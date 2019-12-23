BlackBerry Makes Some Progress

Last week I had an article published where I talked about the need for BlackBerry (BB) to have a strong earnings report if it hoped to salvage the year for its shares. With the stock down 20% and investors worrying if the revenue growth picture wasn't as rosy as hoped, I thought it would be a good chance for management to show the plan is working. The company beat estimates as it usually does, and although the report definitely wasn't a home run, it was enough to get shares higher.

For the fiscal third quarter, non-GAAP revenues of $280 million did come in about $4 million ahead of the street. However, I should note that expectations had come down quite a bit thanks to management warning at the previous report. Q3 estimates back in September were nearly $289 million, so a lower bar was a big part here. Non-GAAP earnings per share of three cents beat by a penny, and as I detailed in my earnings preview, the bottom line pretty much always beats. When excluding adjustments like restructuring, stock based compensation, etc., the company lost $0.07 on a diluted GAAP basis.

When looking at the individual revenue segments, it was again Cylance that drove most of the year over year gains as expected, $39 million of the $41 million total GAAP increase. While the largest segment, IoT, did show a nice sequential rise, it was down $3 million year over year, continuing the soft patch discussed on the Q2 call that's almost over with. The Licensing business showed another nice increase, more than 13%, but that was partially offset by the bleed off from legacy revenues.

The biggest positive I saw was the improvement in margins sequentially from Q2 to Q3. GAAP gross margins were up over 200 basis points which when combined with a nice revenue jump led to a $22 million rise in gross margin dollars. A little more was spent on the operating side to get those revenues, which can be expected, but the company still went from a $66 million true operating loss (when taking out the debt adjustment) to a loss of $49 million. That's still a lot in the red for a company with less than $270 million in GAAP revenue, but improvement was at least made.

BlackBerry was also able to show some improvement in the balance sheet. Cash and total investments finished Q3 at $970 million, up from $938 three months earlier. The net cash balance is obviously much lower when factoring in the $605 million in convertible debt, but producing some cash is certainly better than burning it. Those notes have shifted to the short-term liabilities section of the balance sheet since they finished the quarter less than 12 months from maturing in November 2020.

One thing that does worry me, however, is the annual recurring revenue that the company is talking about in regards to Cylance. Take a look at what has been reported in the three fiscal quarters so far (Q1, Q2, Q3). As a point of reference, the first part is the definition of ARR that's the same in all three reports, so I won't duplicate that.

The Company defines ARR as the annualized value of all active subscription contracts as of the end of the reporting period. The Company uses ARR as an indicator of business momentum for the BlackBerry Cylance product line. BlackBerry Cylance ARR was approximately $172 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of approximately $40 million, or 30%, compared to approximately $130 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. BlackBerry Cylance ARR was approximately $170 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of approximately $30 million, or 21%, compared to approximately $140 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. BlackBerry Cylance ARR was approximately $171 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of approximately $22 million, or 15%, compared to approximately $149 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Six months after we got the first good look at Cylance, the ARR number hasn't really changed, but it's lapping higher and higher prior year period values, so the growth rate has been halved and the dollar increase is dropping a bit. Additionally, the company stated that its dollar-based net retention rate was 99% in fiscal Q3, which seems to be the first time under 100% for any Q1 through Q3 period in the last two fiscal years.

Another thing that bothered me a bit with this report was the confusing guidance that BlackBerry gave. On the conference call, CEO John Chen said, "we are comfortable with the current consensus estimates for the company, which is approximately $1.1 billion in non-GAAP revenue." However, that number would represent just over 20% in growth over the prior year period. Yet, in the slide below, management called for 23-25% growth.

(Source: BlackBerry earnings slides, seen here)

A few percentage points might not seem like a big deal, but it is massive here since all of the current revenue growth is coming from the Cylance acquisition. The difference between just over 20% and a say 24% number could mean that the rest of BlackBerry could be up 2% versus down 2%, for example. Since 23% non-GAAP revenue growth means a top line number of $1.127 billion, Chen saying he was comfortable with approximately $1.1 billion was a very odd statement and makes it appear like the company was cutting its revenue guidance yet again.

The true test for BlackBerry will come at the next report, when management provides guidance for its fiscal 2021 period. Because the company basically closed the Cylance deal around the start of this fiscal year, revenue growth is forecast to drop off quite a bit as the acquisition period is lapped. Going into Friday's report, the street was looking for 8.2% revenue growth next year, compared to an expectation for 20.2% this year, or perhaps more depending on what you believe management actually said as I noted above.

As for BlackBerry shares, Friday's more than 12% rally seemed quite fair in my opinion. A bit of those gains were likely somewhat of a relief rally, since the Q3 report was not as bad as the Q2 one. While shares might not get back to the break even level for the year (at $7.11), at least they aren't below $5.00 like they were at their lows. If global markets keep rallying into year end, perhaps we could see the stock head towards $7, but with a stock up nearly 35% from its lows rather quickly, some profit taking wouldn't be surprising either.

In the end, BlackBerry made some progress in Q3, allowing shares to continue bouncing off their recent lows. While lowered estimates did play a part, the IoT business is improving and Licensing remains strong. Now, management will need to get Cylance growth going a bit, as well as expanding items like QNX and Radar. Fiscal 2021 will be the true test, especially with a major debt coming due late in the period. If shares are to get anywhere near the $10 conversion price of those bonds, BlackBerry will need to show that revenue growth remains at a decent pace.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

