. They have better things/interest in life!Go figure...

WoF is mostly suitable for the first type, whereas for those that couldn't/don't want to keep up with the demanding pace/requirements - MTF is a prefect solution.MTF is catering the needs of those looking for maximum output (value) for as little as possible input (burden).

4. Portfolio/Measurement. Although each and every trading alert we issue (on WoF) is being measured (on a stand-alone basis), there's no accurate/logical way to measure WoF total return on an aggregate/weight-average basis; neither technically, nor fundamentally.

Many people have expressed their wish to see something concrete/tangible, something that would allow them to "feel" how good (or bad) we perform. This is exactly why as of 1.1.2020 we're running two portfolios (in parallel) on woF:

Funds Macro Portfolio ("FMP"). That's the exact same portfolio we're featuring on the MTF service, which employs a more macro/general, long/er-term, passive-oriented investing pattern.

Single Opportunities Portfolio ("SOP"). This portfolio employs a more opportunistic/dynamic, short/er-term, active-oriented investing pattern.

These portfolios allow WoF subscribers to get a better "feel" of the service's performance, but these portfolios aren't the essence of the service. Ask any WoF subscriber and he/she will tell you that the single trading alerts are the bread & butter of the service, while the two portfolios are the icing on the cake.

Here, on MTF, we're turning the FMP - i.e. portfolio and risk management techniques - into the essence of the service. MTF's subscribers are getting a service that is narrower is scope, solely dedicated to a single portfolio (the softer version of the two we run), looking to outperform the return of the S&P 500 (SPY), on a risk-adjusted basis.

5. Variety/Noise. For some, more is less. WoF's "one-stop-shop" concept means that we have hundreds of open trades at any given moment. Although we are the ones responsible to analyse, track, update, and report all of those - and we do so happily - this is apparently too much for too many.

Naturally, WoF is creating more "noise" than we expect MTF to create. When you cover hundreds of trades - it's only natural for things to change quickly, and for a lot of data/information to flow through the service. We accept that for many, this is too much noise, and too much to digest.

Solution: MTF is adopting a "less (noise) is more (focus)" approach.

So you see? MTF is, actually, the outcome of us listening to what our subscribers are telling and requesting from us.

We are working on MTF for a year and we dedicated a lot of thinking and attention to the details. We can only hope that you like the end-result and give this exciting service a chance.

As you can see for yourself, we gave this new service a lot of thinking and basically, through Macro Trading Factory, we are offering a service with a (completely) different atmosphere, rhythm, pace, scope, and variety than Wheel of Fortune does.

MTF is neither about speed, nor about finding the best ideas. Instead, it's a much more relaxed type of service, that require very low maintenance from the subscriber end.

We have listened very carefully to what we've been told over the past three years, and MTF is basically the end-result of us doing (almost) anything that you've asked us for.

Anything you want, you got it Anything you need, you got it Anything at all, you got it

Source: Roy Orbison - "You Got It"

Track Record and Reviews

Macro Trading Factory ("MTF") has been launched at the end of 2019. As such, you may not yet see positive reviews, or too many articles, posted by the service's lead moderator, The Macro Teller ("TMT"). Nonetheless, if you check the routes of the service/moderator - you know that you are entering a lovely, warm, and welcoming family.

Why do we say "family"? Not only because this is exactly how anyone who joins any of our services feels, but simply because MTF and TMT are "biological brothers" of Wheel of Fortune ("WoF") and The Fortune Teller" ("TFT"), respectively.

TFT and TMT are two handles representing the same person, and the same team of professionals who work behind the scenes of WoF is doing the same for MTF.

So no, we don't suffer from schizophrenia (at least not yet), and yes, we can show you very positive reviews, if you only look at the more senior "brother"/service:

We expect to be in position to share with you the positive reviews that MTF will get from its subscribers, in due course!

You can read more about me under my profile which can be found at the top of this page.

While you're there, it would also be wise - and much appreciated - if you follow me. TMT is publishing articles on a regular basis, that are mostly related to macro views, market outlook, and portfolio strategy. You may expect us to focus on the big picture, be it the main indices, all eleven sectors, and mostly portfolio and risk management.

To Sum it All Up

This service is specifically designed to cater the needs of those who:

wish to keep things simple (by using index-funds);

have a general feel of the market (macro views);

receive an ongoing guidance regarding risks and allocations (risk and portfolio management);

aren't confident enough venturing into stock-picking or asset-allocation, certainly not on their own;

don't like to pay someone a high fee to do that stuff for them;

wish to know that they have a helping hand and a listening ear, when they need it;

Moreover, MTF is the ultimate solution for you, if you have no time, knowledge, and/or desire to deal with the demanding, and time-consuming, task of managing your own money/portfolio.

By running a portfolio, which is solely comprised of no more than 25 funds at any given time, we are allowing you to keep your daily routine undisturbed, while we're watching your back.

No matter if you are an extremely busy person with a full-time job, or a retiree who simply prefer to spend most days on the golf course;

No matter if you are very knowledgeable, or have no clue, about the market, about investments, or about running a portfolio;

No matter if you "want to but can't", or "can but don't want to" type of person;

Macro Trading Factory is saving you time, money, and distress on one hand, while freeing you to do what you love, want, or have to, on the other hand.

