Beware Of Incoming Dilution At NextEra Energy Partners

The valuation is vulnerable and should rationalize as NEP is a whole lot more expensive than its next peer.

But dilution will start slowly in 2020 and ramp until 2025. It is doubtful if investors will like it.

In my last article on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP), I warned that the stock is a gamble on a high equity valuation. The problem with that thesis is that there is no timeline showing us when other investors will start to see the same. However, a trigger may be on the horizon. The company has several convertible securities outstanding that have the potential to materially increase share count and trigger dividend cuts. In this article, I will explore the possible effect on CAFD per unit from these and other securities.

If you want to know more about CAFD and other subsector specific terms, you can find this knowledge in my YieldCo guide.

A new financing strategy

The table below shows the financing history of NEP. As you can see, from 2014 to 2016, the capital structure remained simple and NEP financed itself like any YieldCo: with common equity and debt.

Source: Moody’s.

This changed in 2017, when NEP started to use other instruments to purchase new projects while avoiding to issue equity. The hybrid financing instruments it used enabled NEP to retain a relatively good credit rating (for a YieldCo) while being able to raise the dividend. The company further stepped up its efforts in 2018 and 2019. In the light of the above, I think it is no coincidence that NEP started to outperform its most peers at around the start of 2017.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

During this outperformance, the dividend yield of NEP has traded within the 3.5% to 4.5% yield corridor for most of the time, as the chart below shows. Meanwhile, other valuation multiples, such as EV/EBITDA went up. This once again shows that dividends are the most important valuation metric to investors in this niche within the utilities sector.

Source: Seeking Alpha. Dividend yield of NEP.

This makes it worthwhile to take a hard look at the dilution and ensuing dividend cuts that could be caused by the convertible instruments and joint ventures. I will explore these one by one and conclude with a calculation of the possible impact.

Convertible notes

In a credit opinion of earlier this year, Moody’s stated that it expects the $300m 2020 bonds to convert at maturity. The strike of these bonds is $52.86, coincidentally very close to the current market price. Given my bearishness, I wouldn’t say it’s a certainty that conversion will happen. But given that it does, that will mean an extra 5.7 million shares. NextEra has engaged in a cash-settled capped call transaction to limit effects from dilution between $52.86 and $63.44 per share, so that shouldn’t be our biggest worry.

Convertible preferred equity

Another financing tool NEP used is preferred equity. This equity was issued in 2017 and has a fixed coupon up to November 2020, when distributions to these units jump up to distributions on common units. The preferred shares are convertible to common shares at the option of the holder as of June 2019. At the time of Q3 earnings, 4.7 million units (out of 14 million) had already been converted. Economically, these units are not that much different from common units, and this may also be why NEP doesn’t subtract distributions to these preferred units from CAFD figures in corporate presentations. Let’s pretend, for the sake of economic logic, that the preferred units are converted next year.

Financing JV’s

Over the past two years, NEP has closed two financing joint ventures with private equity players. The press releases of the original BlackRock and KKR deals in 2018 and 2019 can be found following using the following links: BlackRock KKR. Though these joint ventures (or financing deals) are both unique, they share some remarkable similarities.

Deal sizes were large ($750m and $900m) in order to acquire substantial portfolios.

Initial yield to PE partner is low (1% and 2.5%)

After 4 to 6 years, NEP can buy its partner out.

Along with the principal, NEP has to fork up a guaranteed return of close to 8% by that time.

NEP has the right to pay at least 70% of the total sum in common units.

Not buying out a partner at the determined guaranteed return results in ceding a disproportionate share of the JV portfolio to the partner.

This is exactly what it looks like: its main purpose is to make NEP look like a mad dividend printing press and an investment bank probably made a nice fee thinking it up. The underlying hope in this structure is that by the end of the initial period, the valuation of NEP is up, thus limiting dilution.

A third JV, the one for the Meade pipeline is just $170m. Though it is smaller, it is worth mentioning still as its bears a high guaranteed yield of 11%. In the table below, this will be BlackRock deal II.

