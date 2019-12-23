General Mills: A Challenging Stock To Own

General Mills (GIS) has a well-diversified brand portfolio that meets a range of on-trend consumer needs; however, several major categories have lagged, for instance, in cereal, baking, and soup. In the near-term, management is focused on stabilizing the core North American Retail segment, while the addition of Blue Buffalo adds growth outside of the core. The latest earnings report underlined the fact that the GIS story is mixed - on the positive side, the pet business has been a source of strength. Yet, growth in the legacy businesses remains scarce and the controversy around grain-free is a key risk to the pet food growth story. Thus, GIS stock is unlikely to warrant a re-rating anytime soon, in my view.

Deep Dive Into the 2Q20 Results

GIS posted 2Q20 EPS at $0.95 (+11% YoY), as flat sales growth was offset by stronger gross margins and a tailwind from lower taxes. While organic sales growth of 1% YoY was disappointing, the gross margin of 35.3% was encouraging, as a 30 bps tailwind from manufacturing leverage in NA Retail boosted margins.

On deeper examination, however, this favorability was largely due to higher inventory balances at the end of the quarter, as the inventory buildup in 2Q20 serves as a buffer for labor contract negotiations. The timing benefit will likely unwind in 3Q20. Other contributors to the improved margin performance include a more favorable mix from the higher-margin categories (e.g., cereal and pet food), which should be a more sustainable driver going forward.

The key driver of the organic growth for the quarter was pet food, which rose 16% YoY. Nonetheless, I view the 16% growth in a negative light as timing shifts have played a major role –~400 bps was driven by a pull-forward of promotional shipments from 3Q. On the positive side, however, there were multiple distribution benefits, including the incremental Walmart sales and initial pallet-drop shipments into Costco.

On guidance, the FY20 organic sales guide of 1-2% was reiterated – note that the number includes the benefit of an extra month of sales in its Pet segment (~80-90bps tailwind). As a result, total revenue growth guidance is still expected to hit 2-3%, with operating profit growth expected to reach the 2-4% range, while EPS growth was also reiterated at 3-5%. The standout was the FCF conversion guide, which has been raised to 105% (vs. 95%), as CapEx is now set to be closer to 3% of sales (vs. the initial expectation of 3.5%).

Signs of Weakness in Pet Food

Net sales for the Pet segment rose 16% YoY, reaching $389M, mainly due to volume growth (+13%). While there was certainly some timing benefit here, the strong growth of Buffalo Blue’s two largest product lines (i.e., Life Protection Formula and Wilderness) was encouraging. Overall segment operating profit rose 14% YoY to $81M, as higher media expenses weighed on the sales growth.

Worth noting, however, was management’s latest thinking on the grain-free positioning of its pet segment – though the Blue Buffalo brand was up low double-digits (at retail) for the quarter, management did acknowledge that the growth rate of the sub-category has slowed. According to CEO Jeff Harmening:

“There's been a slowdown on the grain-free segment within the category. So it also has to be said and some channels are impacted more than others, particularly the Pet Specialty channel, more than the food, drug and mass channel.”

Also surprising was the fact that management now seems open to the possibility of changing formulations for Blue products if consumer attitudes continue to shift. While formulation changes may address consumer concerns on a technical level, they would represent a significant change in the Blue Buffalo brand’s positioning. Since its inception, the Blue brand has built its positioning on the benefits of grain-free formulations and actively compared its ingredient statements to grain-based competitors in its advertising:

“So I look at Wilderness and while it's grain-free and it's also true that it's high in protein and in many consumers buy because of that. We don't have – we certainly don't have any plans to reformulate products, but if we ever needed to, we can certainly shift. We currently can make some shifts and make some changes. As I said, we don't have plans to do that now because we haven't seen an impact, we don't feel the need. But – but should that need arise, we certainly can.”

While the FDA research around possible links between pet foods and heart disease in dogs has thus far fallen short of drawing a causal effect, a change in consumer sentiment presents a considerable risk to Blue’s growth rate over the long-term. Given the pet segment is the key long-term growth driver, current uncertainties around this issue could result in the overhang on the stock continuing for longer than many expect.

Reinvestment Remains Key

Though the latest guidance update saw a raised target for free cash flow conversion (from >95% to >105%), the reduction primarily came from reducing capex spending. As a result, the company looks set to spend at a rate of ~3.0% of sales, down from the ~3.5% (implied ~$85M reduction) due to the cancellation of certain projects that did not meet the required thresholds as well as lower maintenance capex spending. The lowered reinvestment rate is a concern – considering the reinvestment being made in media and e-commerce, eliminating projects for growth sends a conflicting message at a time when growth prospects look particularly dim.

Difficult to Justify Valuation Upside

GIS stock trades at a P/E multiple in line with its historical average of ~15x as the anemic top-line growth and the continued pressure on margins give investors little reason to assign further multiple expansion on the stock. I am concerned, however, that the YTD rally has accounted for the stabilization of U.S. Retail setting a base for a return to profitable growth. The 2Q20 earnings release provides little reason to be optimistic on this front, as the international operations and U.S. yogurt seem to be losing traction, while the outlook for grain-free pet food looks highly uncertain.

I’ve penciled in EPS growth of ~2-3% in FY 21 to $3.43, which would imply a $51.45/share target based on a 15.0x multiple, in line with its historical average. I see risks skewed to the downside, particularly with future dilutive M&A and shifts in consumer sentiment around pet food.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.