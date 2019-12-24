5 REIT Resolutions That Will Help You Sleep Well At Night

How about you? What are you hoping for in 2020?

Women make health-focused resolutions while men pledge to find a new job and lay off the alcohol.

More than half of respondents said they fail their resolution before Jan. 31.

Saving money is one of the top five New Year’s resolutions and also in the top five for most commonly failed.

Every year, all around the world, people make New Year’s resolutions.

These life goals vary, of course, depending on personal situations and personal objectives. But there are some very common ones out there nonetheless.

In preparation for this year, Inc. published “10 Top New Year’s Resolutions for Success and Happiness in 2019.” And while that piece is now a year old, something tells me it’s still timely enough.

After all, times may come and times may go, but human nature stays the same. So I’m more than confident sharing its intro that:

According to research on the topic, about 60 percent of us admit that we make New Year’s resolutions. But only about 8 percent of us are successful in achieving them. Regardless of whether we achieved our previous resolutions, most of us go right ahead and make a new set of resolutions – hoping for the best. Here are a few more interesting facts about New Year’s resolutions:

So…

Been There, Failed That

In case you were curious, here were last year’s “top 10 New Year’s resolutions according to a survey of 2,000 people.” Which, admittedly, isn’t that many. But you’ll probably resonate with at least one of the answers Inc. collected anyway.

Diet or eat healthier (71%)

Exercise more (65%)

Lose weight (54%)

Save more and spend less (32%)

Learn a new skill or hobby (26%)

Quit smoking (21%)

Read more (17%)

Find another job (16%)

Drink less alcohol (15%)

Spend more time with family and friends (13%).

Sound familiar? Like you’ve made some of those more than once? Maybe even every single year for a while, only to fail each and every time?

If that’s the case, as the article intro stated, you’re not alone. The vast majority of people fail in this regard. And perhaps for good reasons.

For one thing, we have a very bad habit of making lists. The more, the better, we think, and so we commit to many personal promises and pledges. Numerous ones, even!

Bring them on, we say. We can handle them. #newyearnewyou!

Right?

Perhaps. Then again, perhaps not considering how there’s only so much time and energy in a day to get so much accomplished.

We’re even more likely to fail when we make our resolutions too big. Take Inc.’s resolution No. 1: Eating healthier. Why do we declare we’re going to go cold turkey (or no turkey) into some “nutritional” plan?

“December 31, we’re going to eat, drink, and be merry, for tomorrow we diet!” is our rousing cry, thinking we’ll be perfectly fine giving up sugar for good once Jan. 1 rolls around. Or carbs. Or fats. Or everything but air.

Then along comes a cookie… or a buttery croissant… or a big, juicy, cheese-smothered burger…

Or anything but air.

Reasonable Resolutions

We’re much better off coming up with more reasonable solutions, such as limiting our caloric intake during the week but having a “splurge” day every Saturday or Sunday. We also could simply start by cutting back on certain not-great-for-us items instead of denying ourselves entirely.

Baby steps. Sometimes, it really is OK to begin a venture with baby steps. Which brings me to my next point about New Year’s resolutions and why we rarely see ourselves successfully keeping them.

Stated bluntly, we put too much pressure on ourselves. We place all our hopes and dreams into our resolutions.

The reason we’re not as happy as we could be, we tell ourselves, is because of our job. Therefore, as soon as we find a new job, everything will be solved.

But will it really? Or is more a matter of changing our perspectives?

When we change our perspectives on life, we’re much more likely to succeed in our goals. For example, when it comes to our finances, we might stop focusing on getting rich – and definitely stop focusing on getting rich quick – and start seeking out quality instead.

That’s certainly the goal I have in mind when it comes to the five REIT resolutions below. They’re not too many, they’re not too big, and they’re not too weighty.

I promise.

You can keep these goals. I’m confident of it. You just need to shift your thinking from one seeking short-term satisfaction to a mindset that’s geared toward long-term fulfillment.

REIT Resolution #1: Always Consider Cost of Capital

One of the most important ways for finding great businesses is to evaluate their cost advantage, or quite simply their ability to provide goods or services at lower cost so that they can undercut their rivals. As I have found over decades of real estate investing, management decisions regarding capital structure can have a profound impact on risk management practices.

When analyzing REITs, I have found that understanding weighted average cost of capital (or WACC) is an important method for evaluating profit margins as a means to balance near-term earnings per share growth with long-term value accretion.