The numbers

The above may be all good and well, but what we really want to know is how this is going to affect the number of units outstanding and CAFD per share.

The table below shows units outstanding at year-end of important milestone years and the incremental number of units issued before that time. The ‘Capital raised’ column shows the amount of common equity the issue adds to the balance sheet. The numbers listed under ‘Equity issue’ are the sums the company needs to raise, the column next to it shows at what price that will happen. The numbers in blue represent uncertainty. The higher the stock price at that time, the smaller the dilution and vice versa.

Source: author’s own calculations and estimates. CAFD is before corporate taxes. The 'CAFD' column shows CAFD per unit.

The interesting thing is that, based on the year-end 2019 run-rate figures provided by the company (midpoint guidance), pre-tax CAFD per unit is $3.70 per unit at year end, but will drop to $2.82 by 2025 (given that nothing else changes). Given that the company will still afford a 4% to 5% dividend yield based on these numbers, this may not be too shocking.

The problem is NEP's corporate debt compared to this mediocre CAFD yield (other YieldCos have CAFD yields of 7% to 8%). The two JV financing deals also require NEP to raise an additional $690m in debt to repay its partners. In total, and Corporate ND/EBITDA will be around 4 (Net Debt of $3.25bn = $2.75bn current debt +$690m -$195m cash), given that the run-rate cash EBITDA of $810m in the latest company presentation reflects the true run-rate. From the perspective of credit investors, this ND/EBITDA ratio is not a big issue because project debt at NEP is also low. But for unitholders it should be of concern.

Part of the issue is technical; CAFD at YieldCos is calculated after project debt principal repayments and the lack of these inflate NEP’s CAFD. More importantly, a large chunk of the debt really has to be repaid within 10 to 20 years as NEP’s renewable energy assets depreciate. For those who are new to this: YieldCos pay out the depreciation of their assets as dividends with no reservation for replacing or repowering the assets. Corporate debt should therefore not be seen as something perpetual, such as in the real estate industry for example.

Due to the mechanics cited above, I think that EV/EBITDA multiples give a good overall impression of valuation. For NEP, the EBITDA multiple is around 19 times (fairly accounting for minority interests). On this measure, even the second most expensive peer, Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) looks cheap at 17.5 (using cash, run-rate EBITDA). The difference between BEP and NEP is that the former has a large share of hydropower assets, which don’t depreciate like the wind energy assets that NEP is exposed to. It happens to be so that I think that BEP is somewhat overvalued. Still, cutting away only the most severe form of overvaluation and setting NEP at an EV/EBITDA of 17.5 would slash 15% from the stock price.

There is a way out for NEP: a higher share price. I detailed the mechanics in my last article on NEP, but we can see it working with the JV deals as well. Let’s suppose that the stock price of NEP does not remain $53, but increases by 10% per year. That would mean only 200 million units outstanding at the end of 2025, thereby pushing pre-tax CAFD per share up to $3. The higher the unit price CAGR , the closer CAFD per unit will be to the $3.38 number of year-end 2020 (due to less shares being issued). However, if other investors take notice of this structure and the price drops by 10% per year, this would result in a per share CAFD of just $2.56 by 2025.

If I have learned one thing, it is that YieldCo investors hate share issues, like the recent one at TerraForm Power (TERP) has shown. If investors see NEP's CAFD per unit drop from $3.70 to $3 or lower, they will definitely be unhappy. The challenge for NextEra Energy Partners is to come up with more of these deals to keep the buzz going until the music stops.

Bottom-line

Taking this in, it is pretty clear that the valuation of NEP has been profiting massively from impatient investors who don’t really seem to be paying attention to how the financing deals or debt levels will affect the company in the long run. Paradoxically, the overvaluation does create the opportunity for NEP to sell its equity expensively, enabling it to show accretive growth. This may keep working for a while, but I expect that as 2022 approaches, investors will start to take notice of upcoming dilution. No one can fool so many people all of the time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWEN.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.