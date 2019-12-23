Why I Choose General Dynamics As My Next Defense Sector Investment

GD's dividend yield is likely to be 2.5%+ with the likely next quarter dividend revision.

GD is attractive at the current market price with a PE multiple of around 15.

You can view my earlier article published in the year 2016 related to this topic here.

I am choosing the same companies (given below) for peer comparisons as in that linked article.

Company Ticker Boeing Co BA General Dynamics Corporation GD Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC Raytheon Company RTN

All these companies performed reasonably relative to market.

BA GD LMT NOC RTN Market Price as on 20-July-2016 when I prepared the previous article 134.66 143.31 258.96 221.55 137.97 Market Price as on 22-Dec-2019 (CMP) 328.00 178.33 386.47 345.91 217.40 Growth in price between then and now 143% 24% 49% 56% 57% 52w High 446.01 193.76 399.96 383.89 220.03 52w Low 292.47 143.87 241.18 223.63 144.27

The S&P 500 increased 47% during this period. GD is the laggard in terms of the current market price performance during this period.

BA GD LMT NOC RTN Earnings Per Share (EPS) 6.52 11.54 21.05 19.40 11.69 EPS yield (EPS / CMP) 1.99% 6.47% 5.45% 5.61% 5.38% PE Multiples 50.32 15.46 18.36 17.83 18.60 Dividend Per Share (at recent rates) 8.22 4.08 9.60 5.28 3.77 Dividend Yield on CMP 2.51% 2.29% 2.48% 1.53% 1.73% Dividend Payout over EPS 126.07% 35.36% 45.61% 27.22% 32.25% Previous 5 years Highest Div. Yield 4.27% 2.64% 4.15% 2.23% 2.81% Last dividend revision declared on Dec-18 Mar-19 Sep-19 May-19 Mar-19 Previous 5 years Dividend Growth rate 23% 10.47% 9.86% 13.53% 9.27%

The metrics are reasonable from a valuation point of view for all the companies except BA. When I compare the latest dividend yield and the relative historical dividend yield, GD appears attractive at CMP. The highest EPS yield (or the lowest PE multiples) makes GD a value pick. As a dividend income investor, the dividend yield of 1.53% for NOC makes it a pricey pick though it is the second best in terms of EPS yield. The same reason makes me not to choose RTN either. LMT is the next best to GD in my view with a dividend yield of 2.48%, but I own what I want to own for the current size of my portfolio.

I would like to add GD as a long term pick at current market price for the following reasons:

The market price is lagging the peer companies making it a value pick. An EPS yield of 6.5% (i.e. a PE multiple of around 15) which is quite reasonable. A consistent dividend growth rate of 10% pa over the last 5 years. In fact a dividend history shows that the rate of increase is consistent year after year over decades. I expect the quarterly dividend to go up to a minimum of 1.12 or yearly 4.48 per share for the next dividend in 2020, which makes the dividend yield as 2.5%+ on the CMP. The defense sector stocks are more resilient while the economy grinds during recession. However, they follow their own cycle depending on government budget for defense expenses. The CMP of GD is relatively around the lowest for the past six months market price, making it a good pick for the long term. Such consolidation of price over months is a technical indication that the market prices will likely trend upwards very soon. While, this is my perception of GD at current market scenario, the price can technically break down and remain a value trap as well. So, if it trends down to 172 or 160 range, I will gladly add more of this share. I am not happy with the metrics of BA. I am already a long term holder of LMT for many years while I got in and out of the other tickers at different point of time. NOC and RTN have a dividend yield lower than 2% and I do not want to pick them at the current market prices. GD will be my next choice as a long term pick within the defense sector. I already went long yesterday, but I expect to pick even more, if the market gives me a chance to pick at even lower prices. The expected long term return for a company is likely to be the sum of its consistent dividend growth rate + the dividend yield of the next years dividend over the CMP. This can be proved with the formula for the valuation for Gordon Dividend Discount Model. Chowder number also results in same view. A dividend growth rate of 10% + a dividend yield of 2.5% gives the comfort that the investment will give a long term double digit return with a safety factor of 25% over its CMP. Beware that a short term bust of high dividend growth rate shall not be used for this purpose. GD's consistent 10% dividend growth rates for many years coupled with the low dividend payout ratio gives a comfort that the same dividend growth rate can be maintained for many years into the future.

These are all my personal views and I am not a market analyst to provide detailed analysis of these companies. Please do your own math and diligence to make any buy/sell decisions on any of these stocks. I am not responsible for any of your decisions based on my views in this article. LMT, NOC and RTN might appeal to you as they are also decent in valuation depending on your personal choice or portfolio holdings.

The readers comments will be appreciated as a valuable feed back on my decision besides helping other readers to make their own decision as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GD, LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.