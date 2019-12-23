15% Recession Probability In The Next 6-12 Months (Turning Points For 12/16-12/20)

The long-leading indicators are positive. The latest reports from Factset and Zacks indicate corporate earnings growth is positive.

The purpose of the Turning Points Newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicators to determine if the economic trajectory has changed from expansion to contraction -- to determine if the economy has reached a turning point.

Long-Leading Indicators

Overall conclusion: my recession probability remains at 15%. There is still weakness in the manufacturing sector: new orders for consumer durables and capital equipment are now contracting on a Y/Y basis. This has caused the average weekly hours of manufacturing employees to decline for the last 12 months. In addition, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims is increasing and should be monitored. Although industrial production increased in the latest report, Boeing's announcement that it is stopping production for the 737 will hurt manufacturing data for the next few months.

We're starting to see the first reports of 2020 earnings projections. From Factset.com (emphasis added).

The estimated (year-over-year) revenue growth rate for CY 2020 is 5.4%, which is above the 10-year average (annual) revenue growth rate of 3.8%. All 11 sectors are expected to report year-over-year growth in revenues, led by the Communication Services sectors.

All 11 sectors are expected to report year-over-year growth in revenues, led by the Communication Services sectors. The estimated (year-over-year) earnings growth rate for CY 2020 is 9.6%, which is above the 10-year average (annual) earnings growth rate of 9.1%. All 11 sectors are projected to report year-over-year growth in earnings. Five sectors are predicted to report double-digit growth, led by the Energy, Industrials, and Materials sectors.

Here's the data from Zacks on 4Q19 (emphasis added):

Total earnings or aggregate net income for the S&P 500 index are expected to be down -3.6% in Q4 from the same period last year on +2.9% higher revenues, with the Energy sector as a big drag on growth.

Obviously, the numbers will change as data comes in. The main point is that Factset is not predicting a slowdown in 2020 and the Zacks continues to predict modest revenue growth and small earnings contractions. However, without energy, the earnings would be up 1.9%.

Add all this together and you come up with a positive corporate earnings picture.

Other long-leading indicators are point towards continued growth. There is a small amount of risk in the financial system. The amount of leverage is rising (in red) but it's still far below concerning levels. Other broader measures of risk (in blue and green) are contained.

Several weeks ago, I noted that CCC yields were rising and should be monitored. They have since come back in.

Long-leading indicators conclusion: these all point towards continued growth. Earnings are projected to continue increasing, which will support equity prices. There is no stress in the financial system, a condition that is normally a precursor to a recession.

Leading Indicators

The industrial indicators are still modestly weaker. New orders for consumer durables goods and capital goods excluding aircraft are still soft; both recently started to contract on a Y/Y basis. As a result, the weekly hours worked by manufacturing workers have been declining for about a year. This week's news from Boeing that it will halt production of the 737 won't help this situation.

And now we have a new issue to potentially be concerned about: The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims has been rising since the end of September and is now higher than its June print of 222,500.

Here's a look at the maximum series for unemployment claims: These typically start to rise 6-9 months before the onset of a recession.

Other leading indicators are in great shape. The best news comes from housing. This week, the Census reported another increase in 1-unit building permits which are now at a cycle high: And the yield curve situation continues to improve: The 7/5/2-year-1-year spread continues to improve (please see this post on my thoughts on the yield curve's recession predicting capabilities in today's economic environment).

Leading indicators conclusion: there's still enough softness to warrant a 15% recession probability in the next 6-12 months. Industrial weakness caused by US-China trade tensions is still halting manufacturing activity, a softness that is compounded by Boeing's news. And now we have the potential issues emerging in the labor market.

Coincidental Data

This week, the BEA released the third and final iteration of 3Q19 GDP data which I covered here. Short version: consumers are still spending, but business investment and exports are weak.

The BEA also released its monthly personal consumption data, which shows that the US consumer is still spending:

Personal income increased $101.7 billion (0.5 percent) in November according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Disposable personal income (DPI) increased $87.7 billion (0.5 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $64.9 billion (0.4 percent).

Here's a chart of the Y/Y spending data: After a dip in 4Q18-1Q19, PCEC Y/Y growth resumed.

The Federal Reserve also released the latest industrial production report, which reported a 1.1% increase. Here's a chart of the data: However, expect this data to continue its "two steps forward, one step back" pattern. I've already referenced Boeing's announcement, which will ripple through the US economy. And, the manufacturing sector is still in a mild contraction according to the latest ISM PMI data.

Coincidental data conclusion: the data here is positive. The economy is still growing and the labor market is in solid shape. PCE data indicates consumers are still spending at rates that will keep the economy growing. As with the leading data, manufacturing is the main area of weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.