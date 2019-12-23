Down 40%, Shake Shack Is Still A Strong Sell

Image source

Shake Shack (SHAK), purveyor of burgers and shakes, has seen its popularity explode in recent years. The company's stock has been very popular too, with investors repeatedly bidding up the stock to unbelievably expensive valuations, and then dumping it when things get tough. Indeed, we can see this cycle playing out last year, with shares doubling from the spring to summer, only to be nearly cut in half into the end of the year. The 2019 version of this saw the stock up ~150% into the summer, but of late, shares have lost around 40% of their peak value. This is not new for Shake Shack, but I'm sure it is unnerving to shareholders.

I said back in September that I thought investors were missing the big picture on Shake Shack, and that it was a short. Shares are down ~40% since that time, so what do we do now? After all, a 40% move is a very big change in valuation. However, I still think Shake Shack is so expensive that investors should continue to wait for a further pullback. I don't necessarily believe Shake Shack is a short given how this stock has soared and plummeted in the past, but I do think it is still ludicrously valued and should be sold.

Growth is slowing

Investors have been enamored with Shake Shack's growth since the company went public a few years ago, and why not? A look at the below, which shows the company's revenue in millions of dollars and the year-over-year change associated with it reveals exemplary top line expansion.

Shake Shack's revenue quadrupled from 2014 to 2018, a feat that is tremendously impressive. However, what I think is being missed at this point is that the days of 40%/50%/60% top line growth are dead and gone, never to return. Shake Shack was a much smaller company when this torrid run of revenue expansion began, and it is silly to extrapolate this out into future years.

This year's Q3 saw outstanding growth of 32%, but that was due to a comparable sales gain of just 2%, with 35% unit growth making up the lion's share of top line expansion. It's fine that Shake Shack's revenue growth is still coming almost entirely from new stores, but keep in mind when trying to figure out how much revenue it may produce in the future that those gains become more and more difficult year after year as the store base grows. That is what I believe investors are failing to account for, and it is at their own peril, particularly if they were the ones paying $105 per share a few months ago.

Analysts are still very bullish on Shake Shack's revenue growth potential, and so am I. After all, the concept has been proven to work in a lot of different localities, and Shake Shack is a strong brand. I don't think it will have any problem opening lots of new units for many years to come, including traditional stores, international licensed locations, in sporting venues, etc. However, as I mentioned, as the store base grows, year-over-year growth becomes ever more difficult, which is what you're seeing in the table above.

Growth rates are set to decline markedly from here on out, a playbook we've seen with other restaurants and retailers that scale out their footprint; it is inevitable.

But slower revenue growth isn't the only issue the stock has today. Shake Shack's profitability has been extremely weak of late as the company is spending to scale the concept, but profits aren't following suit. Below, we can see the company's operating margin for the past few years, and it isn't a favorable story.

I'm sure the bulls will mention that the company is just investing for future growth, and maybe that is somewhat the case, but even in this year's Q3, unit-level profits were only up 17% despite the 35% unit count growth, and 32% overall revenue growth. In other words, even though Shake Shack has more revenue than it ever has, it is still completely unable to translate that into margin growth. Or, for that matter, to even just maintain what it already had. I find this lack of ability to generate profits after so many years of outstanding revenue growth to be very concerning, and there doesn't appear to be any catalyst in sight to remedy that situation. As long as operating margins continue to contract, there is no reason to be bullish this stock.

Yet another headwind shareholders have to contend with is the company's share count, which has risen every year since the IPO.

The company's weighted average diluted shares outstanding - in millions of shares - can be seen above, and the story isn't a good one. Employee awards continue to weigh on the denominator of the EPS equation, making it even more difficult to boost EPS, as if Shake Shack needed help making that more difficult. Even this year the significant dilution continues, with the current share count up to 33 million. This is a huge amount of dilution and continues to provide a double-digit headwind for EPS as Shake Shack issues millions of shares a year. Put another way, Shake Shack has to generate 12% more profit in dollars just to make up for the ~12% dilution we're seeing annually, to hit zero percent year-over-year growth. With deteriorating operating margins and constant, sizable dilution, even Shake Shack's immense revenue growth is having trouble keeping up.

Now, for some good news

On the bright side, Shake Shack's balance sheet has been quite clean since its IPO, as its net debt position is seen below in millions of dollars.

Shake Shack has had more cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet than debt for the entire time it has been public, providing significant financial flexibility. Today, net debt is nearing $300 million but that is because of new accounting rules for capital leases, not traditional debt. Under the old rules, net debt would still be negative, so Shake Shack's financial flexibility is a strong trait.

That's a good thing, because it is spending heavily on capex, as seen below in millions of dollars.

With Shake Shack very much in its growth stage still, capex is a growing expense item. However, the company has plenty of ability to borrow, if needed, in order to fuel whatever capex needs it has in the coming years. On this point, Shake Shack hits the mark.

Here's the problem

You'd think a stock that has recently fallen 40% would be cheap, but in this case, that simply isn't so.

With poor margin performance, EPS is not only expected to be lower this year than last year, but we should see a repeat of this unfortunate event in 2020. For a stock with declining EPS, it is difficult to fathom a forward P/E ratio of 100 times earnings. I know analysts believe that two or three years from now, EPS will begin growing, and maybe that will be the case. However, even if you believe that rosy scenario, shares are still at 62 times earnings that won't occur for three more years.

The growth that is priced into Shake Shack shares today is simply ludicrous. The company's revenue growth is literally all it has going for it, as margins continue to perform poorly, and there is double-digit dilution every year. Why anyone wants to pay 100 times next year's earnings for this stock is beyond me, so I still think Shake Shack is a strong sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.