By examining a company’s nominal first year WACC, the investor can gauge the quality of capitalization in order to determine the cost of capital, because oftentimes it’s a competitive advantage that could generate the widest investment spreads. One textbook example of a company that epitomizes the low cost capital advantage is Realty Income (O). Here's my back of the napkin calculation:

Equity Cost $3.28 (2019 FFO/sh)/ $72.50 (current price) x 66% (% equity) = 2.98% Debt Cost 2.6% (it helps to have an A-rating) x 34% (% debt) = .88% WACC 2.98% + .88% = 3.86%

Now that we know Realty Income’s WACC, what do we do with that?

As you can see below, Realty Income’s cost of capital is literally “off the chart” (sub 4%) so the company can easily acquire high quality net lease properties leased to companies like Coca-Cola, 7-Eleven, CVS, and Sainsbury’s.

Alternatively, many of the peers have a higher cost of capital that forces them into purchasing riskier investment opportunities to derive comparable investment spreads.

To put it another way, there’s a reason that Global Net Lease (GNL), EPR Properties (EPR), and One Liberty Properties (OLP) pursue properties with weaker credits. These companies don’t have the same cost of capital advantage as Realty Income, so they must seek deals with weaker underlying credit, thin rent coverage, and volatile industries.

Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation

REIT Resolution #2: Always Consider Scale Advantages

There’s no question that achieving fatter profit margins is a competitive advantage, but maintaining economies of scale also is a form of cost advantage. In the REIT sector we can find plenty of companies that enjoy economies of scale with lower average costs than their competitors, and one textbook example – when it comes to scale advantage – is Public Storage (PSA).

By maintaining a powerful economies of scale advantage (PSA is A rated and has the lowest leverage ratio I know of in the REIT sector), Public Storage has been able to build a dominating self-storage portfolio of 2,444 facilities in 38 states representing 164 million rentable square feet of space serving about 1.5 million customers.

The REIT also owns 35% of Shurgard Self Storage (European storage company with 231 facilities in seven Western European countries) and 42% of PS Business Parks (PSB), which owns 28 million square feet of premium commercial office space.

Similar to Realty Income, a stalwart REIT with an enviable track record of paying and increasing dividends for over 25 years in a row, Public Storage also has a very safe dividend that never gets cut, but it isn’t known for clockwork-like annual payout hikes. We recently upgraded the company to a Buy on a 15% pullback (over 90 days), recognizing the company has superior cost of capital and scale advantages.

REIT Resolution #3: Always Consider Management’s Objectives

We consider cost of capital and scale to be two of the most important competitive advantages in the REIT sector, and they’re connected at the hip with one word: Management.

Specifically, risk management is to understand how well the company is making decisions and utilizing its competitive advantages to put points on the board. As a REIT analyst for more than a decade (and investor for more than 30 years), I have found that aggressive accounting practices and poor capital allocation can torpedo an investor’s hopes and dreams.

More recently, CBL Properties (CBL) suspended the dividend for its common and preferred shares. While many investors were counting on the income, they are now reeling from the agony of the decision by CBL’s management team.

And that’s precisely why we pay very close attention to management, as we maintain extreme conservatism based upon decades of investing experience. When we see management delivering on both cylinders (cost of capital and scale), we become fixated on the dividend that's directly correlated to shareholder returns. While we don't always trust the dividend, our skepticism is oftentimes rooted in management's capital allocation policies and strategies.

One example of stalwart REIT that has exemplified the “wide moat” model is Digital Realty (DLR). The company has a strong balance sheet (BBB with S&P) and enhanced economies of scale. As evidence of that expanding moat, the company recently announced it was combining with InterXion Holding (INXN), a Netherlands-based information technology services company, in a $8.4 transaction. As explained recently,

“Overall, the businesses are complementary and should provide Digital Realty with significant scale advantages. So even though earnings growth could be challenging over the next few quarters as the integration progresses, DLR should be in a stronger position to capitalize on favorable growth trends across Europe.”

During the last 15 years Digital Realty has grown its dividend by an average of 11% per year, while maintaining an impressive balance sheet. The Interxion deal should close next year, and given its expected modest dilutive impacts, we're modeling 2020 FFO per share at $6.92 per share. Therefore, we consider the latest pullback an opportunity to buy into this digital juggernaut which could return 12%-15% over the next 12 months.

