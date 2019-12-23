The White House Sides With Refiners On 2020 Biofuel Blending Requirements

Last Thursday the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] released its overdue final rulemaking on the mandated biofuel blending volumes for 2020 under the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2]. The final rule, which represents the culmination of the "giant package" that President Donald Trump had promised on Twitter in August to provide to the U.S. corn and ethanol sectors, closely resembles the proposed language that the EPA developed after the White House hosted a series of meetings with the corn ethanol and merchant refining sectors and their respective allies in Washington D.C. Specifically, not only does the final rule not reverse recent reductions to the effective corn ethanol blending volumes that are required under the RFS2, but it could it actually increase them further, as noted by the Renewable Fuels Association in October:

The reaction from corn ethanol producers was largely, but not uniformly, negative. The share prices of Aemetis (AMTX), Green Plains (GPRE), and REX American Resources (REX) all retreated on the news despite the fact that it had been expected since October. That the declines were not larger, and that the share price of Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) rallied last week, can both be attributed to last week's news that China is considering a suspension of its import tariffs on U.S. ethanol as part of the recent trade deal negotiations between the two countries.(Pacific Ethanol operates corn ethanol facilities on the West Coast and has been struggling mightily in the face of low demand and poor margins.)

The reaction from members of Mr. Trump's own party in the U.S. Senate (the same body that will soon be holding Mr. Trump's impeachment trial) was quite negative, with the senators accusing the EPA of changing what had been agreed to during the mediation that Mr. Trump had personally hosted:

Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar sounded a similar note:

At issue is the EPA's practice under the Trump administration of awarding sizable "hardship waivers", known as small refinery exemptions [SRE], to the refining sector that partially release the recipients from their blending obligations under the mandate (see figure). By law the EPA is supposed to reallocate the waived volumes to the rest of the refining sector so that the total biofuel blending volume achieves statutory levels even as the recipients of the hardship waivers have their burdens under the mandate reduced. Under the Trump administration, however, the EPA has instead adopted a policy of effectively removing the waived volumes from the mandate entirely, reducing biofuel demand in the process.

The agreement with Mr. Trump that the senators' tweets refer to would have retroactively reallocated and restored the 4 billion gallons of biofuel that were waived between 2016 and 2018. The EPA final rule instead will reallocate volumes equal to the average number that the U.S. Department of Energy recommended be waived during those years. As the Renewable Fuels Association tweet above shows, this methodology will cause the 2020 corn ethanol blending volume to fall almost 500 million gallons short of the statutory requirement of 15,000 million gallons if the EPA continues to award SREs at last year's pace.

Perhaps the best indicator of the market's perception of the final rule's ultimate impact is the price of Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN]. RINs are the tradeable compliance commodities that are used to demonstrate compliance with the blending mandate. Each RIN is created when a corresponding gallon of biofuel is produced and separated when that gallon is blended with refined fuel prior to retail. The price of D6 RINs, which any biofuel can generate but are primarily used for corn ethanol, are near a 7-year low following the EPA's final rulemaking, which reflects reduced demand for corn ethanol and the corresponding RINs (see figure). (The prices of D4 and the related D5 RINs, which correspond to biomass-based diesel, fell last week for a very different reason: the retroactive reinstatement and extension of the biomass-based diesel tax credit by Congress following almost two years of dormancy. The credit's presence reduces the financial incentive that RINs need to provide in order for sufficient biomass-based diesel volumes to be produced to meet mandated demand.)

Despite last week's news, it appears that corn ethanol producers' share prices will mostly end the year having achieved substantial gains. Only Pacific Ethanol's is in negative territory YTD despite last week's rally (see figure). This reflects a rebound of corn ethanol production margins in Q4. Even that margin expansion has been impacted by the EPA's rulemaking, however. It occurred due to an increase in the price of ethanol relative to gasoline that in turn developed due to U.S. ethanol production falling below the level required to meet the mandate. The fact that the country's larger (and publicly-traded) producers' share prices are likely to end the year in positive territory should not be interpreted as meaning that the sector as a whole is in better financial condition now than it was at the start of the year.

The EPA's rulemaking has two important implications for investors in the corn ethanol sector going into 2020. First, corn ethanol producers' earnings will be as sensitive to underlying commodity prices in 2020 as they have been since the RFS2 was implemented at the beginning of the current decade. Price movements have largely been in the sector's favor: since 2015 the price of gasoline has increased by 8% while that of corn has fallen by 46% (see figure). The main commodity for investors to watch here is corn, which is trading near 13-year lows on a real basis. Producers would not be insulated by the mandate against a sustained rise in the price of corn relative to the price of gasoline until production fell below the latest mandated volumes. As investors have found in recent years, that can involve a substantial amount of shareholder pain in the process.

Second, America's 2020 presidential election will have important implications for the RFS2. The frontrunners for the Democratic nomination have either embraced the mandate or opposed the Trump administration's allocation of SREs, suggesting that the statutory blending volumes would be reenacted under a Biden or Warren administration, for example. At a minimum it is unlikely that the EPA administrator in such an administration would hail from the fossil fuel sector, as has been the case for both of the EPA administrators under Mr. Trump (Administrator Scott Pruitt followed by Administrator Andrew Wheeler). At the same time, Mr. Trump's path to reelection once again runs through the Midwest, and it is probable that he will make favorable statements about the ethanol sector as the election campaign moves into high gear (although, as his August tweet has shown, this does not always translate into favorable policies).

2020 promises plenty of uncertainty for U.S. corn ethanol producers. The potential for upside (e.g., increased exports to China, higher gasoline prices, a return to the statutory blending volumes) is matched or exceeded by the downside potential (e.g., higher corn prices, lower gasoline prices, the continued spurning of the statutory minimums). Regardless of what happens, though, last week's EPA rulemaking means that federal policy will not provide the support to the ethanol sector that it had hoped for as recently as October.

