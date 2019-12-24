Is Blue Label Telecoms Stock Oversold?

Business description

Blue Label Telecoms (OTC:BULBY) is a major distributor of prepaid airtime, electricity and ticketing in South Africa. It purchases in bulk from Mobile Network Operators (MNO) and municipalities and distributes to consumers via a network of informal tuckshops, sole proprietors and formal channels which include banks, service stations and other retail chains. This is achieved through its IT platform comprised of in-house developed software and over 150,000 Points-of-Sale hardware.

In 2019, BULBY produced a R1.4b operating profit on R2,3b invested capital, which is a pretax return of 62%. Since 2009, BULBY has generated an average of 40% return on invested capital. Net profit (excluding extra-ordinary items) tripled to R900m in the same period. Such a commendable performance will usually command a lot of respect in the market and result in the company’s valuation exceeding R10b. However, BULBY is currently selling for R2.58 a share or only R2.4b in market value which translates to an adjusted PE of 2.7x and Price-to-Tangible Book value of only 1x.

What went wrong?

Because of BULBY’s high returns on capital, it produces large amounts of cash not required for financing the existing business. This cash should ideally be returned to shareholders via dividends or share buy-backs. If management decides to keep this cash from shareholders, they must find ways of deploying it intelligently by acquiring other equally high return businesses.

Since 2009, BULBY has produced cumulative free cash flows of R6b. 3 eighths of this amount was paid out in dividends and share buybacks while the rest was utilized in acquiring other businesses or supporting struggling subsidiaries through loans or recapitalizations.

Nearly R3b of this free cash was used to purchase a majority stake in Cell C and also as liquidity support for the same entity. This is in addition to the R2.8b that was raised through the issue of new shares in 2017. Cell C has continued to struggle - posting record losses, defaulting on its bond repayments - and is currently in a state of technical insolvency. BULBY has had to write off its entire investment in Cell C, essentially admitting the total failure of this investment. As a result, shareholders delivered their punishment to management by driving down the company’s share price in a massive sell-off. The share price has fallen 77% since March 2018.

Other acquisitions made around the same time where 3G Mobile and Air Vantage, mainly funded by share issuance's.

Does this loss of confidence by shareholders signal the end of BULBY’s glory days or does the battered share price present an opportunity to acquire a good company cheaply?

The core business

Putting aside our misgivings about management’s capital allocation skills, for now, let us examine the core business of BULBY.

The core business of selling air time, electricity and ticketing is still the major contributor to group revenue and profits. 75% of Gross profit is derived from these products and this will rise to 99% when 3G and Air Vantage are disposed of in the next couple of years. These profits have been consistently rising, averaging 12% annually between 2008 and 2017, before cash shortages as a result of the acquisition spree reduced The Prepaid Company’s ability to take advantage of early settlement and bulk-buying discounts. These missed opportunities cost as much as R250m in lost earnings, annually.

A changing industry landscape

Over the last decade, there has been an increasing tendency towards the adoption of pinless top-ups with the corresponding dumping of printed voucher airtime cards. This trend is continuing and it reduces BULBY from a wholesaler to just an agent who receives payment for airtime on behalf of the Mobile Network Operators (MNO). While this has not resulted in reduced profits as yet, it is likely to reduce the pace of increase in the long term since bulk buying discounts do not apply on these transactions. Pinless top-ups as the name suggests, means consumers purchase airtime without the use of a voucher pin. Without requiring a voucher pin, BULBY does not need to pre-purchase the air time vouchers from the MNO’s. As a result, they do not hold stock and only record the commission income from such a sale. The flip side of this development is that more free-cash will be available for distribution to shareholders given the reduced stock requirements.

The exponential growth of telecoms revenues is well behind us with the over 100% cellular penetration achieved in most markets. Disruption by over-the-top services such as Whatsapp and Facebook has caused an incessant decline in MNO’s voice and sms revenues. This, combined with the reduction in mobile data pricing, have ensured a consistent decline in average revenues per user (ARPU) since 2011, having dropped from R110 to R94 per user during a time when inflation averaged 5-6%p.a. Therefore any expectation of that BULBY’s revenues will continue to grow at the breathtaking pace of the past is misguided.

Increased internet usage and adoption of the smartphone also increases the risk that BULBY will be disintermediated by MNO’s from the air-time supply chain as they launch apps through which consumers can purchase airtime directly from them. Furthermore, the internet route-to-market drives down the cost of delivering airtime or electricity to the consumer meaning that the barriers to entry (such as an extensive network of hardware POS devices and distribution agents) which has sustained BULBY will gradually be eroded. Solace can be taken from the fact that consumers do not change their spending habits overnight, especially those in rural areas which is the stronghold of BULBY.