MTF is suitable for those with no time/knowledge/desire to constantly and actively follow the market, and/or manage their own money/portfolio.

MTF is featuring its flagship product - Funds Macro Portfolio ("FMP"). This is a macro-oriented, predominantly long (always net long), managed portfolio, comprised of no more than 25 ETFs and CEFs (only!) positions.

The FMP is relaxed, slow-pace, and easy-to-digest in nature, requiring very little attention/low maintenance from the subscriber's end.

FMP is all about portfolio and risk management, with an emphasis on outperforming the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) on a risk-adjusted basis!, i.e. higher Sharpe ratio*

*The Sharpe ratio is a way to examine the performance of an investment by adjusting for its risk. The ratio measures the excess return per unit of deviation in an investment asset or a trading strategy, typically referred to as risk.

Don't be fooled by the MFP's calm nature and good character; it still aims at and focuses on beating the most-popular ETF/benchmark (on a risk-adjusted basis)!

Last but Not Least: Horse and Amount (Charged)

Remember that moment from the movie "Notting Hill" when Hugh Grant (whose character pretends to be a journalist from the magazine) tells Julia Roberts that he is working for "Horse & Hound"?

Well, our version to his "Horse & Hound" is "Horse & Amount (charged)", and in a minute you'll understand why these two are actually way more relevant for The Macro Teller in the Macro Trading Factory service, than they were for William Thacker (the character played by Hugh will) in the Notting Hill film.

How much this is pretty service is going to cost you?

The normal, non-discounted base fees for Macro Trading Factory are exactly 50% of the base fees charged by Wheel of Fortune:

Yearly: $567 (WoF: $1,134)

Monthly: $71 (WoF: $142)

These rates will be in effect as of 1/7/2020, with no discount of any sort being offered, whatsoever.

However, till then (and effective immediately) we are offering the following fixed and variable types of discounts:

Fixed Discount (Valid till January 6th 2020, inclusive):

Yearly: $499 >>> Representing a 12.00% discount (to $567/year)

Monthly: $67 >>> Representing a 5.63% discount (to $71/month)

Those would be the base fees, grandfathered for life, starting the second year, for anyone who joins the service till 1/6/2020, inclusive.

In addition to the fixed discount, we are also offering a variable discount (a special "introductory fee") which is applicable for the first year (only) of subscription, and is also going to fade away gradually, from that moment on, and until 1/6/2020, inclusive, as follows:

Date of Subscription 1st Year Additional Discount 1st Year Total Fee* Total Discount to Normal Base Fee December 24-31, 2019 (8 days) 10% Yearly: $449 Monthly: $60 Yearly: 20.79% Monthly: 15.07% January 1-6, 2020 (6 days) 5% Yearly: $474 Monthly: $64 Yearly: 16.39% Monthly: 10.35% January 7, 2020 Onwards None Yearly: $567 Monthly: $71 None

*Note: the amounts in the above table are rounded up/down to the nearest whole number!

What are you waiting for!? Sign up today to secure a 20.8% discount to an already low yearly fee. At $449.10 for the first year you will only be charged $37.43/month during the first 12 months of your subscription.

Then, during the second year, your yearly fee would be $499, or only $41.58/month. Either way, about the cost of going to a movie with your spouse/partner, combined with a popcorn, a drink, and an ice cream.

For that relatively-small cost, you can take full benefit of the great value Macro Trading Factory is offering you. This is not only a great value-for-money, but certainly a much better use (health wise) for your money!

And that's not it, yet; because once you subscribe, you're not only treating yourself better, health wise (less calories), but also wealth (enhancement) wise!!!

In a recent blog post (which you get a notification only if you follow The Macro Teller at real time!) we provided the following disclosure:

I am/we are very long (and very minded of) your well being = (mental) health and (financial) wealth! Wheel of Fortune (to) Increase Your Portion! Macro Trading Factory = An Upward Trajectory!

In a nutshell this is what this is all about: Keeping you on the back of the horse (market), while making sure that you avoid as many obstacles as possible along the way, and while especially trying to minimize the risk of you falling off the horse.

And if you ask yourself why have we picked on Julia Roberts and Roy Orbison earlier on, along this article? Well, that's actually the easiest question you've asked us along this entire article.

Roy Orbison was a great singer, and Julian Roberts is a great actor.

Macro Trading Factory is looking to i) produce the same fine tunes/music as Roy Orbison did, and to ii) perform just as good as Julian Roberts does.

(The Macro Teller wishes to take this opportunity to add that he would also love to look as good as Richard Gere, but that's another story for another time, perhaps another service... )

Moreover, Macro Trading Factory is looking to a "pretty service" just as this "pretty woman", as well as this beautiful couple are! (with Roy Orbison, of course, singing in the background)

Pretty woman, pretty service, not-so-pretty moderator... Well, we had to settle somewhere… but he is cute, and more importantly - a professional investment manager with over 30 years of market experience.

Macro Trading Factory = An Upward Trajectory!

