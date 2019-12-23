The Bull Will Likely Prevail Again In 2020

Market forecasts for the year ahead are quite popular around this time, and the temptation to engage in long-range speculation is hard to resist. That said, I learned a long time ago the futility of trying to forecast specific price levels - or even percentage moves - of the S&P 500 Index months in advance. There are, however, some compelling reasons for expecting the bull to work his magic again on the stock market in 2020. We'll look at some of them here.

One of Wall Street's most revered market prognosticators is Art Cashin, managing director of UBS Financial Services. When Cashin speaks, investors listen, and for good reason. Cashin commands enormous respect for his decades of trading experience and consistently reliable market forecasts.

Cashin recently shared with CNBC his outlook for 2020, which can be found here. I was particularly intrigued by his year-ahead outlook since it largely agrees with mine. Basically, Cashin's predictions for the coming year boil down to three major points:

The Fed won't raise interest rates next year despite a strong economy. Stock indices will be up for 2020 despite being up strongly in 2019. There will be three major periods of volatility for equities, including January, March and July.

Regarding the latter prediction, I have no way of knowing whether or not March and July will witness above-normal volatility in the broad market. I do, however, expect some volatility in January simply because stocks have been so persistently strong in recent months with hardly a pause along the way. As a result, the market has become a bit over-extended from a technical perspective and could probably use a pullback - and a period of refreshment - early in the new year.

Retail investor sentiment is also at its most optimistic for the year to date. Shown below is a graph which compares the bullish and bearish sentiment as reported by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). This chart shows that bulls are at their highest level of 2019, while bears are almost at their lowest level of the year.

Source: AAII

The latest sentiment data suggests that bullish sentiment among individual investors is becoming somewhat frothy, though not overly so. At only 44% bullish, the latest AAII readings are still below the level normally seen at a major stock market top. But the latest spike in bullish sentiment to a yearly high does make the market more vulnerable to a negative reaction if anything happens to disappoint investors in the coming weeks (e.g. bad news headlines). It also increases the likelihood that January will witness a temporary setback in the major indices, even if only a minor one. I expect the market's main intermediate-term upward trend, however, to remain firmly intact despite any potential setback in early 2020.

As for Cashin's prediction concerning central bank policy, I also can't foresee the Federal Reserve raising its benchmark rate in 2020. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was persistently pestered by President Trump throughout 2019 to lower interest rates. Powell finally conceded, as much to Wall Street sentiment as to the President. Further, he isn't likely to raise interest rates anytime soon. Memories of last year's 20% stock market plunge are still fresh, and much of the blame for the late 2018 market decline involved interest rates that were too high.

So, it's a reasonable assumption that the Fed funds rate will remain stable in the coming year. And if rates do in fact remain unchanged, there's really no reason to expect a bear market to occur in 2020. Below is a graphic illustration of why investors can expect to see higher stock prices in the coming months. It shows that the Fed funds rate is decisively below the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note. Historically, whenever this has happened it has been good news for the economy, and typically bullish for equities. It essentially means that the Fed's monetary policy is "loose." Conversely, when the Fed funds rate is above the 10-year yield, it means that Fed policy is "tight." A loose monetary policy reflects ample liquidity for the financial market, which makes it easier for stock prices to rise.

Source: St. Louis Fed

I'd even go so far as to say that the above chart is the most important one an investor can follow in terms of knowing whether or not it's prudent to own equities. If the Fed funds rate remains unchanged in the coming year, it would take a significant plunge in 10-year yields to create another tight-money situation (relative to the Fed funds rate) that could negatively impact the stock market. With unemployment rates near all-time lows and economic momentum still rising, it's unlikely that there would be a structural reason for U.S. Treasury yields to collapse next year. Thus, if the Fed keeps its benchmark rate unchanged - as I think they will - then this particular yield curve will likely maintain its bullish slope and will favor owning risk assets.

Perhaps the biggest reason for believing that Cashin's prediction that the major indices will be up again in 2020 involves a supply/demand factor. Specifically, the supply of corporate shares continues to diminish while demand for stocks among institutional traders is still quite high. Share counts have been trending lower for most of the last decade, and according to the latest statistics, the trend continues. Earlier this year, analysts and Citigroup found that the U.S. stock market had shrunk by 2.3% since 2018. Moreover, the shrinkage has continued every year since 2011.

According to Citigroup's Robert Buckland, corporate share buybacks, M&A, and the growing trend toward privatization have combined to shrink the stock market in the past decade. This process has been called "de-equitization." What this means is that the continued reduction of share count in the U.S., coupled with the continued aversion toward equities on the part of small investors, makes it far less likely that another major bear market will occur anytime soon. The diminishing supply of equities and the rising demand for stocks among institutional investors (as evinced by the continued expansion in stocks making new 52-week highs) also make it more likely that the major indices will continue rising in the coming year.

Turning our attention to the stock market's near-term internal condition, the ratio of stocks making new 52-week highs versus lows on both major exchanges has been above 10:1 for the last couple of weeks. That's a good sign that the incremental demand for equities is still strong enough to support the short-term upward trend in the major indices. More importantly, the number of new 52-week lows on the NYSE has remained below 40 for most of this month, a sign that there's no distribution (i.e. informed selling) taking place right now.

That the Big Board remains a picture of good health can also be seen in the following graph. It shows the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the 52-week highs and lows. It also happens to be my favorite way of gauging the stock market's near-term path of least resistance, and that path remains up based on this indicator. Until we see a significant increase in the number of NYSE-listed stocks making new lows and a shrinkage of new highs, investors are justified in maintaining a short-term bullish bias on equities.

Source: WSJ

In conclusion, a variety of factors, ranging from a shrinking corporate share count to a loose central bank monetary policy, should help make 2020 another positive year for the U.S. stock market. The Fed will likely keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged next year, which would favor a bullish outlook. There could also be some above-normal volatility early in the new year, along with a couple of other temporary market setbacks later in the year. By the end of the year 2020, however, the odds are good that the bulls will once again emerge victorious.

On a strategic note, I'm currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund for short-term trading purposes. I've adjusted the stop-loss level in this position to slightly under the $35.50 level on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.