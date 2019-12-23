Ruth's Chris Has Upside Potential For 2020

Image source

Shares of upscale dining operator Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) have had a tough go of it in 2019. At a time when the broad market is making new highs, Ruth's is just treading water. A spike higher in November was met with a significant amount of selling, and with shares at $22 today, I think they're reasonably valued. While shares may continue to drift lower before rebounding, I think investors with a long time horizon for holding them may do well buying today.

A track record of growth

Ruth's has done a very nice job in recent years of producing steady, meaningful growth in a sector that has had its fair share of ups and downs. Restaurants in general are beholden to consumer spending moves, and in particular, upscale operators like Ruth's are especially so. Ruth's sells only very high-end cuisine, meaning it is a splurge for most people, and altogether out of reach for others. This introduces the potential for volatility in revenue results, but that simply hasn't been the case.

Source: TIKR.com

Above, we can see the company's revenue in millions of dollars, as well as the year-over-year change in revenue since 2013. Ruth's has produced at least 3% revenue growth every year since 2013, and last year, for example, that number was 9%. This is outstanding growth for a niche restaurant chain serving expensive, highly discretionary items.

Ruth's has been growing lately through small comparable sales increases, as well as acquisitions of restaurants from franchisees. The formula has worked and the results have been quite good in recent years in terms of boosting the top line.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts see just under 4% growth this year, followed by 8% in 2020, and a further ~5% in 2021. In other words, we should see a continuation of the good work the company has done in recent years with development of its store base, which currently stands at more than 150 units, roughly evenly split between company-owned and franchised.

The acquisition of franchised units should continue to be the primary driver of revenue growth for the foreseeable future, as it allows Ruth's to instantaneously take control of a functioning restaurant and its revenue, without the hassle and time spent developing a new unit. With half the store base still up for grabs in terms of franchised units, the runway for continued growth is long.

One thing that Ruth's has just been okay at in recent years, is margin generation, as we can see below.

Source: TIKR.com

Gross margins and SG&A costs - the two primary components of operating margins - have been largely stagnant for years. This, unsurprisingly, has led to stagnant operating margins, although they are quite good in the low-double-digits. I think Ruth's margins are fine where they are, but to be fair, I also don't think they'll be a source of earnings growth moving forward. For the purposes of this exercise, I'm going to therefore assume flat margins for the foreseeable future, meaning margins have no impact on earnings growth rates up or down.

However, just because margins won't have an impact doesn't mean there aren't other ways to boost EPS. Ruth's has done a very nice job of reducing the float in recent years, as we can see below with its weighted average diluted share count in millions.

Source: TIKR.com

Apart from a 7% reduction in the float in 2016, Ruth's has been pretty steadily in the area of 2%/3% share count reduction in the past few years, which is a nice and steady tailwind for EPS growth. The company has been busy this year continuing to buy back stock, and the current share count is down to 29.2 million as of the end of Q3.

The board also authorized a new $60 million share repurchase program in the Q3 earnings release, which is good for nearly 10% of the current market capitalization. This is some serious firepower in terms of reducing the float, and the company said it increased the capacity of its revolver, presumably to support the share repurchase effort if needed. It therefore seems reasonable to assume we'll see something like mid-single-digit share count reductions for the near-term as the company works through its new authorization.

A reasonable valuation, and upside potential in EPS estimates

Ruth's is trading today at just under 15 times next year's earnings, assuming ~6% EPS growth for 2020. That's not a particularly cheap valuation, but I wouldn't call it expensive, either. However, I think there is upside potential to these estimates, so Ruth's it probably cheaper than it looks at the moment.

Source: Seeking Alpha

My bullishness on estimates stems from the company's revenue growth and share repurchase efforts, as I think its potential is being underestimated today. There are three basic ways any company can increase EPS. It can increase revenue, it can expand its margins, and it can reduce the float. All of these can be achieved in a variety of ways, but at the core, these are the ways to boost EPS.

We know Ruth's is busy increasing revenue, with analysts believing 8% is possible next year. I agree as the company's franchise acquisition pipeline has been very full lately, so I see 8% as completely reasonable next year, even without any sort of comparable sales increases.

The second lever, margin growth, isn't a factor for Ruth's, as I mentioned above. I think we'll continue to see largely flat margins, so that isn't a factor in this discussion of EPS growth.

Third, Ruth's has a history of reducing the float, and recently authorized the repurchase of more than 9% of the current float, while increasing its borrowing capacity to do so. The company wouldn't do this if it thought its shares were expensive, so I believe there is cause to be bullish.

Putting it together, I think we'll see ~8% revenue growth next year, no margin change, and probably 4% or 5% in float reduction. Adding these numbers together gets us to 12% to 13% EPS growth, with current estimates at just 6%. Thus, I think investors are failing to fully account for revenue growth and float reduction, meaning the stock is cheaper than it appears. Should I be proven correct, Ruth's EPS should be in the area of $1.55 to $1.60, putting the forward PE at ~14 instead of ~15.

Given this, I think the risk to Ruth's is more balance in the favor of the bulls than the bears, as I believe we'll see some upward revisions in EPS estimates as 2020 goes on. I don't necessarily see 14 times earnings as cheap for Ruth's, but I do see it as fairly valued, so if you want to own the stock, now is as good of a time as any before estimates have risen, and so has the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.