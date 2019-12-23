New Age Beverages Is A Buy

We are cautiously optimistic on NBEV and believe that recent share price deterioration presents an opportunity.

Management has pivoted away from CBD and has made progress in becoming a major player in the healthy beverage space.

New Age Beverages Corp. shares have plummeted following its failure to commercialize CBD-infused beverages and a string of equity dilutive transactions.

Introduction

Shares of New Age Beverages Corp. (NBEV) have been crushed over the past twelve months due to failures to commercialize a line of CBD-infused beverages, large equity issuances to finance acquisitions, and uncertainty over the company's future trajectory.

We believe that an investment in NBEV is highly speculative but we believe that shares do present an attractive opportunity on a risk-reward profile given massive share price deterioration over the past year and an opportunity to become a leading healthy and alternative beverage company. We will provide a brief description of the company's business below and explain why we believe shares are worth a close look here.

Business Overview

New Age Beverages Corp. (NBEV) is a Colorado and Utah-based company that sells a variety of healthy drinks and supplements. The company currently has four wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Morinda, New Age Health Sciences, NABC, Inc., and NABC Properties.

Morinda uses a multi-level marketing business model to sells drinks derived from the noni plant, which the company describes as a "antioxidant-rich, natural resource found in French Polynesia" that "sustains the well-being of those who consume or use it".

New Age also owns licensing rights to the (Bob) Marley line of ready-to-drink beverages, which are a collection of herbal and green teas that are touted as "relaxation beverages". NBEV management originally intended to commercialize a line of CBD beverages but these plans have been halted due to a ban on CBD-infused food and drink products by the FDA, which has yet to issue a clear regulatory and legal framework for companies operating in the space.

Note that such products have proliferated across the country in defiance of FDA rules but NBEV is unable to sell these products as a publicly-traded NASDAQ-listed company (which requires it to strictly adhere to federal regulatory frameworks).

The company has grown in recent years by acquiring several companies in the beverages space but management noted on the last earnings call that it is now focused on organic growth since its portfolio of brands now generates ~$250 million+ of annual sales.

Source: Vending Market Watch

Financial Snapshot as of December 20, 2019 (in m USD)

Share Price 1.95 Shares Outstanding 76.55 Market cap 149.27 Debt 24.24 Cash 68.37 Enterprise Value 105.14

Source: TIKR

NBEV has a clean balance sheet with a net cash position of $44.13 million and an enterprise value of $105.14 million. The company's fully diluted outstanding share count has increased substantially to 76.6 million from 30.62 million shares outstanding at the end of 2017 and 46.45 million at the end of 2018. NBEV's equity dilution has occurred due to share issuances to pay for different licensing agreements, M&A activity, and for general operational purposes. We'll provide a brief history of these below.

August 2018 Equity Issuance

NBEV announced the issuance of 8.2 million common shares at a price of $1.28 per share "to fund organic growth and meet the demand of its portfolio in expanded distribution."

November 2018 Equity Issuance

NBEV also issued 12.9 million shares at an average price of $3.50 in November 2018 for "working capital and potential acquisitions."

Merger with Morinda Holdings Inc.

NBEV announced plans in Dec. 2018 to issue 2 million shares as a part of its merger agreement with Morinda Holdings Inc., an MLM company that markets a line of healthy, anti-oxidant beverages.

Morinda generates more than 70% of its revenue in the Asia-Pacific region and at the time that the merger was announced, the company had generated $240 million in TTM revenue and $20 million in Adjusted EBITDA.

The primary source of Morinda's revenue is sales of its "Tahitian Noni Juice," which the company describes as a "liquid dietary supplement" that contains over 275 nutrients and phytonutrients that contribute to better health. While we personally have not tried Noni Juice and are uncertain of the validity of the company's health claims, Amazon reviews for the product are favorable.

Brands Within Reach Acquisition

NBEV announced in July 2019 that it planned to acquire Brands Within Reach, a NY-based marketing and distribution company that owns licensing rights to well-known beverage brands including Nestea, Evian water, and others.

NBEV issued 700,000 restricted shares as part of the deal and noted in the press release that the acquisition would add roughly $15 million to NBEV's top-line annually.

Commentary

NBEV has reacted quickly to the unfavorable legal and regulatory environment for CBD-infused food and drink products by pivoting to acquiring other companies in the healthy beverages space. We like the company's ambitions to become a major player in this space, which we believe is poised for continued growth given secular trends such as increased awareness and pressure (from both the media and those around us) of the importance of leading a healthy life and the psychological, cognitive, and other benefits of doing so.

However, NBEV shares have been punished because many investors doubt that the company has a cohesive strategy and that continued equity dilution is on the horizon. Although this is a legitimate concern, we are hopeful that management now has a large-enough revenue base to grow organically without the need to constantly tap the capital markets for financing.

Q3 Earnings

Q3 earnings came in slightly below expectations; below is a brief summary of highlights and major takeaways:

Q3 revenue came in at $69.8 million, which was up 5% sequentially over Q2.

Gross margins came in at 57.7% for the quarter which was primarily due to the slew of acquisitions that have made NBEV a more larger and profitable company (the company's gross margins in Q3 2018 were just 16%, which management attributed to working capital constraints).

Commission payments comprised 30.2% of NBEV's 9M 2019 revenue, which is due to the Morinda acquisition (Morinda operates as a multi-level marketing company that uses a team of independent marketers to sell its product).

NBEV posted an operating loss of $14.5 million for the first nine months of 2019 but is getting closer to reaching operating profitability; operating margins increased to (7.5%) in 9M 2019 from (24.2%) in 9M 2018.

Management guided for $67.5 million in revenue in Q4 2019 at the midpoint, which implies FY 2019 revenue of $262 million.

NBEV's recent earnings results are (in our view) demonstrative of the company's transition from an over-hyped CBD company to a legitimate healthy beverages company with the potential to become a major player in the space.

Income Statement and Valuation

NBEV has largely grown through acquisitions, which have increased its share count alongside revenue. The company's margin profile looks much healthier now than it has in past years and we are optimistic that the company can reach operating profitability by growing sales organically and cutting operating expenses.

Source: TIKR

Assessing a fair value for NBEV shares is very difficult because the company's future trajectory is uncertain and the company has been unprofitable for all of its operating history. However, assuming that the company can get to $300 million in revenue, a 5% operating margin and annual D&A expense of ~$10 million implies $25 million of annual EBITDA. An EV/EBITDA multiple of 6x implies a share price of $2.54. Shares currently trade at an EV/Sales multiple of .4x.

Source: TIKR

Risks

An investment in NBEV is highly speculative for a number of reasons. One, management may choose to engage in equity-dilutive transactions that will likely reduce share value (unless said transactions are highly accretive to NBEV's revenue and earnings).

In addition, the beverage market is highly competitive and there are a number of much larger players (e.g. Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, etc.) that have scale advantages such as lots of capital on hand and large distribution networks. NBEV may be unable to reach operating profitability due to intensive competitive pressure, which would continue to drive down its share price over time.

NBEV's strategic direction is unclear after the company failed to commercialize CBD beverages and we don't believe the company can fully reach its potential unless it clearly focuses and executes on a specific operational strategy (e.g. MLM, DTC, and brick & mortar grocery store distribution are all strategic options at management's disposal).

Conclusion

Despite these risks, we remain constructive on New Age Beverages. The company has a large revenue base to work with as well as high short interest (currently at 30%) which should serve as a fuel for a share price rise provided management can execute and grow the business organically after a string of acquisitions. Thanks for reading and we welcome all comments and feedback!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NBEV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.