Micron Has Likely Peaked

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. Source: WSJ

Micron (MU) reported quarterly revenue of $5.14 billion, Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 and GAAP EPS of $0.43. The company beat on revenue and earnings. The stock is up over 3% post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Revenue May Have Bottomed, For Now

Total revenue of $5.1 billion fell 35% Y/Y, but rose 6% sequentially. It was the second consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth for Micron. Gross margin was 27%, less than half the 58% margin company reported in the year earlier period. The decline in scale and fall in pricing power took a toll on margins. Gross margin was also 200 basis points lower than what Micron reported in the quarter-ended August 2019. Margins fell, despite the 6% sequential increase in revenue. On a dollar basis, gross profit of $1.4 billion fell 70% Y/Y.

Micron's strategy has been to shift revenue from components to high-value solutions that enhance customer engagement and potentially, expand margins. It appears to be working. High-value solutions accounted for over half of its NAND bits in 2019, and that figure is expected to grow.

Revenue from the Compute and Networking Business Unit ("CNBU") fell 45% Y/Y. It grew 4% sequentially on higher bit demand growth, slightly offset by price declines. Revenue from the Storage Business Unit (SBU) fell 15% Y/Y; it bounced 14% sequentially on growth in SSD shipments and improved pricing. Revenue from the Mobile Business Unit ("MBU") fell 34% Y/Y, but rose 4% on bit sales growth driven by NAND products. The Embedded Business Unit ("EBU") reported a 21% revenue decline Y/Y, yet revenue rose 4% sequentially on strong shipments into the automotive market.

On a product basis, DRAM revenue fell 41% Y/Y and increased 2% sequentially. Average selling price ("ASP") declined Q/Q in the upper-single-digit percent range. NAND revenue was $1.4 billion, down 14% Y/Y and up 18% sequentially. Bit shipment grew sequentially by double digits, while ASP grew by low-single digits.

The sequential performance was strong enough for management to predict a bottom next quarter:

Additionally, in FQ2 pockets of supply tightness are limiting our bit shipments, Lehi underutilization costs are going to step up, and our cost reductions are likely to remain modest. However, we are encouraged by recent market trends and expect that FQ2 will be the bottom of our gross margins, as pricing, increasing mix of high-value solutions, and cost reductions drive better gross margins throughout the rest of fiscal and calendar 2020. We expect a gradual recovery to start in FQ3, and to continue into the seasonally stronger second half of calendar year.

In my opinion, outside events continue to cloud the macroeconomic picture. The trade war with China caused the global economy and global trade to slow. However, I believe the economy would have eventually peaked. The trade war, and the recent thawing of trade tensions, may have delayed a natural decline in the economy. China will suspend tariffs on certain U.S. goods that were expected to take effect the middle of this month. I expect business activity to pick up, which will help the memory market. The question remains, "Is it sustainable long term?"

Margin Appear Depressed

Micron's margins fell sequentially. Less-talked about is the company's revenue mix, which could be shifting towards lower margin business. The following chart outlines Micron's revenue mix.

CNBU and MBU had the highest operating income margins at 20%. EBU reported an operating income margin of 15% and SBU had margin of -22%. CNBU represented 39% of total revenue, down from 46% in the year earlier period. SBU represented 19% of total revenue, up from 14% in the year earlier period. In effect, Micron's revenue has shifted more to SBU, which has a much lower margin than the other segments.

SBU was negatively impacted by an increase in underutilization costs at Micron's Lehi, Utah manufacturing facility (previously known as IMFT and now known as MTU). Micron closed its acquisition of Intel's stake in the IMFT joint venture two months ago. I understand the company's gross margin included about a 240 basis point negative impact due to underutilization charges at the Lehi fab. The underutilization could continue through the first half of the fiscal year. The charges could be reduced once production of Micron's 3D XPoint products ramp up. For now, margins will likely remain depressed.

Inventory Stockpiling Issue Remains Unresolved

Heading into the quarter there were questions over whether customers were building inventory levels amid trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Such an inventory build-up may have made DRAM and NAND ASPs appear stronger than they would have been otherwise. Management expects customer inventory levels to normalize next year:

As we discussed on our last call, a portion of the strength in demand in the second half of calendar 2019 may be attributable to inventory builds in China, and we expect some of this customer inventory to normalize sometime in calendar 2020. As a result, we expect calendar 2020 industry DRAM bit demand growth to be in the mid-teens percent range year-over-year, which is somewhat lower than our prior outlook, due to stronger demand in calendar 2019. We expect industry bit supply growth for calendar 2020 to be somewhat less than the demand as industry bit supply growth decelerates due to industry CapEx reductions.

How do we know inventory levels will not fall low enough to drive ASP and revenue lower in the future? I believe the economy may have peaked prior to trade tensions with China. The trade war likely delayed the inevitable - a true measurement of growth in GDP, industrial output and business fixed investment. From here, the global economy may go through periods of fits and starts, yet the long-term trend could be lower. If trade tensions caused inventory levels and ASPs to spike, then the opposite could also be true. That does not bode well for Micron.

Conclusion

In the short term, Micron's revenue and earnings will likely rebound as trade tensions ease and memory prices stabilize. Long term, de-stocking by certain firms in China and a stagnating global economy could drive down demand for memory chips. MU is up over 70% Y/Y, but I rate the stock a sell.

