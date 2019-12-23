Agree Realty: Retail's Squeeze An Ironic Catalyst For Stunning Growth

Introduction

In 1971, Richard Agree (currently Executive Chair of the board of directors) founded Agree Development Company (NYSE:ADC). The eponymous enterprise developed 40 community shopping centers over the span of 23 years in the state of Michigan. In 1994, the firm had grown large enough to do an IPO, and initially offered 4 million shares to the public as a result. Today, that same company has grown from just 40 properties to 789, and now operates in 46 of 50 states with a total market capitalization of nearly $3 billion. While it is not one of the largest public REITS (Realty Income (NYSE:O) is worth $23 billion, and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is worth $44 billion for example), it has still seen some of the most impressive growth since its inception 25 years ago.

(Image source: ADC investor presentation)

Under the continued watchful eyes of the Agree family (Richard remains on the board, and Joey Agree is President, CEO, and Director), the company has not only greatly expanded its geographical footprint and book of assets, it has recently been accelerating acquisitions to significantly grow FFO and AFFO, and diversify by sector type and by company. Now the firm is better positioned to weather not only the effects of e-commerce disruption in retail, but the economic effects of recessions and regional weakness. The downside of such growth is that the firm has funded it by utilizing dilutive capital raises, so that per share FFO and earnings gains have lagged far behind overall top-line growth, while price multiples have steadily risen. In this article I'll look at the quality of that growth, the state of the balance sheet and capital structure, shareholder experience to-date, and the current competitive position, to gauge whether or not such growth is sustainable, and whether the current price is in line with the firm's intrinsic value.

(Image source: ADC investor presentation)

The Growth Story

Since 2014, the number of properties has grown from 209 to 789, which is a CAGR of 32.5%, while annualized base rent ("ABR') has grown from $56.5 million to $196.8 million, representing a growth rate of 29.2%. Those increases are roughly in line with each other, indicating the firm has maintained the quality (average relative price) of its asset purchases. To illustrate the acceleration in acquisitions, let's review some recent history: In 2017 the company purchased 79 properties for $338 million. During 2018, ADC purchased 225 retail net lease assets for $608.3 million across 37 states, with a weighted average lease term of 12.4 years. Year to date, ADC has added 147 properties for $565 million across 37 states with a weighted average lease term of 11.9 years. In fact, over the last year (3Q18 to 3Q19), ADC's real estate portfolio grew from $1.7 billion (520 properties and 10 million sq. feet) to $2.1 billion (789 properties and 14 million sq. feet).

(Source: author)

What's intriguing to investors beyond the headline numbers and fast pace of expansion, is the quality of those portfolio additions. In that regard, Agree has been shoring up its own risk profile. For example, five years ago (2014), fully 29.7% ($16.8 million) of tenant annual base rent was derived from the pharmacy sector (most of which was represented by one company: Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) with 21.9%), while the next highest proportion came from restaurants, with 7.5% ($4.2 million). By year end 2018, however, the top spot comprised only 6% of base rents (Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) at $9.52 million. Walgreens took 2nd with 5.4% ($8.44 million). Company-specific risk has been greatly reduced, which should come as a real relief to investors.

In addition to diversifying specific tenant risk, the firm has greatly expanded and diversified its geographic footprint. In 2014, fully 27.8% ($15.7 million) of annualized base rents were earned in Michigan, 12.2% ($6.9 million) came from Florida, and so on. In 2018, however, only 9.7% ($15.3 million) came from the top state, Michigan, 8.3% ($13 million) from Texas, and down the line from there. To further illustrate the point, in 2014 a whopping 46.2% (almost half) of base rents flowed from just three states, whereas by year end 2018, the top-3 states only accounted for 24.5%. That is a marked improvement for the overall real estate portfolio in just 4 years' time.

Going back even further, in 2010, over half of all the properties (43/81 or 53%) were located in one single state (Michigan), and worse still, 62% of total annualized base rent was concentrated in the top-3 companies (Walgreens had the top spot at 31%). In 2018, those figures improved to 9.7% and 15.3%, respectively. It is clear that management has managed to achieve much greater portfolio diversification and less concentrated market exposure. With that said, the firm's investments in real estate have grown at a compound annual rate of 42.5% since 2014, largely financed by use of the company's ATM (at-the-market) equity offering program.

