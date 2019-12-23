The Weekly Charts Are Setting Up Nicely (Technically Speaking For 12/23)

The commodity markets are showing some price pressures, but it's not translating into producer prices.

Let's check-in on the commodity markets:

I'll take it row by row, starting with the upper left.

Oil's in a slight uptrend, but prices are contained.

Livestock is about 10% off a yearly low

Agricultural prices are in the middle of a rally that started in 3Q19. Prices are now in the upper quarter of their yearly range

Industrial metals are in the lower 1/3 of their yearly prices.

(Second row, left to right)

The total commodity complex is in the middle of a price spike, due to agricultural and oil prices

Energy prices are trending higher

Precious metals have been trending lower since the beginning of the third quarter

Gold prices are trending lower

(Third row, left to right)

Silver is trending lower after hitting a high in the 3Q19

Gas prices are near a yearly high

Natural gas is near a 52-week low

However, these increases aren't showing up in the PPI index yet: Conclusion: we're seeing some price pressure in the energy and agricultural markets. But investors aren't concerned about inflationary pressures.

Here are last week's top five performing Dividend Aristocrats

The housing market is in very good shape. 15 and 30-year mortgage rates are both near 5-year lows. While existing home sales declined 1.7% in the latest release, they are still near a 12-month high. Meanwhile, new homes sales increased by 1.3% in today's release; they are also near a 12-month high. Affordability and low inventory are the main constraints on growth. The strength of sales explains why the National Association of Home Builders Sentiment is strong. Housing market stocks are near 52-week highs: The XHB has been moving higher for the last 52-weeks; over the last two months, it's been trending sideways between 45 and 46. But the long-term trend (the 200-day EMA) has been trending higher since February.

With the holiday-shortened week, it seems appropriate to begin taking stock of the markets current long-term situation by looking at the weekly charts.

Let's start with the SPY: The SPY spent most of the third and fourth quarters forming a rising wedge pattern, with fairly consistent highs and rising lows. Prices broke through resistance in October and have continued to move higher since. The bars are smaller but the progress has been consistent. Mid-caps broke through resistance about a month later, towards the end of November. Prices have continued to make new highs since. After consolidating for most of the year, small-caps have been rallying with their larger-cap brethren. But prices are still below highs established in 2018. Micro-caps didn't break through resistance until December. They have continued to advance but are still about 10% below the double-top from mid-2018.

To recap equity indexes: larger-cap stocks broke through resistance earlier than smaller-cap stocks. All have continued to move higher. Smaller-caps are still below previously established highs.

And then there's the Treasury market: After rallying strongly starting in late 2018, the IEF had been consolidating gains. Prices are very close to technical support.

The good news is that the equity markets are rallying. All the charts are strong, which means we could expect this to continue through year-end and into the new year.

Have a happy and safe Christmas. I'll be back on Thursday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.