Newell Brands Looking Like A Good Buy

Newell Brands (NWL) remains a dicey investment, as I indicated in my Seeking Alpha article earlier in the year but things are looking up for shareholders. The share price has clawed back $4 almost touching $19. The dividend yield remains a healthy 4.86%. At a time of high company valuations and surging share prices on the markets, NWL is a stock I recommend for retail investors willing to hold and stash away for a while.

Sharp Focus and Implementation

Management is rifle-shot focused on implementing its turnaround strategy:

Focusing on its name brands,*

Cutting SG&A and other costs resulting in $424M in operating cash flow compared with $182M in the prior year,

Engaging all moves methodically and with due diligence ensuring decisions fit with corporate missions, infrastructure, and company culture unlike the admittedly deleterious Rubbermaid and subsequent acquisitions,

Unloading non-core businesses (~24 to-date) largely responsible for a reported decline in Q3 revenues of 3.8 percent. But total revenues for 2019 are expected to grow by about 6.6 percent while total growth in expenses is estimated to be 3.5 percent,

Paying-down debt from high leverage of 14 (~$12B), and

Buying back shares.

In July 2019 through November, five of nine analysts on Seeking Alpha wrote bullish or very bullish articles about NWL. One was bearish and two neutral. I am bullish on Newell, too, in part because the economy is still humming, and Americans are spenders more than savers. "American households are forecast to save 6.88% of their disposable income in 2020." Americans are expected to be in 2020 low on the scale of savings disposable income coming in 12th among 27 OECD countries and behind Slovenia, Ireland and Sweden. Americans have yet to learn the Suzie Orman lesson that “You need to get as much pleasure out of saving as you do spending.”

*Newell Brands [NASDAQ: NWL] is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play. Source: Newell Brands

Want What We Want When We Want It

Consumer spending accounts for nearly three-quarters of America’s economic growth. First, a portent for NWL is the hallmark of millennials and Gen Zers. They buy what they want when they want it especially consumer products. Second, trade sputters and stalls seem to be nearing an end with Canada, Mexico, and China. Rumors swirl about a major trade deal after Brexit with the UK. These are opportunities for Newell’s name brands to expand sales. Earnings will improve. The target price is consistently on the upswing in recent months with one analyst expecting NWL to hit $25 per share in 2020.

A recession or at least a setback to consumer spending is always possible. But a new report from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis giving a healthy omen for NWL tells us that:

Current-dollar personal income is up in Q3 ’19

Disposable personal income rose 4.5 percent

Consumer spending is undergirding the US GDP rising 2.9 percent in Q3 including a spending increase of 5.5 percent on consumer goods products

Need to Grow Social Media and E-Commerce

Organic growth and consumer spending are at the heart of the positivity enveloping Newell. Yet, there are concerns about the impacts of a potential national recession and the crumbling of anticipated foreign trade growth. In the US, surveys suggest consumers are planning to maintain today’s spending levels into the future. If the economy continues humming, they will budget slight increases.

An Achilles Heel for NWL is the company’s logistics for product distribution and methods of marketing, i.e., NWL relies on brick-and-mortar. Management must plunge deeper into social media marketing and speed up the implementation of a well-organized, concerted program for online sales. There is no talk about tech ventures and development on the Newell website.

Suffice to say, social media marketing and digital sales are the leading trends going forward in retail sales for consumer products. Overall, NWL’s footprint in e-commerce has been woeful, but there is promise of progress from management. Ecommerce Manager Reviews on Glassdoor currently rate NWL 1.1 star out of five. A mere 3 percent are likely to recommend Newell eCommerce to a friend. Particularly, Newell eCommerce sales suffer from a lack of leadership. The position is vacant but the company expects to fill it in the near future.

Conclusion

NWL is not a volatile stock. The share price dropped with the fortunes of the company impacted by bad management and board decisions over the past few years. However, current management is focused on a turnaround plan and doing the due diligence necessary to rebuild profits. Analysts are overwhelmingly positive. Shares are still a good buy at around the $18 price.

Source: Simply Wall St.

The strengths of Newell worthy of a BUY recommendation are because of management’s sharp focus and the company's wealth of name brands; that will make it a profitable company in the next three years. They can ensure continuing to perform better than the consumer products sector as a whole by building marquee e-commerce businesses complementing an afflated and intense social media campaign.