Source: FAST Graphs

REIT Resolution #4: Always Invest with a Margin of Safety

We take a fundamental approach to valuation analysis and that’s one of the reasons that we wanted to provide you with the first three REIT resolutions, and the last two are arguably some of the most important declarations that we can provide.

While Realty Income, Public Storage, and Digital Realty are all moat-worthy REITs, we have not recommended them all because of REIT Resolution #4: always invest with a margin of safety. As Warren Buffett told an audience at Columbia Business School in 1984 (for the 50th anniversary commemoration if the original Security Analysis):

“You do not cut it close. That's what Ben Graham meant by having a margin of safety. You don’t try to buy businesses worth $83 million for $80 million. You leave yourself an enormous margin. When you build a bridge, you insist it can carry 30,000 pounds, but you only drive 10,000-pund tricks across it. And that same principle works in investing.”

A margin of safety is obtained when stocks are purchased at prices suitably below underlying value to allow for human error, bad luck, or volatility. As viewed below, Realty Income is an exceptional REIT to own, but shares trade at $72.50 and a P/FFO multiple of 22.1x.

Source: FAST Graphs

Whenever Mr. Market fails to fully incorporate fundamental values into the price, an investor’s margin of safety is high. While the above example illustrates Realty Income without an adequate margin of safety, let me provide an example of the company when there was a wide buffer for picking up shares in this wide moat REIT:

Source: FAST Graphs

REIT Resolution #5: Always Maintain Adequate Diversification

Finally, the last REIT resolution, and one that is perhaps the most important one. In this example, I will provide you with a REIT that can be applicable to the above-referenced examples: (1) Cost of capital, (2) scale, (3) management, and (4) the margin of safety. However, even though this REIT checks all of these boxes, it’s critical for investors to consider this all-important resolution, summed up in one word: Diversification.

Tanger Outlets (SKT) has a high-quality balance sheet (rated BBB) with just $16 million of floating rate debt (~1% of total consolidated debt outstanding) and unused capacity of $600 million on the company’s unsecured lines (99% capacity). Around 94% of consolidated square footage was unencumbered by mortgages.

The company also has used its scale advantage to maintain occupancy of 95% or higher for more than 25 years. Recognizing that the company’s average consolidated portfolio tenant sales productivity was $395 per square foot in Q3-19 (up from $383 per square foot in the comparable prior-year period).

Although earnings have declined modestly, the company said that it “exceeded expectations” with this “encouraging new outlook” and is “raising guidance” for 2019 FFO per share to $2.27 - $2.31 from $2.25 - $2.31.

Through the lens of a fundamental investor, I see a REIT that's exceptionally well managed and has maintained strict discipline in order to grow its dividend for 25 years in a row. While the current cycle has created a difficult environment for moat all retail landlords, we can see the potential for substantial price appreciation over time.

As Benjamin Graham explained, “for most investors, diversification is the simplest and cheapest way to widen your margin of safety.” By employing diversification correctly, investors can reduce risk without sacrificing returns.

I don’t care how good you are, it’s impossible to dodge every loser, as the whole premise for diversification is to own more winners than losers. As Warren Buffett (Fortune 1999) explained,

“The key to investing is …determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage. The products or services that have wide, sustainable moats around them ate the ones that deliver rewards to investors.”

Source: FAST Graphs

Bonus #6 REIT Resolution

Since I’m in the holiday spirit, I wanted to provide readers with one “bonus” REIT Resolution, and one that I am forever grateful. As I write this article, I now have over 77,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. My first article was written around 10 years ago and I'm one of the most widely read writers on this platform. For that, I’m extremely honored.

A friend used to always tell me, "I eat a lot of crow" and I really didn't know what he was talking about. However, over the years, I have learned to become more humble in my quest for success. Winston Churchill put it this way:

“In the course of my life, I have often had to eat my words, and I must confess that I have always found it a wholesome diet.”

What makes REITs so attractive, as an investment class, compared with other high yield investments like bonds and utilities, is their significant capital appreciation potential and steadily increasing dividends.

By adhering to the above-referenced REIT resolutions (especially the last one, humility), all of us can be recognized as intelligent REIT investor. (Note: I am currently writing the second edition of The Intelligent REIT Investor that will be published in 2020).

“Humility must always be the portion of any man who receives acclaim earned in blood of his followers and sacrifices of his friends.” ― Dwight D. Eisenhower

Thank you for reading and I wish you a safe, healthy, and happy New Year!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. SKT, PSA, DLR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.