Energy Recovery To Profit From Thermal Desalination To Salt Water Reverse Osmosis Conversions

Perhaps yet another change at the top will turn the long-standing Vor-Teq pipe-dream into reality. If so, I will regret selling my shares.

However, significant investment in the Vor-Teq commercialization for the oil and gas market has yet to translate into corresponding revenue growth.

Despite the promise of its emerging Vor-Teq product for the oil and gas fracking market (which so far has been mostly promises....), as I predicted in my previous articles on Energy Recovery (ERII) the company's traditional salt water reverse osmosis ("SWRO") segment remains the primary investment theme. This is evidenced by an announcement earlier this month of $16.6 million in contract supply awards for its market dominant PX pressure exchangers. That followed another mega-project award back in October for $12.2 million for PX devices, along with related equipment and services, to three large-scale desalination facilities in the Middle East - including a desalination facility that will support the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar.

In aggregate, year-to-date ERII has announced $62 million in new contract awards. That may not sound like much to those investors not familiar with the company, so to put the awards into perspective note that the company's total YTD revenue through Q3 was only $57 million:

Source: Q3 10-Q

And while YTD revenue has grown 21% yoy, note that earnings are down 42%. That said, gross margins in the water segment continue to be very strong and continue to improve (72.5% versus 70.6% last year).

Source: November Presentation

However, R&D investment continues to grow significantly to try and (finally...) break into the oil and gas business. This investment continues to be a drag on the company given the lack of enhanced and corresponding O&G revenue growth - which for years now is suppose to come "in the near future", but never seems to materialize. This is likely the reason for a recent announcement that there will be (yet another...) change in the CEO.

Thermal Desalination Plant Conversion

Yet the latest contract win may be the start of better times to come in that old style thermal desalination plant conversions to SWRO would clearly translate into higher sales for ERII's PX pressure exchange devices. Much of the Middle East's installed capacity are plants based on thermal desalination built before technologies like ERII's PX product greatly improved the economics of SWRO. As these older thermal desalination facilities reach the end-of-life, owners and operators are evaluating the most economic way to replace their capacity - that is, they cannot be decommissioned without a replacement plan. ERII's technology enables not only more cost-efficient SWRO plants, but plants that emit far less emissions as well. The company says current thermal desalination capacity of more than 20 million cubic meters per day creates an excellent opportunity to fuel ERII's growth over the coming years.

According to Energy Recovery Vice President of Water Rodney Clemente:

Although costs vary based on local conditions, thermal water production costs are on average two times higher than SWRO. Given these savings, even some newer thermal facilities with years of useful life remaining are evaluating a switch to SWRO. As this trend plays out in the coming years, we expect customers to continue to turn to the PX, which provides the lowest lifecycle cost of any energy recovery device on the market.

Replacing old existing thermal capacity is one catalyst, but addressing the world's growing needs for fresh water is another. According to the United Nations World Water Development Report, cap-ex for SWRO desalination is expected to grow to $6.6 billion next year - up 27% yoy:

Source: November Presentation

Summary & Conclusion

Energy Recovery's water segment continues to perform at a high level. Revenue and gross margins continue to expand. Fundamental global demand for fresh water continues to grow and is a strong tailwind.

Meantime, the company continues to invest heavily in its Vor-Teq commercialization efforts which, so far, have not yielded much in terms of tangible revenue growth. Some investors, including the author, long ago got frustrated in the company's over-hyped guidance and sold their stock. If Vor-Teq is ever adopted by the fracking industry, that will have been a big mistake. But so far that business appears to be a pipe-dream.

Meantime, the proceeds from selling ERII stock have returned much more in other sectors, including a vanilla S&P500 index fund. Yet I remain mildly positive on the company due to its excellent water segment operations and fundamental global demand for fresh water. In addition, note the company held $97 million in cash (~$1.73/share) and has no debt. Combined with the recent contract awards, the downside seems limited here. Yet the upside appears to be contingent on Vor-Teq breaking through. This investor lost patience in waiting for that to happen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.