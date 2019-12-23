Multiple Catalysts To Propel Alibaba And Tencent

The evolution in the technology giants' offerings in response to the Chinese circumstances make them more resilient to an economic slowdown.

Tencent has also broken out of a symmetrical triangle but its 200-day MA is still trending downwards. The path north could be more treacherous for Tencent.

Alibaba has broken out of a symmetrical triangle pattern and could be on a multi-month uptrend reminiscent of 2017 during which the gap with the rising 200-day MA stayed wide.

By ALT Perspective

Last week, Chinese stocks (FXI)(CQQQ) enjoyed a somewhat rare jump together with the rest of the broader market. It wasn't so much that share price appreciations in Chinese stocks were few this year but the number of times that it happened concurrently with the others that is low. The oft-mentioned factors for the phenomenon were the 'China discount', a slowdown in the economic growth in China, and the ongoing trade war that pundits reckoned China is more negatively impacted than the U.S., even though companies like Alibaba Group (BABA) have stated they stood to thrive from the disruptions.

Better than expected monthly China's retail sales numbers released on Sunday, 15 December (U.S. time), helped create a positive sentiment for traders to begin the week, boosting Chinese e-commerce stocks in particular. Year-on-year retail sales grew 8.0 percent in November, higher than the consensus estimate for 7.6 percent and 0.8 percent higher than the previous month. Excluding automobiles, the growth in the retail sales of consumer goods was even better at 9.1 percent.

Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China

At the same time, China's industrial production for November was also revealed by the country's statistics bureau to have grown 6.2 percent over the previous year, higher than a Reuters forecast of a 5.0 percent growth. The two economic data beats came hot on the heels of a breakthrough in the trade talks culminating in a 'phase one' trade agreement.

Search engine giant Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) staged a strong comeback with a 7.01 percent jump to top the leaderboard comprising the key holdings of the Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), last week. E-commerce company Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) continued its hot streak of weekly gains, rising 6.09 percent. Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) was trying to do some catch-up with Alibaba, with its share price increasing 5.04 percent, more than the 3.58 percent for the latter.

Data by YCharts

The KWEB ETF itself climbed 3.24 percent. Even the laggards, Pinduoduo, Inc. (PDD), Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), and NetEase, Inc. (NTES), ended in the positive territory, gaining 2.47 percent, 2.34 percent, and 0.39 percent respectively.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for a convenient reference, especially for the stocks mentioned in this article. In the subsequent section, I will explain why I feel the share prices of Alibaba and Tencent have further room to head upwards.

Data by YCharts

More legs to run for Alibaba and Tencent?

In my regular discussions among my friends who are shareholders of Alibaba, two key concerns kept popping up following the run-up in the share price. The first concern being that after a steep climb from October and at a record high (yes, the share price has surpassed the previous highs established in June 2018), Alibaba is now trading nearly $36 higher than the 200-day moving average. Technically, such a large deviation tends to result in some pullback, if not a reversal to below the moving average.

This time, though, Alibaba has broken out of a symmetrical triangle technical pattern on the upside. The stock could be on a multi-month uptrend reminiscent of 2017 when it kept climbing from the beginning of the year until early 2018, during which the gap with the rising 200-day moving average stayed wide. In 2017, the share price more than doubled, adding on to gains from 2016 which already saw the stock rise nearly 50 percent.

Source: ALT Perspective

The current one-third appreciation from the October trough appears small relatively. Considering that this is happening before details of the phase one trade agreement emerge and amid a slower economic growth outlook, the rally might have legs to run further when we have better clarity of the trade deal and upside surprises from better than expected economic data.

Given the high correlation between the share price movements of Alibaba and Tencent in the past, it is perhaps not surprising to see the same symmetrical triangle chart pattern for Tencent. Nevertheless, unlike Alibaba where the 200-day moving average is already on an uptrend, Tencent's 200-day moving average is still trending downwards. The path north could be more treacherous for Tencent.

Source: ALT Perspective

The second concern raised was the narrowing upside to the price target. Analysts are known to follow closely on the companies they cover and have the tendency to upgrade their price targets promptly to avoid appearing unreliable. With the strong uptrend in Alibaba share price since October but the analyst price target only inching upwards, the question is whether Wall Street is skeptical of Alibaba sustaining its stock gains.

The answer could perhaps be found in 2017 when analysts scrambled to revise their price targets on Alibaba upwards, only to overdo it as the stock peaked just above $200. A daily upside percentage of below 20 percent for an extended period did not prevent the stock from doubling in 2017. In 2018 when the stock started to crater, analysts found themselves having to defend their theses and lofty price targets.

Data by YCharts

The bad experience could be the reason why many are now reluctant to be more aggressive in setting their price targets for Alibaba. However, such behavior is possibly cyclical. In the event that Alibaba continues its momentum and squeeze the upside percentage further, analysts could once again be compelled to revise their price targets higher more spontaneously to avoid being viewed as lagging behind their peers. In the process, they are likely to provide justifications, that could further excite market players in a virtuous circle, especially if they are upgrading the stock.

There's more to it. My analyst friends shared with me that as certain stocks become more popular, they run out of ideas trying to come up with unique catalysts that would differentiate their reports from the others. In order to stand out, they need a better appreciation of key developments and management thinking, not something those working in the media try to cook up. This is best achieved via direct access to the company executives. A report written in a positive light and lavishing praises on the performance, as well as strategic moves, naturally pleases the management, making it easier for an invitation to interview them to be accepted.

