Chevron: Big Oil Is Doing Well

Going forward, the company should be able to generate increasing cash flow and returns for shareholders.

Chevron has performed well thanks to recent major capital projects such as the Gorgon and Wheatstone projects. It has done additionally done well with its Kazakhstan project.

Chevron has performed better than most other companies since the start of the oil crash. The company is near its mid-2014 highs.

Chevron (CVX) is one of the largest publicly-traded oil companies in existence with a market cap of roughly $225 billion and a dividend yield of 4%. Chevron has done better than most other large-cap companies since the start of the crash, the company is less than 10% below its mid-2014 highs. That is because the company lucked out with the timing of the crash and its major capital projects.

However, as we'll see with this article, Chevron still has room to expand. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets and is continuously adding new high-quality assets.

Chevron Drilling - The Telegraph

Growing Investment Demand

Chevron is focused on a market that continues to be resilient despite global fears over climate change. Climate change is a major issue - one that needs to be urgently addressed. However, the solution doesn't involve halting all use of oil and natural gas - it involves slowly moving towards better fuel sources. Transitioning from coal to natural provides the same benefits as transitioning from natural gas to renewables.

More so, if you ignore the vested interests in coal, natural gas is significantly cheaper per generated electricity.

Chevron Energy Demand - Chevron Investor Presentation

Global energy demand is expected to grow significantly. Natural gas and liquids are expected to decrease from 54% of demand to 53% of demand. However, it's important to note that these assumptions involve coal essentially remaining constant in energy demand usage. Therefore, the forecasts are an assumption or rather a statement in the lack of ability of humanity to band together and address one of the largest issues of our time.

However, even to maintain constant production, massive investment is needed as a result of the decline of existing fields. $10 trillion in investment is needed to make up the entire supply gap until 2040 from growing production. 3.5% annual CAGR isn't significant growth, but there's a significant opportunity for high return investments to be had in this field.

Chevron Portfolio Investment

In this field and the massive amount of investment it requires, the company is focused on improving its portfolio.

Chevron Reserve Replacement - Chevron Investor Presentation

Chevron has achieved a five-year reserve replacement ratio of just over 100%, in the range of the company's competitors. More so, the company has kept its reserves to production ratio flat as the ratio of the company's competitors has fallen significantly. This helps to show something significant about Chevron. The company is interested and committed to maintaining the status quo - and maintaining a strong income.

One great example of the company's exploration performance success is what it has accomplished in the Permian Basin. The company has managed to grow its Permian Basin resources by 6.9 billion barrels from 2017-2019 to 16.2 billion barrels. That's a massive increase in the resources and should allow the company to continue to grow production in the United States, a great investment environment.

This has resulted in the company's unconventional portfolio value more than doubling in the Permian Basin.

Chevron Portfolio Improvement - Chevron Investor Presentation

Chevron has continued to high-grade its portfolio. The company has massive assets in the Permian Basin and Australia, which are its largest assets. It is also working to greenlight its Kazakhstan expansion, which is worth tens of billions of dollars. The company has sold $5-10 billion of assets from 2018-2020 to grow its portfolio, and the high grading should continue going forward.

The company has effectively managed to get rid of all immature and non-core assets.

Chevron Capital Expenditures - Chevron Investor Presentation

Chevron is investing $20 billion in 2019, $18-20 billion in 2020, and $19-22 billion from 2021-2023. This is a massive investment, the company is investing 9% of its market cap each year for the next 5 years. This is significant capital expenditures, with 70% of it is expected to generate cash flow within 2 years. Given Chevron's track record for such investment, that means investors can look forward to growing cash flow in the coming years.

Chevron's CFFO return on capital employed at $60 Brent was 12% in 2017 and just under 14% in 2018. By 2023, the company expects this to increase to almost 18% at $60 Brent, which is 10% below current Brent crude share prices. An 18% return, with 70% of 2019 spend delivering cash flow within 2 years means 10% short-term returns on capital which is 10% of the company's market cap annually.

That's significant growth and something that should reward shareholders incredibly well.

Net Financial Results

Chevron has focused on growing cash flow and building its portfolio. At the same time, the company operates in a market that should remain constant, even if it doesn't grow. However, what matters at the end is financial results. Let's see how this all translates to Chevron's financial results.

Chevron Cash Income - Chevron Investor Presentation

The above chart shows Chevron's production growth over the next 4-5 years. The company, by 2023, should reach 3.5 million barrels per day of production. At the same time, the company's cash margin should increase slightly by 2023. This upstream cash margin should increase to roughly $22-23 per barrel. Altogether, that should result in upstream profits of close to $30 billion/year.

Of course, capital spending will have to be subtracted out of this. However, for a $225 billion company, being able to earn $30 billion in upstream cash flow and then spend $20 billion of that to grow is a great deal for shareholders. That leaves the company $10 billion alone to use towards shareholder rewards while continuing to grow. That helps to indicate the company's cash flow strength.

Chevron Cash Usage - Chevron Investor Presentation

The above image shows the company's sources and uses of cash in 2019. The company earned almost $30 billion in cash and spent roughly $18 billion in capital programs. Out of this, the company started by paying its dividends of 4%, a very respectable dividend. From there, the company went into buybacks, repurchasing $4 billion of shares or 2% of the outstanding shares.