Current State of Affairs

As things stand today, the portfolio appears to be much better positioned to weather both e-commerce headwinds (given the nature of the sector diversification outlined in the most recent investor presentation) and any economic bumps that may occur down the road. Properties are more evenly spread out across various sectors than in past years. While the single highest sector exposure is to home improvement (10.2% of ABR), which is not exactly recession-resistant, it is only a small part of the overall portfolio compared to the top sector in previous years. Further, 57% of ABR is now derived from investment-grade tenants and only 17% from sub-investment grade companies (26% comes from companies that are not rated). These numbers actually compare very favorably to peers, as 49% of Realty Income's ABR comes from investment-grade tenants, 40% for VEREIT (NYSE:VER), 24% for Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC), and only 20% for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN). Meanwhile, 83% of ADC's base rent comes from national corporations, 13% are from super-regionals, and just 4% derives from local franchises.

The firm's average tenant profile has clearly migrated towards bigger companies with more financial heft, and presumably, a better ability to pay rents during any downturns. Additionally, the firm has made clear that it has a strong aversion to taking on private equity-sponsored retailers as tenants. It sees such firms as generally being over-leveraged, which consequently prohibits sufficient reinvestment in the business, ultimately leading to dwindling sales, and an inability to pay rent. In fact, ¾ or 75% of all retailers that make Moody's "distressed list" are P/E-related.

(Source: ADC investor presentation)

Another metric which is important to keep an eye on is weighted average lease term, because it can help indicate a REIT's negotiating prowess, as longer-term commitments from tenants are generally beneficial to capital allocation and planning. In this regard, ADC is solidly middle of the pack, relative to peers, with a weighted average of 10.2 years. The range of the selected group (from the investor presentation) is from 8.4-14 years (as represented by VER and Store Capital (NYSE:STOR), respectively). In addition to this, ADC's occupancy rate is astonishingly high at 99.7%, and has remained at a level between 99% and 100% for several years running. So, while the improving quality and diversification of the real estate portfolio is a boon to the growth and safety of income, and the firm has remained an efficient lease operator, ADC must also maintain a strong, though flexible balance sheet in order to sustain such continued investment.

(Source: ADC investor presentation)

The Financial Picture

While ADC has grown to become a best-of-breed pure-play net lease retail REIT (100% of ABR comes from the retail sector), it has favored an acquisitive strategy to achieve this in a relatively short time. Though organic growth through annualized base rent increases has added to the top-line, inorganic growth through accelerated purchases of properties and land development has been the main catalyst for growth over the last decade. Given the highly-concentrated nature of the real estate portfolio a decade ago, this approach does make a lot of sense, particularly in the wake of the Great Recession of 2008-9 (not to mention the fact that the company's main market was in the greatly depressed state of Michigan).

(Source: author)

A REIT growing its book too quickly can take a toll on operational efficiency which subsequently generates lower returns on capital. Additionally, continued use of dilutive capital raises (through the firm's ATM program, for example) helps create a bigger and bigger disconnect between top-line growth and bottom-line share fundamentals. In July 2019, ADC entered into a $400 million ATM funding program (via selling common stock and using forward sales programs to raise funds). The previous ATM program was $250 million. In 2018, the company issued 3.5 million shares of common stock at an average price of $59.28. At prices closer to $70 today, I would expect the company to make further use of the program, so that it can take advantage of higher equity prices and raise more capital per share sold.

(Source: author)

The funds from the capital raises are then used to make acquisitions of properties, make improvements, and generally expand the business. If the ROIC (return on invested capital) is less than the dilutive effects of the capital being raised, than shareholders suffer. While ROIC has seen a fairly steady decline in recent years, FFO and AFFO have both grown substantially over the same period, helping make the case for continued heavy investment.

(Source: author)

ADC recently announced an expanded $600 million credit facility on December 9th (2019), which includes a so-called "accordion option" allowing the company to request additional financing up to a total of $1.1 billion. Based on the credit rating at the time of the related press release, the interest rate on the unsecured term loans was 3.13%, which represents a very affordable cost of capital relative to similar-sized peers. Currently, ADC is rated as being investment-grade by Moody's Investors Service (Baa2, specifically). This increased financial flexibility will help with cash-flow needs, and may come in handy given the firm's 2019 acquisition guidance of $650-$700 million.

(Source: author)

While financial flexibility is important, it is equally important that the balance sheet remains on solid footing. Currently, ADC has an enterprise value of $4.2 billion, a market capitalization of $3.2 billion, and a total debt to enterprise ratio of 23%. It also has a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.3x and net debt/EBITDA of 5.1x. Debt/assets and debt/equity figures meanwhile have remained remarkably consistent over the last 10 years, which shows prudent use of equity over debt to finance its acquisitive growth strategy.

