Central Garden & Pet Company: Inorganic Growth And Interesting Valuation

With a lot of expertise in the M&A markets and 8%-9% EBITDA margin, Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) is cheap at 9x EBITDA. In the past, with the same EBITDA margin, the company had sold shares at 12x EBITDA and even 20x EBITDA. As a result, we see significant upside potential in the stock price. With this information in mind, if the company can manage its debt level properly, CENT is a must-follow stock.

CENT: A Lot Of M&A Expertise And Relationships With Retailers

In business since 1955, Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes products to lawn & garden and pet supplies markets.

The company’s largest segment sells products for the pet industry. In 2019, it represented approximately 25% of the total amount of sales. However, garden products and the sale of products from other manufacturers are also significant sources of revenue. See the slide below for more details on the matter:

In our opinion, investors will appreciate the current strategy of CENT. Inorganic growth appears to be one of the most relevant strategies to pursue business and sales growth. Note that the company has been quite active in the M&A market. Since 1992, it has completed over 50 acquisitions, which means that it has a considerable amount of expertise. Additionally, CENT intends to continue the development of new brands, increase cost savings, and attract new talent. Read the slide below for more details on the matter:

Among the different CENT’s strengths, we appreciate two. Firstly, the company produces and sells a diversified portfolio of brands, which have been in the market for more than 30 years. In our view, CENT has produced well-known brands, which will facilitate the sale of new products and complementary extensions of existing product lines.

Additionally, the company has built good relationships with vendors, such as e-commerce retailers, independent brick & PETCO, and Walmart trust CENT. In our view, these relationships will protect CENT’s EBITDA margin. Note that new competitors may have to take many years to capture the leading position of CENT.

Recent Acquisitions Made In 2019 And 2018

In our view, the company has been successful in the M&A markets. Thus, when CENT announces a new acquisition, investors will most likely push the share price up. Note that CENT’s acquisitions are expected to bring cost synergies and EBITDA growth. With this in mind, we appreciate that the company has acquired several businesses in 2019. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

“During the second quarter of fiscal 2019, we acquired the remaining 55% interest in Arden Companies for approximately $11 million, and during the third quarter of fiscal 2019 we acquired C&S Products for approximately $30.0 million. During the second quarter of fiscal 2018, we acquired Bell Nurseries for approximately $62 million, and during the third quarter of fiscal 2018 we acquired General Pet Supply for approximately $24.3 million. We also made fewer investments in the current year than in the prior year.” Source: 10-k

Let’s review the assets acquired in one of the company’s transactions; the acquisition of Bell Nurseries. It will help us understand the type of businesses acquired by CENT. The company expected both synergies and business growth from the acquisition of Bell:

“We view the live plant area as an attractive growth opportunity that is growing faster than the overall garden industry and is synergistic with our existing garden portfolio. In addition, Bell’s focus on quality and excellence in customer service are compatible with Central’s way of doing business. We look forward to working with the management team at Bell, who are remaining with the company, to grow the business profitably in the years ahead.” Source: Press Release

As shown in the slide below, the company acquired a significant amount of current assets and fixed assets. Goodwill represented only 12% of the total amount of net assets acquired. Conservative investors will most likely appreciate this fact as impairment risk does not look that significant:

7.5% Sales Growth y/y And Net Profit Margin of 3.89%

The company’s sales growth in the last four years is quite impressive. From the sales of $1.65 billion in 2015, the figure increased to $2.38 billion in 2019. If that is not enough, CENT reported 7.5% revenue growth for the year ended September 28, 2019 and profit margin of 3.89%. See the image below and note that the company has been profitable for the last five years:

The company’s EBITDA is also positive. In the year ended September 28, 2019, the company had EBITDA of $202 million, with the gardening segment reporting 43% and the pet segment being responsible for the 57%. See the image below for more information and notice that EBITDA from the corporate operations is negative: Source: Author and 10-k

Financial Situation

A quick look at the list of assets reveals that the company has a significant amount of current assets including cash, accounts receivable, and inventories. The current assets/total assets ratio is equal to 0.64x. The amount of goodwill is not that significant. It comprises of 14% of the total amount of assets. Thus, investors do not have to worry about the risk of impairment. See the slide below for more details on the matter:

The total amount of liabilities is not worrying. The amount of payables is small as the company gets paid fast from retailers. With that, the total amount of long-term debt needs to be carefully reviewed:

We don’t think that debt is an issues. The company has a debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.4x and pays an interest rate of 5.8%. CENT needs to pay most of its debt in three to four years, so it has sufficient time to accumulate cash. With that, we need to follow carefully that the EBITDA does not diminish. If the Debt/EBITDA ratio increases, investors may sell their shares. Check the slide below for more details on the matter:

Repurchase Of Stock Will Most Probably Not Increase Stock Demand

Central Garden & Pet Company is acquiring shares from the open market. However, investors should not expect the repurchase of shares to create a lot of buying pressure. In 2019, the company acquired only 0.6 million shares. On November 15, 2019, the number of common shares was equal to 11.5 million, and the number of shares of Class A Common Stock was 42.7 million. In addition, on this date, CENT had outstanding 1.65 million shares of its Class B Stock. In the light of these figures, we get a share count of 55.9 million, which means that CENT acquired 1% of the total amount of shares outstanding. We don’t believe that after the acquisition of this amount of shares, the company can push the share price up. See the image below for more details on the company’s stock repurchase program:

Central Garden & Pet Company Looks Moderately Cheap

The market expects Central Garden to increase its sales moderately. Besides, the company’s EBITDA will be around 8.5%-8.7%. With these figures and little sales volatility, assessing the company’s valuation seems to be easy. With a share count of 55.9 million and at the share price of $31, the market capitalization equals $1.73 billion. Assuming debt of $700 million and cash of $497 million, the enterprise value equals $1.93 billion. If we use 2020 sales of $2.49 billion and EBITDA Margin of 8.5%, CENT trades at 0.7x sales and 9x EBITDA:

We do believe that the company is moderately cheap at 9x EBITDA. Central Garden & Pet Company is solid and has a long history. Its EBITDA margin is at 8%-9%, and it is also profitable at the net income level. Besides, the company is trading at multi year lows. It traded at 20x EBITDA in the year 2001.

In our opinion, there are many reasons to believe that the share price could increase. Firstly, if the company properly executes the post-acquisition integration of the recently acquired targets, goodwill could lead to EBITDA generation. As a result, investors could push the share price up. Besides, if CENT uses its cash in hand to reduce the debt/EBITDA ratio, the company’s financial risk will decrease. The market usually pushes up companies with little or no debt. It could be the case here.

There is another interesting fact. The company’s EBITDA margin has been quite stable since the year 2000. In the light of these figures, in our opinion, it does not make sense that CENT trades at lower EV/EBITDA ratio now than that in the year 2000. See the image below for more information on the EBITDA margin in the past:

Risks

We are not naive. The company’s business model involves several risks. If some of the company’s acquisitions are not made properly, or the post-merger integration is not successful, CENT could see its expected EBITDA figures declining:

There is another relevant risk. CENT receives a significant amount of products from China. Due to the current trade negotiations between China and the United States, CENT could see decline in its EBITDA margins in the future. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

Conclusion

Reporting significant inorganic growth initiatives and a profitable business model, Central Garden & Pet Company is a name to be followed closely. In our view, the company is cheap at 9x EBITDA. Given the company’s valuation in the past and the company’s stable EBITDA margin, CENT could trade at 12x and even 15x. With this in mind, we see significant upside potential in the stock price. We would feel comfortable paying even $41 per share or 12x EBITDA.

