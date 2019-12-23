Renesas Looks Undervalued As The Business Finally Bottoms Out

Long-term share loss in auto remains a real risk, particularly as Renesas is under-leveraged to power management in EVs, but MCUs/SoCs are still vital components and Renesas is still competitive.

Renesas shares have rebounded as investors respond favorably to more disclosure from the business and long-term margin improvement efforts, as well as a belief that key markets have bottomed.

I was bullish on Renesas Electronics (OTCPK:RNECY) back in July and the shares have performed quite well since then (up 34%). But I’ve been bullish for a while and these shares have lagged since 2018, so I’m not exactly doing a victory dance here.

Renesas has struggled through not only a tough correction in the auto and industrial markets it serves, but also from plenty of self-inflicted issues regarding inventory and margins. The company’s weak performance versus its auto end-market has also raised valid questions about its competitiveness and long-term market share.

I’m still concerned about Renesas’s long-term market position, though it does still seem to be solid with its core Japanese OEM customers. I’m also more enthusiastic about the company’s plans to rationalize fabs over time, boosting margins and FCF. Although the near-term outlook for auto is still challenging (both company-specific and industry-general issues), I believe Renesas is in better shape and is still undervalued – one of the relatively few names in its peer group where I can say that.

Auto Is Still Challenging, And More Challenges May Be In Store

Given well-known and widespread weakness in the auto sector, Renesas’s fiscal third quarter performance in its auto business was actually pretty good – down less than 1% yoy and 2% qoq in a quarter where Maxim (MXIM) was down 4%/down 6%, ON Semiconductor (ON) was down 3%/up 3%, and STMicro (STM) acknowledged weakness in its legacy business.

Guidance wasn’t so great, though, as management announced that ADAS-related camera wins are going to be slower to launch than originally expected (and may only launch with higher-end vehicles), likely delaying meaningful revenue contribution for two years or so. I believe this is actually an underappreciated risk across the semiconductor space – auto OEM content wins and launches come with risk, including the risk that the OEM delays and/or scales back the launch. It’s something that auto supplier analysts understand (and incorporate into their models), but it seems like semiconductor analysts are more likely to just assume the wins aren’t at risk.

This is just part of a broader risk issue I see with Renesas’s auto business. Renesas earns about half of its revenue from the auto space, which would normally be a positive at this point where auto semi content is accelerating so rapidly, but there are so meaningful long-term share issues. Renesas has been losing share in auto MCUs (mostly, it seems, to Texas Instruments (TXN) and STMicro), though it still is number one by a decent margin (30% versus NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) at 24%), and I see a risk of more MCU erosion outside of ADAS as auto control functions migrate toward SoCs. Renesas has SoCs, and has historically had good share in auto SoCs, but it looks like there’s quite a bit more pressure from new entrants here.

I’m also concerned that Renesas is underexposed in more value-added segments. Unlike STMicro, ON, and others, Renesas has no meaningful SiC program and isn’t going to be playing a big role in power management (high-value components like inverters). The company is also underweight in sensors. Although cars will continue to need MCUs/SoCs and I think Renesas can hold on to its business here, the incremental growth potential looks more modest than for companies like ON and STMicro.

The Three I’s Are More Promising

Renesas’s other business, Industrial, Infrastructure, and IoT (“the three I’s” or III), looks more interesting at this point, particularly with the IDTI acquisition giving Renesas a much more significant position in the data center. This business has taken a near-term hit from very weak trends in appliances (especially Chinese air conditioners) and automation/industrial control, but the bottoming out of these markets should be in sight (for its part, Maxim management believes trends in Industrial, including automation/control, have stabilized).

Looking ahead a bit, I’m bullish on this business. Renesas is leveraged pretty well to the increasing energy efficiency and control needs of modern appliances, and I believe industrial automation/control is an attractive long-term market where Renesas’s MCU/SoC and IDTI’s assets (sensors, connectivity, wireless power) will be invaluable. I’m also more bullish on the near-term opportunities in the data center, with IDTI’s exposure to DDR5 PMICs and gen 5 PCIe timing – both of which will be tied (for good or bad) to Intel’s (INTC) Sapphire Rapids platform.

I’m also bullish on the margin potential of this business. While the auto business has long enjoyed good market share, III is actually more profitable – gross margin is almost 20 points higher (55% vs 37% in the third quarter) and segment-level margin is almost eight points higher (18.5% vs 11%). With better SG&A leverage over time, in part a byproduct of fully integrating IDTI, I think this could be a very profitable business for Renesas.

Self-Help Opportunities Remain

One underrated part of the Renesas story is the extent to which management is showing its willingness to rethink the business and run it in more profitable ways. While the company currently has a significant owned fab footprint (6”, 8” and 12”), management is looking to rationalize its fab capacity as quickly as possible, and particularly the less profitable 6” fabs. Renesas can’t fully control this process, as they have to negotiate with customers on the transition of products to “end of life”, but the company is on a path to be fabless by the end of the next decade – a move that should be good for margins (or at least help stability) and very good for FCF.

The Outlook

Although 2019 is going to be a tough, disappointing year on balance, I expect a rebound and return to growth for Renesas in 2020 and beyond. Management has made real progress with inventories and restocking and a return to growth in several key end-markets should help throughout the year. Longer term, I still expect revenue growth around 4% and FCF growth around 10% as the company benefits from the IDTI integration, new product opportunities, and internal manufacturing rationalization.

Both discounted cash flow and margin-driven valuation models suggest to me that Renesas shares remain undervalued. DCF suggests a 10% annualized prospective returns, one of the best among the chip companies I follow, although that comes with a lot of execution and market risk (namely, the question of whether Renesas can maintain and grow its auto business). Margin-based valuation metrics don’t suggest quite as much upside, though Renesas’s margins are currently in a valley and I’m reluctant to do the “project ahead, discount back” approach that sell-side analysts will resort to when trying to justify a high target price.

The Bottom Line

Renesas shares have finally started working, and I think they can continue to recover as the outlook for auto production, appliances, and industrial automation improves, coupled with better leverage to the growing data center opportunity. While long-term share and market growth risks remain, I do like management’s more realistic approach to manufacturing capacity and margins, and I think the company could likewise start making some product/R&D adjustments to improve long-term competitiveness. All told, I think the shares can continue to head higher on those improvements.

