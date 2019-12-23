Target: A Due Diligence Dive

Target experienced exceptional growth of late, and shareholders were rewarded accordingly. This article outlines the initiatives that will hopefully propel the company forward and provides a sketch of the speedbumps the firm may encounter. While I give kudos to management’s recent efforts, I provide reasoning for my belief that now may not be a propitious time for investing in the stock.

There’s A New Sheriff In Town

I’ve covered Target since the beginning of my time as an SA author. I warned investors of the brewing debacle that was Target’s foray into Canada. I advised readers that the shares were well suited for trading but didn’t serve long term investors well. Time after time, I watched as the stock fell following management’s missteps and then returned to a plateau. From late 2014 until August of this year, the share price underperformed the broader indexes by a wide margin.

My assessments of Target were formed largely by my evaluation of the company’s management which I considered as mediocre at best. I had high hopes for the company when Brian Cornell became the CEO in 2014; however, big ships take a while to turn, and a change at the CEO position does not guarantee success. My reservations were fueled by an interview I conducted with a member of my extended family. He was an executive with Pepsi at the time. As he spoke to me, a smile came across his face. He said, “The people at Target are nice folks. I would really like to help them. They are such amateurs.”

I was right, until I was wrong.

The latest quarterly results are testimony to Brian Cornell’s leadership. The company’s recent gains on a wide variety of metrics lead management to boost EPS guidance to $6.25 to $6.45 from $5.90 to $6.20.

Target saw 4.5% quarterly comparable sales expansion, beating analysts’ estimates by a wide margin. The comps were fueled by growth of 2.8% in stores and a robust 31% increase in digital sales. Digital now accounts for 7.5% of all sales. The firm can now boast of roughly 10% two-year comparable sales growth. Gross margins increased by 110 basis points, and the firm’s operating margin increased by 80 basis points.

Initiatives That Can Drive Future Growth

The demise of Toys R Us increased toy sales at Target. Bank of America recently cited toys along with electronics as two areas driving increased comps. The company quadrupled the assortment of items sold in the toy department.

Ironically, the Toys R Us revival is also serving Target. Toys R Us will be supported by Target’s digital capabilities and fulfillment services. Those perusing ToysRUs.com can click “Buy now at Target.com,” to make a purchase.

Early in October, Target opened Disney (DIS) themed stores within stores in 25 locations. Target is now offering products that were once exclusive to Disney. The Disney brand will also appear among the firm’s online offerings. The company plans to add 40 more Disney stores by 2020.

Target comps in the cosmetics category increased by a high single digit percentage. This compares quite favorably to Ulta’s (ULTA) 3.2% gain and Macy’s (M) floundering efforts in the same category. The company sold $18 billion in beauty products in 2018, more than Ulta and Sephora (OTCPK:LVMUY) combined.

Target’s beauty products are popular with millennials, competitively priced and often provide the company with better margins.

Along with outsized growth in toys and beauty products, the firm’s apparel sales surged 10% in the third quarter.

All in all, an impressive list of successful initiatives, However, arguably the most important achievement is the company’s gains in digital sales and fulfillment options. Roughly 75% of gains in Q2 and 80% of the growth in Q3 are attributed to fast fulfillment options. The company currently fulfills roughly 50% of digital orders from in store inventory and plans to increase that to 90 percent. This year, throughout the holiday season, Target is offering free two day shipping with no minimum purchase or membership required for hundreds of thousands of items.

In Q3, Target launched a food and beverage brand that is free of artificial flavors and synthetic colors styled Good & Gather. By the end of fiscal year 2020, the brand will boast 2,000 products. Good & Gather was reportedly well received by shoppers following its launch.

Also, in Q3, the company instituted a new loyalty program named Target Circle. At no cost to the consumer, program members will earn 1% on every purchase, redeemable during a future trip to Target. The program has already garnered 35 million members. Members of Target Circle shop at Target at a greater rate than others and spend 2% to 5% more than non-members. This dovetails with the company’s RedCard which provides a 5% discount on purchases.

The company is also upgrading the supply chain by deploying distribution center automation. It is testing the automation technology at a single location and plans to implement the improvements in additional locations in 2020.

A new inventory control system now tracks 15% of the firm’s product lines, and those items represent 20% to 30% of total replenishment. The system streamlines backroom operations and keeps in store inventories low while still providing sufficient on-shelf stock. Management considers this development an imperative for the success of the store centered e-commerce fulfillment strategy.

