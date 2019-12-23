Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - December 22, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers retained is place amongst the largest movers this week and continued its upward momentum. Without any new deal news in the popular press, the stock continued its recovery by an additional $2.28 to close at $30.18 against an offer price of $40 from Vintage Capital. This leaves the simple spread at 32.54%. The only filing made during the week was a Form 4 - Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities. This reported an insider purchase of 5,000 shares by RRGB director Gerard Hart dated December 13. Although seen as a positive news item we doubt this was the catalyst for the large upwards move. We continue to hold our position at least until further news is available clarifying the takeover situation.

Wright Medical (WMGI)

A rumor on Thursday sent WMGI scorching higher as the market tried to verify the truthfulness of a bid from Smith & Nephew topping Strykers current bid for the firm. The stock went on to close Friday up $0.37 at $30.15. This is still $0.60 below the $30.75 offer price from Stryker and offers a simple spread of 1.99%. We did not take a position in this stock but may initiate one if a higher offer emerges.

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Incredible, but certainly not uncommon to regular readers of this column, is the performance of last week’s two biggest winners followed by Merger Arbitrage Limited. PACB tops the charts again this week but as the largest loser followed by Bitauto (BITA) as the second worst performer. PACB's move comes during a highly volatile week which saw the stock trade as high as $5.69 and as low as $5.04. The stock finished the week at $5.29 down 4.17% against an $8.00 offer price from Illumina (ILMN)

On Tuesday, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission publicly announced that it has authorized a legal action to block the Merger as disclosed in an 8-K Current report filing by PACB. Naturally, this sent the stock tumbling but recovered somewhat as it became clear Illumina were not giving up on the deal and extended the end time to March 31, 2020. We expect more volatility to come in this spread. We will continue to hold our position until further details are disclosed.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

The broader market had a slow start to the week but accelerated on Thursday to set fresh all-time highs until the end of the week. The domestic political scene does not appear to have a negative effect on the markets as they finish the year strongly. Markets look set to comfortably ride out the coming shortened trading week to round of the year (and the decade), as economic issues such as interest rate policy and the U.S. - China trade deal look to have been subdued at least temporarily. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up 1.13% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) had a steadily declining week. Although by Friday, the MNA ETF was only down 0.09%. This ends a positive run extending back over two months. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 13 advances and 7 declines this week with 0 non-movers. There were no cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads continues with a full complement of constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com advanced 0.46% and the dispersion of returns was 2.29%. This is significantly above the level experienced over the medium term 3-month and long-term averages. The positive performance of the portfolio was attributed to the performance RRGB and supported by the closing of the ONCE deal and a rumor of a higher offer for WMGI.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 7.04% and continues to decline. This is the lowest level for 8 weeks. This is due to the broad narrowing of most merger arbitrage spreads but in particular the RRGB spread and the closing of the Spark Therapeutics deal. For the coming week, the T20 portfolio now has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash. Following recent new deal announcements such as LOGM & ARQL it appears the index will maintain a full complement of spreads until well into the new year. The portfolio (details available from the Merger Arbitrage Limited website) however continues to be dominated by PACB & RRGB. The PACB simple spread continues to be the largest and is now back above 51%.

As mentioned, the closing of the Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) deal was an additional source strong return this week. It is important to note the following going forward. The CMA, despite online commentary to the contrary is not anti-business neither does it display a bias to firms from one country or another. Having followed their actions for some time we are yet to see any evidence of these claims. It is important that traders and investors are not influenced by senseless ramblings in comments sections dotted around the internet. Also, as we had previously disclosed to our readers, is the importance of dates and stated timetables. The CMA is extremely transparent in detailing its decision framework. The CMA had for some time given December 16 as the deadline for its Phase I decision, and we used that date in our return calculations. It was not until recently however that Spark extended the tender offer to coincide with that date. In this case, regulatory proceedings and the timeframe attached must be given significant weighting when forecasting deal closing timeframes. We explore the issue of deal closing in greater depth in a previous article.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Author's note: If you enjoy Merger Arbitrage Limited, please consider following us by clicking on the "Follow" button at the top of this page and hitting the "Like" button below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PACB, RRGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.