Capstone Mining: Waiting For The 50% Production Increase At Cozamin

Copper appears to be an out-of-favor metal as it has been three years since anyone else wrote an article on Capstone Mining (OTCPK:CSFFF), a high-cost copper producer that could benefit from an increase of the copper price. Now the company has made progress on expanding the resources at its Cozamin mine in Mexico and the copper price seems to be moving up again

Capstone’s main listing is in Canada where the company is trading on the main board of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the liquidity in Toronto is clearly superior to its US listing as around 270,000 shares are changing hands every day. The current market capitalization is approximately C$280M which is roughly US$210M at these prices. Although Capstone’s main listing is in Canadian Dollar, the company reports its financial results in US Dollar, which will be the base currency used throughout this article.

Business as usual in the third quarter, and Capstone Mining is hanging in there

In the third quarter of 2019, Capstone Mining produced a total of 39 million pounds of copper at a C1 cash cost of $1.85 per pound. However, only 31 million pounds were effectively sold during the third quarter as the final shipment from the Pinto Valley mine only reached the buyer in the fourth quarter and the revenue from that shipment will be recorded in the final quarter of the year.

The total revenue in the third quarter was almost $83M but this was barely sufficient to report a positive earnings from mining operations, which came in at just $120,000. The explanation is simple and related to the copper that was produced but hasn’t been sold yet. After all, the earnings from mining operations were a solid $36.2M in the first semester, so on a fundamental basis everything remains on track at Capstone Mining as the operating income in the first nine months of the year was $16.75M while the pre-tax income came in at $3.3M. The net loss of almost $30M was predominantly caused by the loss from discontinued operations: the Minto mine which was sold to another company earlier this year.

Capstone generated almost $71M in operating cash flow in those same nine months but this included just over $11M in contributions from monetizing certain working capital positions (mainly receivables that were converted into cash) and excluded the $11.7M in interest expenses. So on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow came in at $47M which wasn’t sufficient to cover the $73M in capex, but keep in mind the capital expenditures included the expansion plans at the Cozamin mine (see later) which should have a substantial positive effect from 2021 on when the copper and silver production is expected to increase by 50%. And again, roughly 8 million pounds of copper were produced but weren’t sold which also had a very negative impact on the operating cash flow as the operating expenses related to those pounds were obviously incurred.

Hinting at organic growth at the Cozamin mine in Mexico

In its updated corporate presentation, Capstone Mining proudly mentions ‘organic growth’ on the title page and provides a nice image of its ongoing drill campaign on slide 5. However, it remains completely unclear the organic growth will come from the Cozamin project as this is only mentioned on slide six (so perhaps Capstone should have another closer look at its corporate materials to make sure there’s no confusion).

Capstone Mining is indeed investing heavily in the Cozamin mine where it’s currently wrapping up a 200 hole drill program aimed at both infill holes (to increase the confidence in the existing resources) as well as a step out drill program in an attempt to add tonnes to the total resources. The resource expansion drill program is aiming to double the current mineable reserves at Cozamin which could keep the mine open for an additional 8-10 years. Capstone’s CEO is trying to create a certain ‘buzz’ about the ongoing exploration program as he claims that although Capstone has been operating the Cozamin mine for 15 years ‘he has never been this excited about its future’. A positive statement but it perhaps also means the company didn’t spend enough on exploration in the past decade or so to fully understand the geological structures and the exploration potential.

Looking at the drill results, there indeed is a lot to get excited about. Encountering almost 16 meters of 1.93% copper and 34.2 g/t silver and 12 meters containing in excess of 5% copper and more than 2 ounces of silver per tonne in step-out holes is excellent and this will indeed allow Capstone Mining to rapidly increase the tonnage and resources at Cozamin. Capstone Mining is currently also working on debottlenecking the mine which should result in a production increase to 50-55 million pounds of copper and 1.4-1.5 million ounces of silver from 2021 on.

And that would be an important and impressive achievement. The average grade processed at Cozamin in the first nine months of the year was 1.48% copper, 1.09% zinc and 46.29 g/t silver so finding additional tonnes with a copper-equivalent grade exceeding the 9M 2019 grades bodes well for the profitability of the mine. Additionally, considering only 25.4 million payable pounds of copper were produced in the first nine months of the year, the eyed 50-55 million pounds in 2021 would indicate a 50% increase of the copper output compared to the anticipated 2019 production results. The additional economies of scale should allow Capstone to further reduce the C1 cash cost at Cozamin from the 90 cents per pound in the first nine months of the year.

And the timing couldn’t be any more excellent. The precious metals purchase agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) expired in 2017, so Capstone will be able to capture all the benefits of the substantial silver production. Unless Capstone is mulling over selling another (smaller) stream at Cozamin after the reserve update to rapidly reduce its net debt although I would argue the cost of the financial debt will be lower than the cost associated with pre-selling silver when the silver price is trading below $20/oz.

Investment thesis

Capstone Mining still is one of the better options to gain exposure to the copper price. At the current copper price of $2.5-2.75 per pound, Capstone won’t be making much money but once the copper price starts to move towards $3 per pound and the Cozamin mine in Mexico will indeed increase its output by approximately 50%, this call option on the copper price could generate quite a bit of free cash flow, especially as the Pinto Valley copper project is being prepared to take advantage of higher copper prices as well.

Long story short, you shouldn’t expect much from Capstone at a copper price of $2.50-2.75, but the company remains one of the more intriguing call options on the copper price out there.