(Source: author)

Shareholder Effects

While ADC is not one of the top dividend-payers in the REIT space, with a 3.38% yield ($2.34 per share TTM), it is still fairly competitive, as the REIT sector (as represented by the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund, VGSLX) overall averages 3.37% as of the date of this writing. Additionally, it has raised payouts at a decent clip in recent years, which has somewhat mirrored its asset growth. The 5-year dividend growth rate is 5.62%, and the firm has managed to raise the dividend for 7 straight years. It is also fairly well-covered by its cash flow, as its FFO payout ratio is 76.25% for the TTM period, and its AFFO payout ratio stands at 77.55% (the forward ratio for both figures is just under 76%).

The FFO dividend coverage ratio is currently 1.31 (TTM period), and FFO interest coverage ratio is 3.88. Further breaking down FFO numbers, FFO/total revenue is 63.04% and AFFO/total revenue is 83.74%. This compares remarkably well to sector medians of 43.02% and 38.73%, respectively, and shows ADC's competitive operating margins. Expanding on that, the net income margin is 38.42% vs. the sector median of 13.54%. ROA is also 2.8% vs. the sector median of 2.04%. Interestingly, net income/employee is $1.96 million, far outpacing the sector median of $267K. Clearly, ADC gets a lot out of its small sales force.

(Source: author)

Share Performance

The underlying business is growing quickly, largely due to a concerted effort to expand the portfolio and diversify its holdings, and the stock itself has reflected that. Over the last 5-year period, ADC has a total return of 142.7% (19.4% CAGR). This compares favorably to some close competitors and the REIT space in general. The chart below highlights the comparisons.

(Source: author)

Even after the recent run-up in share price, and somewhat stretched valuation, analysts are still high on the stock. ADC made a list of "Wall Street's top dividend stock picks for 2020," based on the consensus analyst rating (91% of analysts covering ADC rate it a buy) and average price target ($82.90, which is 17% above current market price). With a current P/FFO of 22.93, it is trading at roughly a 40% premium to the multiple for the sector median (16.46). When you factor in the typical adjustments and look at P/AFFO, however, the difference is less stark: ADC's P/AFFO is 23.32 vs. the sector median of 20, a roughly 17% premium. Interestingly, P/B is exactly even with the sector median at 1.94. From a balance sheet perspective, the firm is on solid ground, as its debt to equity and debt to assets figures are much better than the sector median (roughly 15% and 35% lower, respectively).

(Source: author)

Conclusion

Agree Realty is a fast-growing REIT that is poised for high rates of continued top-line growth. How much of that filters to the bottom-line depends on whether management can remain an efficient operator despite doubling in size every few years. How much that bottom line growth actually benefits shareholders is likewise dependent upon sales and related FFO growth outstripping the dilutive effects of large capital raises. It does appear that management is now committed to a steadily-rising dividend, and has retained the financial flexibility to do so, while simultaneously maintaining enough dry powder to make accretive acquisitions.

(Above two charts: author)

Considering the consistently high rates of growth, I do think ADC deserves a premium relative to peers, particularly given the quality and breadth of the additions to its portfolio. In a certain sense, ADC is a leveraged bet on the further consolidation of the retail sector amidst the structural e-commerce paradigm shift. ADC's success is largely predicated on management's laser-like focus on developing lasting relationships with the strongest survivors of that sector (such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Walgreens, etc.). While I think this shift in strategy is prudent and will help ADC to grow at a faster rate than other net lease retail REITS, I believe the stock is fairly-valued at current levels. That said, if the stock were to pull back 10-15%, I think that would represent a good entry point in a company that looks poised to benefit from the changing face of retail.

(Source: Morningstar)

*All data used to construct financials charts was derived from Seeking Alpha's ADC stock page and from ADC's investor website. All return-related data is courtesy of Morningstar.

*All author-created charts included in the article, and many not included in the article are included in the Microsoft Word document below. All financial data with related charts and tables are also available as separate Excel documents below:

ADC_Charts.docx

ADC_Income_Statement__annual_.xlsx

ADC_Balance_Sheet__annual_.xlsx

ADC_Cash_Flow__annual_.xlsx

ADC_Metrics__annual_.xlsx

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.