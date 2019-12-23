T-Mobile: Cautiously Returning To A Long Recommendation

T-Mobile's Netflix downgrade probably did cost it some customers, but clever use of the savings to invest in other promotions seems to have largely counteracted this effect.

About seven months ago, I published an article ending my long recommendation on T-Mobile (TMUS) because of an upcoming potential rupture in its relationship with Netflix (NFLX) - a relationship which had become a major piece of T-Mobile’s marketing strategy over the past few years. It was not well received, to put it mildly.

Enough time has now passed that the results of my recommendation, and T-Mobile’s shift in approach, can now be fairly measured. I recognize that many readers have already indicated they see little value in watching things like T-Mobile’s promotional video efforts, but for those who do, I want to update the relevant metrics and my thesis.

The purpose of this article therefore is to update my T-Mobile analysis - again - but also to highlight what we can learn from the results of the past seven months.

The Results Of My Last Recommendation

Let’s just get one thing out of the way first: one indicator that maybe my argument wasn’t completely off my rocker is that it worked.

When I began researching that article almost seven months ago, T-Mobile had just closed for the weekend trading at $75.23. By the time I was actually done writing, it was trading “above $74” and Seeking Alpha has the trading price when they approved it for publication as $73.60. At the time of this writing, it is trading at $75.20, though it may have moved by the time you read this. A gain of somewhere between flat and roughly 2%, while the S&P has risen over 11% over the same time frame. So certainly as it turns out investors would not have been harmed by following my advice, and indeed would even have been helped by it.

Of course, even a blind squirrel occasionally finds a nut; broken clocks are right twice a day, and all that. The mere fact that the stock moved favorably relative to my investment strategy does not mean that I was correct in my reasoning. But it certainly doesn’t mean it was wrong, either.

Reader Skepticism

At the time, I specifically noted that my analysis was unrelated to the pending merger with Sprint (S) and was short-term only. As I put it at the time:

"...at least in the near term, T-Mobile could hit a bump. With the stock above $74 as of this writing and a near-15% gain in a year, I’ve decided for now to take some chips off the table and end my long on T-Mobile. I still think it has long-term potential, but I am looking to avoid some near-term downside."

I also noted that I would consider buying back into T-Mobile at a later date. My concern was not so much with the pending rescission or degradation of T-Mobile’s Netflix subsidy for consumers, but rather with the potential for damage to its brand if it were poorly handled.

These qualifications did not stop an overwhelmingly negative reaction to my article. Among the many criticisms fit for public repetition is that a $2 hike on a $140 product was negligible, that no one knew what T-Mobile actually paid for Netflix subscriptions, that T-Mobile would just switch to another streaming provider, and that I don’t have the best track record with T-Mobile recommendations. (I’ve made two long recommendations and made money both times, but I also recommended cashing out for a period in the interim, where I missed out on substantial further gains.)

The question now is, has evidence emerged to justify my concern with the downgrade, and what implications do T-Mobile’s decisions have for its future performance?

New Netflix Approach

The time is right for an update, because we now have the results of T-Mobile’s strategy review by management in relation to Netflix: changes have indeed been made.

T-Mobile has quietly retired its ONE unlimited plans and replaced them with new unlimited plans called Magenta for new customers. Existing customers can also upgrade to them, though as always, T-Mobile will not force customers to leave their current plans. The new Magenta plans are basically the old ONE plans, with two significant differences:

T-Mobile downgraded free Netflix from Standard to Basic, meaning someone on a new Magenta plan who wants the old Netflix Standard must now pay a $4 upgrade fee. Existing ONE customers will have the $2 increase from Netflix’s most recent price hike passed on to them but won’t have to pony up the full $4 for Standard. As was always the case, upgrading again from Standard to Premium will cost the difference, an additional $3.

If they are willing to downgrade to Netflix Basic, customers might as well transition to Magenta, because T-Mobile will not only provide that free but is also throwing in 3 GB of high-speed hotspot data on the new plans, something the old ones did not have. Meanwhile, the higher-tier Magenta plan will keep the same 20 GB hotspot as always, and also cover the latest price hike on Netflix, keeping Netflix Standard free. Those plans cost $10 extra per line, just like their ONE predecessors.

Perhaps anticipating at least a little churn from the changes, T-Mobile also went hunting for some more customers to steal from its rivals by offering to match any corporate or affiliate discounts that they are receiving from their current carrier if they port over.

Public Skepticism

Despite skepticism that this was anything worth getting worked up over, there does appear to have been an impact, and customers do seem to have noticed they’re getting less Netflix “On Us” than before. For one thing, I visited several T-Mobile stores over the summer where Netflix surcharges had become one of the leading subjects of customer complaints whenever I walked in. But that’s purely anecdotal, of course.

More importantly, the decision received considerable media attention, and its changes were largely framed as “pay more or downgrade” ultimatums to consumers. I wasn’t the only one to suggest that consumers might have some sort of backlash to this.

But this only matters if customers actually did something about it. So how did T-Mobile’s bottom line react to the changes?

Newest Numbers

T-Mobile’s third-quarter earnings gave mixed signals about whether it actually suffered ill effects from this realignment. On the one hand, revenue growth declined to 2% Y/Y, which was its lowest number in at least five years. On the other hand, churn hit record lows and subscriber postpaid phone net adds declined only very modestly, from 774,000 to 754,000.

Altogether, I read this data as indicating that T-Mobile did take a hit from throttling back on Netflix subsidies, but was very smart about how it reinvested the resulting savings to spur subscriber growth through other avenues to make up for it, for the most part. T-Mobile’s hotspot offer improvement alone was probably worth something, and then it also launched matching offers for discounts on other carriers to reduce obstacles to switching.

When a company switches funds from providing a benefit to matching a discount, one would expect it to show up in lower revenues (higher discounts) without reducing profits, since costs are also falling as benefits are throttled back. The lack of significant loss in net adds means that T-Mobile probably did see damage from reducing Netflix support - but managed to repair almost all of it. Customers who were more attracted to Netflix might have declined to join the Un-Carrier, but they were almost all replaced by those more attracted to a simple credit on their bill.

Clearing The Hurdle

Overall, T-Mobile has indeed navigated the Netflix hike waters without too much difficulty, as its defenders always said it would. I am not quite as sanguine on the idea that downgrading Netflix will mean “nothing” to new subscribers, nor do I think hiking bills for existing ones on Standard Netflix has gone entirely unnoticed. There almost certainly has been some churn from this, but probably not very much that wasn’t already baked in, and it's been largely counteracted through other, positive initiatives.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile has worked to burnish its appeal with real 4G LTE hotspot for its basic plan for the first time, as well as creating a new program to attract subscribers with promises to match discounts on competing carriers. Altogether, I expect it has done enough to counter whatever churn may happen with increased Netflix fees, leaving net growth almost undamaged.

Investment Summary

No one asked Legere about the changes on T-Mobile’s most recent earnings call. So we don’t have the benefit of any insights or color from management on this issue. But while I don’t think I was wrong to give the matter attention seven months ago, I agree with the prevailing consensus that risk to T-Mobile’s brand from a poorly handed transition or downgrade has largely passed.

I don’t regret ending my long seven months ago. Like I said, as it turned out you were better off in an index fund instead of T-Mobile over the past seven months anyway. But put that to one side. T-Mobile does not appear to have suffered any long-term brand damage, despite the publicity its cut in Netflix support received, and that means that this underperformance may represent an opportunity to buy back in, having avoided some relative losses over the past half year. I am - cautiously - going long again for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TMUS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.