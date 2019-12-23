SIVR Weekly: The Lack Of Speculative Participation Is Bullish

In Q1-20, we expect SIVR to reach $19 per share.

With the very light spec positioning in the silver futures market and the historically high gold-silver ratio, we expect robust buying pressure from the speculative community and ETF investors.

We expect the macro backdrop for silver to turn more constructive next year, as the easy Fed policy should drive US real rates lower, boosting silver monetary demand.

SIVR has edged higher in spite of the deterioration of the macro environment for silver following the US-China Phase 1 trade agreement on December 13.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically-backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make a profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators raised their net long position in Comex silver by 784 tonnes (2% of OI) over December 10-17, after two consecutive weeks of net selling. The Comex silver spot price rallied by 2.0% over the corresponding period.

In contrast to gold, the speculative community has not raised substantially its net long position in silver so far this year. Non-commercials have lifted their net long exposure to Comex silver by only 128 tonnes in the year to date, a marginal amount compared to global silver supply (13,500 tonnes).

As a result, silver's spec positioning has remained light, as our chart below illustrates.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The normalized net spec length in Comex silver is at just 11% of its max position over the past five years. In contrast, the normalized net spec length in Comex gold is at 83% of its max position over the past five years.

Implications for SIVR: The light spec positioning in silver suggests that non-commercials could push silver spot prices strongly higher in the months ahead, which, in turn, will lend support to SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors liquidated 21 tonnes from their holdings last week, marking a sixth straight week of outflows.

The pace of outflows has declined in recent weeks, suggesting that most ETF investors are done with their selling.

Like gold, we believe that ETF investors, who built long positions in silver in the first half of 2019, are long-term oriented. These investors view silver as an alternative safe-haven, which is currently cheaper than gold (the traditional safe-haven), as the historically high gold-silver ratio shows. This explains why the YTD pace of silver ETF buying has outpaced that of gold ETF buying.

Implications for SIVR: The wave of silver ETF liquidation nears its end, in our view. We expect renewed ETF buying next year, mainly because the easy Fed policy should drive US real rates lower, which, in turn, will boost monetary demand for precious metals, especially gold and silver. This is positive for SIVR.

Technical view (monthly)

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

SIVR has experienced a bottoming-out process since late 2015.

The bottoming-out process has been extremely slow, eliciting increasing frustration among silver bulls.

History shows that a slow bottoming-out process has more chances to survive. This bodes well for the current bottoming-out process.

The monthly MACD has crossed positively since June 2019, suggesting that we are in a clear long-term uptrend right now.

The key resistance is at $20 per share. The key support is at $14.

We expect SIVR to break its trading range ($14-21) to the upside in 2020.

The monthly technical outlook is bullish for SIVR.

Implications for SIVR: The positive technical posture of SIVR reinforces our bullish fundamental/macro view of silver. The technical picture suggests a firmer SIVR in the course of next year.

Our closing thoughts

We do not expect much from SIVR into year-end because the current risk-on mood is likely to undermine safe-haven demand for silver, pressuring SIVR lower.

In Q1 2020, however, we expect the macro for silver to turn more constructive, driven by a renewed fall in US real rates thanks to the easy Fed policy.

Given the very light spec positioning in the silver futures market, we believe that the speculative community could push silver prices markedly higher in 2020. Given the historically high gold-silver ratio, we believe that ETF investors will continue to boost their silver holdings, exacerbating the upward pressure in SIVR.

The long-term technical picture of silver is bullish, which reinforces our constructive outlook for SIVR.

We see SIVR trading at $19 per share by Q1-20.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.