Lastly, the company still had some cash leftover to improve its balance sheet. This shows how the company's cash framework is balanced at <$60 / barrel. The most important aspect is the company can cover its cash capital spending and dividends at $52 per barrel or a significant $14 per barrel below current Brent crude prices. This shows the strength of the company's cash generation plans.

Going forward, the company's free cash flow will continue to increase and those increases will enable the company to increase shareholder rewards. This will reward those who invest today.

Chevron Valuation

Now that we've identified Chevron's FCF growth opportunities, let's talk about the company's valuation.

As one of the largest oil companies in the world, the company effectively has 5 peers, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), BP (NYSE:BP), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Company P/E Ratio Yield Chevron 17.16 3.98% Exxon Mobil 20.38 4.98% Total S.A. 15.39 5.32% Royal Dutch Shell 11.63 6.46% BP 26.83 6.50% ConocoPhillips 8.67 2.64%

As can clearly be seen, Chevron is on the more expensive end of its peer group. The company has the 3rd highest (out of 6) P/E ratio and the 2nd lowest (out of 6 dividends). The one company that has a lower dividend has a P/E ratio that is half of Chevron's, while the two companies that have higher P/E ratios have dividends that are 25% and 55% higher.

More so, Exxon Mobil, which only has a 25% higher dividend is a 50% larger company with upcoming enormous production growth due to its Permian Basin portfolio and the massive Guyana discovery, while Chevron, which has growth in its future, has less of it.

Obviously, more goes into valuing a company than the P/E ratio and dividend yield, and one of the reasons for Chevron's lofty valuation is management's significant history of successful and low-cost execution, something that the financial picture can never include but is so significant that major investors like Warren Buffett consider it one of the most important factors to picking an investment.

Still, being a loftier valued company in your peer group carries with it an expectation for continued success, and not meeting that requirement might hurt Chevron.

Chevron Advantage

One more thing I want to briefly discuss is the overall Chevron advantage and that is the company's management.

The Wheatstone LNG project cost $34 billion and the Gorgon LNG cost near $50 billion. For reference, those numbers combined are 40% of the company's market cap. Of course, they're already producing 20% of the company's oil production but it's important to see how much these projects can cost. The company has already announced proposed expansions to these projects which will cost billions.

Additionally, the company's proposed Kazakhstan project will cost $45 billion of which half will be attributable to the company. The company's management has a long history of being able to profitably accomplish these projects. However, it's important that that "Chevron advantage" could disappear and these massive projects failing could hurt the company's future.

Another advantage worth noting is capital discipline - the company walked away from the Anadarko deal as the price went up. This does mean that the company is hungry for an acquisition - it seems to be looking at US shale companies priced in the tens of billions of dollars. If the company does not manage to find a suitable option, it might be forced to raise the price it's willing to pay - and that once again puts our trust in the Chevron advantage.

It's helped the company before, but it's important to note that it's something that can disappear.

Thesis Risks

There are a few risks to the thesis. They are the risk of oil prices dropping along with the execution risk of the company's large projects.

Let's start with oil prices.

Oil Supply and Demand - OGJ

The above image shows the demand/supply balance in the oil markets. As can clearly be seen, the markets almost recovered in mid-2018; however, the recovery turned out not to be as pronounced. The main reason for this is rapidly growing production from the shale fields. If the oversupply gap continues, this could result in a drop in prices. That is directly correlated to Chevron's earnings.

However, some sources think that this crash is less likely. OPEC is already forecasting a small 2020 undersupply, without their latest production cut. The shale boom is slowing down too - US production increased less than 1% in 1Q 2019. I expect that growth will slow down - companies are keeping capital budgets low. As a result, this risk is significant but unlikely in my view.

The second risk is project execution risk. The company's Gorgon and Wheatstone projects were together more than $50 billion or 25% of the company's market cap. Chevron is currently working on a $45 billion project in Kazakhstan, where it has a 50% stake. That project is >10% of the company's market cap. One example of issues is Kazakhstan's leadership criticizing the cost of the project.

Should Chevron not be able to sustainably execute on the large projects it's undertaking that could hurt the company. It's worth taking account of these risks for an investment.

Conclusion

Chevron is one of the best performing major oil companies since the start of the oil crash. The company timed its Gorgon and Wheatstone projects well, the projects are currently producing more than 400 thousand barrels of oil per annum, with tens of billions of dollars of capital investment. Chevron has a strong investment history of picking projects worth tens of billions of dollars with strong potential and investment in them.

Chevron should be able to continue its growth going forward. The company earns enough cash to spend $20 billion on annual capital investments. Those investments should earn an 18% unlevered return by 2023 and 70% of them should earn cash flow within 2 years. This strength of investment should allow the company to increase shareholder rewards going forward.

Invest Better - Free Trial! Regardless of your general investing goals, The Energy Forum can help you build and generate strong income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide demand for energy is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

A managed model portfolio that generates a yield of >10%.

Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market as a whole.

Technical Buy & Sell Alerts to open up positions at opportunistic prices. If you're interested in learning more, click here. If you have any questions, send me a PM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.