Thus, this is another driver of what fuels the virtuous circle - greater interest on the stock, be it Alibaba, Tencent, or as we saw last week, Baidu, resulting in more analyst interest and coverage, an increase in the frequency of analyst reports which more often than not are bullish, higher media mentions, higher share price, and then back to greater interest on the stock. Did I miss out on something? Feel free to share them with the other readers in the comments section. Agree or disagree? Let us know as well!

Coming back to Tencent. Shareholders of the other tech giant with a greater focus on games and social media might not have to fear for long they would fall far behind in returns. Based on the historical correlation, the two technology titans have traded in tandem most of the time, with the odd disconnects correcting over time. Tencent could very well in the future catch up with the current outperformance of Alibaba.

Data by YCharts

Another catalyst could be in the form of short-covering. I am increasingly reading about this driver in the articles of other stocks like Tesla (TSLA). With the share price of Alibaba searching for fresh highs and Tencent continuing with its rebound, conspiracy theories and bearish reports are finding it harder to find rapport with audiences.

Furthermore, the technology giants have been said to be sold short by those who wish to bet against the Chinese economy. Now that economic data are showing an improving scene, such bets might be reduced in the coming months. With losses mounting, short-sellers might consider giving it up when the uptrend momentum seems strong, fueling further share price appreciation in Alibaba and Tencent when it happens.

It is also important to realize that Alibaba is now engaged in myriad business sectors including healthcare which is more resilient to an economic slowdown. Even its e-commerce platform Taobao has also evolved to be more than a place where shoppers buy whatever sellers have posted. A large part of the revenue is now driven by influencers who demonstrate the usage and benefits of the products being peddled.

The following image is derived from an influencer who is so popular and successful in her trade it was purported that for each day she takes a rest, the factories that supply her wares would have to be shut for weeks due to the lack of orders. In this particular image, she was promoting a noodle product. If the economy continues to be lackluster, perhaps more would choose to cook at home and buy the ingredients via e-commerce platforms like Alibaba.

Image source

Similar to Amazon Services (AMZN), Taobao also allows service providers to market on its platform. It's not just the traditional assemblers, electricians, house cleaners, and handymen we are talking about. Shops offering virtual companionship can now be found on Taobao or Tencent's WeChat messaging app. Virtual partners chat, flatter, and flirt as required with their customers for a fee.

Such services are becoming sought after in a country with lopsided gender demographics and busy lifestyles where committing to a relationship could prove challenging. An economic downturn could even result in better business with those retrenched seeking a listening ear or a professional counselor boosting confidence and advice.

For shareholders of JD.com (JD), there's also good signals from technical charting. I have updated the chart which now shows the stock has successfully back-tested the strong-resistance-turned-support line at around $32 at least twice and is now pushing for the next resistance line. I first discussed the potential breakout in late October, when the market attention was more directed towards the other e-commerce player, Pinduoduo, as its market capitalization shot past that of JD.com. It is anyone's guess as to the upside for JD.com but it's unlikely we would see the share price going below $30 for some time.

Source: ALT Perspective

Follow up on last week's topic - defending China's IP

Before I end off, I would like to supplement the discussions on last week's article defending China's intellectual property rights protection which evolved into a debate about contrasting national cultures in the comments section. The stark reality kind of struck me when I recall an article claiming Alibaba was showing a 'red flag' where I burst into laughter reading a comment saying there was nothing to be alarmed as Alibaba was simply waving the China flag (which is predominantly red).

Indeed, red has long been regarded as an auspicious color for the Chinese. The Chinese car brand whose vehicle Chinese Presidents use for reviewing the troops is 红旗 (Hongqi) which is 'Red Flag' when directly translated to English. The following photograph is from the national day parade this year (yes, this year, not a typo).

Image source

Lest someone thinks Hongqi is stuck in the '80s, the following photograph from the 2019 Frankfurt International Auto Show should help dispel the notion.

Source: Sina.com

Just to further reinforce the message that the color red, or red flags for the matter, is regarded differently in China, I have two additional photographs.

Image source

Image source

During the week, I happened to stumble upon a recent write-up by foreign affairs expert Fareed Zakaria titled "The New China Scare: Why America Shouldn’t Panic About its Latest Challenger". The article nicely summed up several key perspectives about the overzealous condemnation of China as the opposite of what the U.S. stood for.

The stepped-up attacks on China and the framing of the country as an enemy appeared to stem from a longstanding insecurity nature of the U.S. The latter had in the past also identified the Soviet Union prior to its collapse, Japan in the 1980s and 1990s, and Iraq which had supposedly possessed 'weapons of mass destruction' in the early 2000s.

Specifically, on intellectual property protection and technology transfers, Fareed cited a recent survey of U.S. companies doing business in China conducted by the U.S.-China Business Council that concerns that area have fallen to the sixth 'most pressing' issue, much improved from being the second-highest concern in 2014. I had argued that while China has not become the ideal protector of intellectual property rights, the country has definitely stepped up enforcement.

With regard to technology transfer, 95 percent of the respondents reportedly said no to the question: "Has your company been asked to transfer technology to China?" Perhaps the populous nation is not as sinister and demanding as the media made it out to be?

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, BIDU, JD, TCEHY, NTES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.