Athenex Mixed Results, Boston Scientific Approval, And Other News: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of Biopharma

Athenex (ATNX) stock tumbled as it released pivotal trial results for its lead drug candidate, an experimental combination treatment for metastatic breast cancer. The Phase 3 trial tested oral paclitaxel along with encequidar, an inhibitor that aims to make chemotherapies more effective. The data showed that the combination offered a stronger response rate and higher median overall survival as compared to infused paclitaxel.

Despite these results, the stock responded negatively but later recovered as the market fully digested the outcome of the trial. The study showed that oral paclitaxel shrank tumors for 35.8% of patients suffering from advanced-stage breast cancer, compared with just 23.4% of patients treated with IV paclitaxel. However, the treatment showed higher rates of neutropenia, infection, and gastrointestinal issues. On the plus side, the trial showed less nerve damage.

In April this year, we covered the stock when it was trading around $12. We liked the logic of the therapeutic approach. The company's lead discovery in this area is a p-gp pump inhibitor. P-glycoprotein (P-gp) is a plasma membrane protein with a peculiar function - it pumps out important therapeutic drugs, called P-gp substrates, out of their area of therapeutic action. Major P-gp substrates are a number of cancer chemotherapy drugs, including paclitaxel, which was part of the drug arm in the current trial, a number of HIV drugs, and a few other drugs.

In the current trial, the details of the efficacy data are as follows:

In the intent-to-treat population, the tumor response rate in the oral paclitaxel group was 35.8% (n=95/265) versus 23.4% (n=32/137) (p=0.011). In the population with evaluable post-baseline scan, the response rates were 50.3% and 29.6%, respectively (p=0.0005). Median duration of response was greater in the oral group (27.9 months) compared to the IV group (16.9 months).

Median overall survival (OS) was 27.9 months compared to 16.9 months for IV paclitaxel (p=0.035).

Median progression-free survival favored oral paclitaxel, 9.3 months vs. 8.3 months, but the separation thus far was not statistically significant (p=0.077).

The efficacy data, as we see here, is quite decent. However, safety data wasn't as good. It appears that the function of the p-gp protein is actually to safer for the body in so far as it removes the chemotherapy drugs; in the absence of this function, the safety results were, therefore, worse than control. What is lacking here is targeting; modern oncotherapy does a good job of producing molecules that target tumor cells with high selectivity.

Meanwhile, the company has managed to address its cash concern. First, it was able to receive a $100mn private placement in May. Then, very recently, it added another $30mn in upfront payment to its coffers. We also note that the company is now regularly publishing Corporate Presentations, a lack of which we deplored in our coverage. Overall, at current prices, we would stay away from this company; however, note that the stock rose almost 100% since our initial coverage.

Boston Scientific gets an approval

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) received a positive fillip as the FDA granted 510(K) clearance to its EXALT Model D for use in endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography procedures, aimed at diagnosing issues in the liver, gallbladder, bile ducts, and pancreas. EXALT Model D is single-use duodenoscope, which is a hollow lighted tube for inspecting the small intestine.

Boston Scientific claims it is the first such single-use device available in the U.S. The current ones available are reusable and may pose the risk of infection if those are not cleaned properly. The company plans to conduct the limited commercial launch of the product in next quarter. This device has been given Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA. It eliminates the need for duodenoscope reprocessing and repairs and allows physicians to use a new, sterile device for every procedure.

Art Butcher, senior vice president and president, Endoscopy, Boston Scientific said, "The EXALT Model D Duodenoscope was developed to support clinicians in their mission to deliver the highest quality patient care."

Dare Biosciences gets an IND approved

Dare Bioscience (DARE) announced that its investigational new drug (IND) application for its DARE-BV1 has received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Dare is a leading pharmaceutical company in the field of women's health products. The IND uses thermosetting bioadhesive hydrogel containing 2% clindamycin phosphate, which has been specifically developed for one-time vaginal administration for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis. The condition is believed to affect more than 20 million women in the United States.

Dare now plans to start Phase 3 clinical study of DARE-BV1 with nearly 220 women in 2020 for supporting its New Drug Application (NDA) submission. This phase will include a placebo control and will assess the endpoint of clinical cure of BV at the test-of-cure visit to occur 21 to 30 days after enrollment in the study, or the Day 21-30 visit. The primary endpoint has been defined as resolution of specified clinical signs and symptoms from baseline visit. After the completion of the Phase 3 study, the company plans to file the NDA.

Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President & CEO of Daré Bioscience stated, "With the potential to demonstrate a higher clinical cure rate than the current FDA-approved vaginally-administered treatments and its single application one-and-done dosing regimen, DARE-BV1 could disrupt the bacterial vaginosis market."

Conformis gets an FDA warning

Conformis (CFMS) reported that it has been issued a warning letter by the FDA. The letter is in regard to the number of sterilization cycle failures of its Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide sterilizers. These sterilizers are used by the company on a limited basis for a small quantity of products. Conformis stated that it has already decided to decommission and replace the sterilizers. The company further elaborated that the warning letter did not question the product sterility.

Conformis stated that it does not anticipate any interruption in manufacturing or distribution. It also stated that the matter identified in the letter may be resolved without a material impact to the Company's financial results. The company has already procured and validated a new onsite sterilization unit. It filed a 510(K) premarket notification to the FDA for clearance of this new unit.

