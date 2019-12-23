Cimarex Energy Is Looking Better Heading Into 2020

Cimarex Energy (XEC) is one of those shale oil drillers which have burned cash flows in the past but the company has substantially improved its cost structure and is looking much better now heading into 2020. I think next year could be the one when Cimarex Energy posts solid free cash flows while growing production.

Image courtesy of Pixbay

Cimarex Energy has struggled with weak cash flows in the past. In 2018, the company generated $1.53 billion of cash flow from operations (as adjusted) but spent $1.57 billion as exploration and development expenditure. As a result, the company outspent cash flows by roughly $37 million. But Cimarex Energy delivered a solid performance in 2019, even as it continued to operate in a weak commodity price environment.

Cimarex Energy realized oil, gas, and NGL prices of $52.02 a barrel, $1.08 per Mcf, and $13.36 per barrel in the first nine months of this year, which were down by 12.9%, 43.8%, and 41.7% respectively from 9M-2018. The negative impact of weak prices got partly offset by robust production growth. Cimarex Energy increased its total production by 29% in 9M-2019 to around 273,700 boe per day, led by a 42.6% increase in oil production from the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico to 70,188 bpd.

The company’s earnings slipped substantially, although it remained profitable. The company’s adjusted profits fell by 45.6% to $2.93 per share. Moreover, Cimarex Energy generated robust levels of cash flows of $1.05 billion which fully funded the capital expenditure (E&D capital) of $989 million. As a result, the company ended the period with free cash flows of almost $58.7 million. This translates into a free cash flow yield of almost 1.6% on an annualized basis. Granted this yield is smaller as compared to some of the leading E&P companies which are targeting yields of 3% to 4% or even higher, I think it is still a big deal for a mid-cap oil producer which outspent cash flows in recent past.

In my view, Cimarex Energy now looks better positioned than ever to face weak oil prices. That’s because the company has substantially improved its cost structure, particularly in the third quarter, which has bolstered its ability to generate profits and free cash flows in a low oil price environment of around $50 to $60 a barrel (WTI oil).

Cimarex Energy successfully reduced its production expenses by 12% in the third quarter on a year-over-year basis to $3.34 per boe. This brings its year-to-date costs to $3.39 per boe which is close to the low-end of the company’s annual guidance of $3.30 to $3.65 per boe. The company now looks well-positioned to end the year with lower levels of lifting costs than last year’s average of $3.62 per boe.

More importantly, Cimarex Energy has also managed to cut down its drilling and completion costs. The company has benefited from reduction in day rates, decrease in service cost, frac design changes and efficiency gains derived from multi-well development drilling projects. As a result, Cimarex Energy now requires less capital to drill wells in the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent regions.

For the company’s core Wolfcamp program in the Permian Basin region – which alone gets around 78% of the drilling and completion capital – Cimarex Energy has lowered its Wolfcamp A well cost projections by roughly $1.6 million from late-2018 to the range of $9.3 million to $11.8 million. For shallower wells in the Culberson County in Texas, which has been one of Cimarex Energy’s most active areas, its well cost estimates have fallen even lower in the range of $8.8 million to $11.1 million. Its cost estimates have come down in Oklahoma’s Mid-Continent region as well, thanks to service cost cuts, improvement in completion design, and operating efficiencies. In the Mid-Continent’s Meramec play, the company’s well cost estimate has dropped by $1.5 million from earlier this year to $8.5 million to $10 million.

The actual costs for the Permian Basin drilling program have been trending between $1,150 and 1,200 on a per lateral foot basis in 2019, which depicts a large drop of 20% from last year. This estimate includes all expenses which are required to place a well into service, including drilling, stimulation, and flow-back expenses. In short, Cimarex Energy has essentially posted an across-the-board reduction in costs, thereby bolstering its ability to handle weak oil prices.

Following cost savings and efficiency gains, Cimarex Energy can now produce more oil by spending less capital, which is evident from the fact that the company has reduced this year’s capital guidance, kept its well count unchanged, and increased the production estimate. The company has cut its E&D budget for 2019 by $50 million at the mid-point (or by 4%) to between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion but still expects to complete 80 net wells. It has bumped up its annual oil equivalent production guidance by 3% at the midpoint from the previous forecast to 273,000-278,000 boe per day and oil guidance by 1% to 84,500-86,500 bpd.

Cimarex Energy has gradually realized cost reductions, efficiency, and productivity gains this year. In 2020, I expect the company to fully capitalize on these gains and achieve superior levels of profits and free cash flows. Cimarex Energy hasn’t announced its 2020 plans yet. But I think the company will likely continue to benefit from production growth next year which will likely be driven mainly by the increase in output from the Permian Basin, just like we’ve seen in 2019. The company will likely keep working with eight rigs at the Permian Basin, with high levels of activity in the Culberson County as well as in Reeves, Eddy, and Lea counties.

The great thing is that Cimarex Energy might also get some support from oil prices which have recently improved. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has been stuck in the $55 to $59 a barrel range throughout most of the last six months but have recently crossed $60, driven in large part by an improvement in the US-China trade situation. If the market doesn’t see a commensurate increase in oil supplies, then these gains could hold, particularly as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners deepen oil output cuts in early-2020. I think if oil prices remain stable in the high-$50s to low-$60s range in 2020, then Cimarex Energy might even increase drilling activity by deploying an additional rig at the Permian Basin. This could accelerate the company’s production growth and allow it to significantly expand free cash flows.

Cimarex Energy stock has performed poorly this year. The company’s shares are down 19%, underperforming the exploration and production space (XOP) which dropped by 13% in the same period. Following the underperformance, the company’s shares are trading 5.06x in terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd) ratio, below sector median of 6.89x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I believe the stock could outperform next year as the company grows production, continues to report profits and expands free cash flows. In my opinion, the company is looking good heading into 2020 and investors should consider buying this stock.

Before investing in Cimarex Energy, investors should consider some of the risks as well. The primary risks associated with Cimarex Energy relate to the execution of the exploration and production plan and commodity prices. Remember, Cimarex Energy produces a greater percentage of NGLs and natural gas than some of the other oil-weighted E&P companies. Cimarex Energy’s production mix in the third quarter was 31.2% crude oil, 27.1% NGL, and 41.7% natural gas. By comparison, the output of companies such as Centennial Resource Development (CDEV), Parsley Energy (PE) and Oasis Petroleum (OAS) is typically more than 50% crude oil. As a result, Cimarex Energy is exposed to weakness in crude oil as well as NGL and natural gas prices. The company partly mitigates commodity price risk with hedges and by improving its cost structure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.