Cell C risk

Another risk is if Cell C is to go bankrupt, BULBY management estimates that the lost business will cost them 25% of their annual profits or R180-250 million. However, this is unlikely to be as catastrophic as it sounds because Cell C subscribers will simply migrate to another Telco network. Such a scenario will lead to greater industry consolidation which may mean lower profit margins for BULBY.

The combined effects of these developments on BULBY’s profitability are very hard to quantify. But, as we will see below, it is not necessary for us to perform this complex forward-looking calculation with any semblance of precision.

Valuation

In the latest annual report, management announced the disposal of non-core businesses which include 3G Mobile and Blue Label Mobile for R1.1b. They also announced that they will unwind the 3G’s loan book over the next 24 months, availing around R2.9b free cash to the company.

These disposals will remove around R100-150m from BULBY’s profits starting in FY2020. However, the increased cash position will reduce debt load and allow for opportunities to take advantage of early settlement and bulk-buying discounts which will boost profits by an amount exceeding R250m.

The negative effects on profitability due to falling ARPU and industry consolidation are difficult to put a number on. However, solace can be taken from the fact that consumers do not change their spending habits overnight. Furtherstill, there is hope that the entrepreneurial verve of the Levy brothers^ will, in the short-to-medium term, prevent a sudden fall in earnings to zero.

On the back of this analysis we expect annual net earnings over the next couple of years to exceed R700 million.

Free cash generation between FY2020-2022:

Even if we were wrong and annual earnings were to fall by 50% (to R450m) starting this FY2020 and that only half of the 3G’s loan book is recoverable, BULBY would generate free cash (within the next 2 years) far exceeding the current market cap of R2.4b.

We would like to believe that BULBY will be around and still be profitable at least 5 years from now but here is the market valuing the company as if it will be liquidated within the next 2 years. Why?

Management’s capital allocation skills

BULBY’s profitability may be uncertain going forward but the real reason the company valuation is so low is because the market has little confidence in management’s ability to handle the free cash in a way that benefits shareholders. They have disappointed in the past, they will disappoint in the future...as popular opinion goes.

Outside of the Cell C deal which went awry, management has barely made any other catastrophic investment failure. An analysis of their capital allocation activities over the last decade (2009-2019) is instructive:

R2.2b of the free cash was returned to shareholders via dividends and share buy-backs.

Other acquisitions encompass Via Media, Air Vantage and Panacea. These companies along with Cellfind have been bundled together in a company called Blue Label Mobile (BLM). BLM will be sold off for R450m this year. This cluster was aqcuired at various stages in the last decade* for a total of R670m. In this same period, they have produced total net earnings of R450m. It is not a result worth writing home about but it is hardly a catastrophic outcome.

Another R1.06b was spent predominantly on recapitalisations and loans to offshore subsidiaries in India and Mexico in a bid to replicate the success of Blue Label Telecom South Africa. To date these entrepreneurial ventures have nothing to show for this large investment. But the failure on its own is not a bad thing. Such entrepreneurial ventures are inherently risky and easy to criticize when they do not pan out as anticipated but we doubt the wisdom of discouraging them altogether. It was worth the try because if it had worked out, it would have resulted in a BULBY that is far more valuable and more successful than what it is today.

The R1.9b spent on 3G Mobile did not worked so bad either since on its disposal and unwinding of the loan book, it will yield cash resources of around R3.4b within the next 2 years.

The big mistake that Cell C was now appears to be somewhat of an isolated event. It unfortunately was of such great magnitude that it eclipsed all other achievements. There is no telling what will happen going forward with its current restructuring and recapitalization. But judging from Blue Label management’s candid discussion of Cell C’s problems and their humility in “accepting responsibility for the poor performance” of the investment, there is hope that the right thing will be done. The Levy brother sated their renewed commitment to focusing on the core business of selling airtime in order to regain shareholder’s trust. The disposals of 3G and Blue Label Mobile are concrete steps already in motion towards this end. Management’s strength of character and candor in such a difficult situation is something to be valued much more than the mountain of numerical evidence presented above. From here on, we can reasonably expect the Levy Brothers to put shareholder interests at the forefront of their corporate strategies. As a matter of fact, they stand to gain a lot as they own some 18% of the company between them.

Conclusion

While Blue Label Telecoms’ future earnings are anything but certain, they are unlikely to fall off a cliff in the medium term due to the slow pace at which consumers change their spending habits and the entrepreneurial spirit that drives the company.

The current market cap of BULBY is dwarfed by the amount of free cash it will generate within the next 2 years placing it in bargain territory.

Renewed focus on the core business and shareholder interests by management are signs that better and more profitable days lie ahead. The fresh memory of Cell C’s debacle will inject some extra caution into any consideration of future acquisitions. Who knows, maybe that Cell C stake may be sold for a few hundred million rand.

^Joint CEO's

* Except for Cellfind which was acquired in 2003 for R290m