Target is moving ahead with its small store format. The firm has plans to open 30 small format stores per year for the foreseeable future. Investors have no clue as to how this initiative is progressing, as Target does not provide data for the hundred plus stores now in existence.

Early this year, Target offered same day delivery through Shipt for all of its major product categories. Shipt is a delivery service acquired by Target in 2018 for $550 million. Previously the service was restricted to 55,000 products, largely groceries and other essential items.

Where The Story Becomes Less Sanguine

I give Brain Cornell and his crew kudos for their successes. Target is a testimony to true leadership. Unfortunately, I see certain difficulties that prevent me from investing in the company at this juncture.

One of my concerns is a lack of meaningful growth in Target's store count. One must assume that Target’s abject failure in Canada means we will not see expansion into foreign markets for the foreseeable future. As noted above, the company has plans to open 30 small format stores a year, but in a firm the size of Target that will barely move the needle. Furthermore, investors have no proof that the small store format is successful. Currently, the overall store footprint is expected to grow less than 1% annually. Since 2014, the company has only opened 63 large format stores.

Investors in the company should temper the positive comparisons to Walmart with other less favorable metrics. Yes, they have higher operating margins, but that is likely due to the sales Walmart gleans from low margin groceries. Groceries that drive a great deal of foot traffic into Walmart. When it comes to sales per square foot, Target trails Walmart and Kroger by a wide margin: $310 per square foot for TGT versus $470 for WMT and $585 for Kroger.

Prospective investors in Target need to understand the company has no real moat. On the other hand, Walmart, and Costco are broad moat competitors while TJ Maxx and others boast narrow moats.

Fair Value

As I compose this article, Target trades for $128.70 a share.

Morningstar has a FV for the company at $105, CFRA values the shares at $122.31, Argus rates TGT as a Hold and Credit Suisse gives a target price of $138.

My rating system provides a Valuation Score of 77 and an Overall Score of 62. Although my system does not givea dollar valuation for the stock, it clearly indicates the shares trade a bit below above value. I would consider CFRA's estimate as nearest my own.

(For an overview of my rating system, see the section near the end of the article.)

Dividend Metrics

Target has a safe dividend. With a payout ratio a bit below 42% and a dividend coverage ratio of approximately241%, investors can anticipate continued growth in the dividend for the foreseeable future. The current yield hovers a bit above 2%.

The three, five, and ten-year dividend growth rates stand at 5.3%, 9.8% and 15.1% respectively.

(All dividend metrics gleaned from Schwab)

Financial Strength

Morningstar and Argus rate the company’s financial health as Moderate and Medium, respectively.

The company owns approximately 85% of its stores, and the balance sheet lists the value of property and equipment at $26 billion. Target's total debt/total capital ratio and cash and equivalents have improved YoY.

My Perspective

It had been some time since I conducted an in-depth investigation of Target. My perception of the company has changed markedly and for the better. I assumed when I began my examination that I would discover the company was overvalued. Despite the recent run up in the shares, I believe the company is trading near fair value. Management has made meaningful and lasting improvements in the company. Nonetheless, I am not enthusiastic regarding investing in the firm at this juncture. The company suffered through earnings declines in 2015 and 2018, after the current CEO had the helm. I do not see Target taking market share from the likes of Walmart, Best Buy (BBY), Costco, TJ Maxx or Kroger. Most of that which Target offers cannot be differentiated from rivals’ product lines. I would argue that Walmart and Costco beat Target on price, Kroger has a far superior grocery line and customer loyalty program, Best Buy has superior service, and TJ Maxx woos customers into the store with the prospect of finding one of a kind items at bargain prices. I could provide additional examples of competitors that offer something that Target lacks.

Although I differ with those that see the shares as overvalued, I do not believe the current price provides an adequate margin of safety. There is nothing on the horizon indicating Target will experience exceptional long-term growth. Rather, there is a promise of unrelenting competition among companies that either hold a competitive advantage or compete by offering similar products at the lowest possible margins.

Concerning My Rating System

My rating system provides a Valuation Score of 77 and an Overall Score of 62. The first number represents the FV of the company and measures numerous valuation metrics. The highest FV score possible is 100.

The second number represents the overall score of the company. This weighs the moat, management, past and projected growth rates, financial strength, historic ROIC, and valuation of the company. The highest score possible is a 100. A score in the 80s is rare.

The rating system is far from foolproof; however, my initial testing (it has been in use for a year) indicates a Valuation Score of 83 or higher combined with an Overall Score of 63 or higher provides investment targets that often outperform the market.

The overwhelming majority of companies have Valuation Scores far below 83 and Overall Scores below 63.

