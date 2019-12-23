Why Church & Dwight Is Not Overvalued

Church & Dwight Co.'s (CHD) stock took quite a hit this year after high expectations and three straight quarters of strong sales performance took it past the $80 mark this past August. From a YTD perspective, the stock has gained about 7%; however, if you look at it starting at the August peaks, CHD shares have lost over 12% in market cap. The problem is, the stock is still trading at rich multiples despite the short-term loss. At this price, should an investor wait for a further correction or jump in as the stock once again begins its climb toward the $80 mark? As the data in this article will hopefully show, this could be a good time to buy CHD because valuations have remained under pressure since September 2019.

The Double-hit to Valuation

First, let's look at what led to a loss of nearly $2 billion in market capitalization in the span of a quarter, give or take.

If you were to boil it down to one single domino - the first one - then it has to be the scathing Spruce Point report that accused CEO Matt Farrell of "been focused more on “financial engineering” than growing the products company he took over in 2016."

The report begins with a deliberately pointed accusation that, under Farrell's leadership, the company's "strategy has pivoted towards extreme financial engineering, aggressive accounting, and managerial self-enrichment practices." Suffice it to say that it goes downhill from there.

The shock of the report hit the stock almost immediately by more than 10%. It was a knee-jerk reaction and the market was slow to recover and was only able to push the stock up to around $76 about a month after the report came out.

The second hit was about 5% when the company reported negative volume growth pressure from price increases in Q3 2019, as well as a softer outlook for Q4 and FY 2019. It wiped out the gains made through September and the stock hit a low of under $67. As of this writing, it is still trading in a relatively tight band around the $70 mark.

Now, let's take a closer look at the second domino.

Volume Growth Issue

Volume growth has been under pressure through the first three quarters of 2019, but Farrell brought up an interesting point on the Q3 earnings call:

"Logical question is, okay when is the price mix going to turn positive for volume? And from our point of view, generally you have to wait a year for that to happen. For most categories -- most of our categories are need based and generally volume growth will return about one year after price increases."

At that point, CFO Rick Dierker added that it was "largely a cat litter story," referring to the company's warning at the Q2 earnings call that volume decline could continue because of price increases.

The point that stood out is the management's confidence that "In 2020 and beyond, we expect volume to be the primary driver of our growth."

From an overall revenue perspective, net sales growth for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was about 5% up from the prior period, which is fairly strong growth driven primarily by organic growth coming in at 3.6%. In turn, that was driven by a 3.3% organic growth rate in the U.S., 30% growth in online sales (which should represent +8% of overall sales by the end of FY 2019), and an 8.7% organic growth rate on the back of strong performance in Australia, Mexico, and Germany.

You'll notice that a lot of the growth seems to have come from the Global Markets Group and other units that fall under the Consumer International segment. One of the reasons the growth here is much stronger is that pricing and volume mix increases aren't putting that much downward pressure on volumes. Yes, there is definitely a point of resistance here because you can see that a higher Pricing/Product Mix change rate for the three-month period compared to the nine-month period has caused some volume loss for Q3. However, the ratios here between volume impact and pricing/mix increases are starkly different than in the core Consumer Domestic segment, which is showcased in the next section.

What's Driving Sustainability?

For a product-wise snapshot of where organic growth is coming from in this segment, here's an excerpt from the Q3 2019 10-Q filing:

"Excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates and the Flawless Acquisition, higher sales in the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 were driven primarily by BATISTE dry shampoo and VITAFUSION gummy vitamins in the Global Markets Group (formerly export business), ARM & HAMMER liquid laundry detergent and STERIMAR in Mexico, BATISTE in Australia and Germany, and WATERPIK in the Global Markets Group, Canada, U.K., Australia, and France."

In short, what makes CHD's revenue growth path sustainable is the strong international organic growth it is experiencing in key outside markets. To a great extent, this helps stabilize the low single-digit growth in Consumer Domestic, which is handicapped - for now - by lower product volumes sold.

Investor's Angle

At a forward price to earnings multiple of 28, it's easy to assume that CHD is overvalued. However, if you look at some of its peers like Clorox (CLX) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL), you'll see that their past revenue growth rates don't justify such high valuations but they're still trading at just 15% to 20% lower than CHD, in the range of 24 to 25. In sharp contrast, CHD has been posting revenue growth of around 5% or higher for the past several quarters.

Notwithstanding Spruce Point's accusations of financial engineering and self-interest by the management team headed by Farrell, I think the stock is worth the premium. Historically speaking, we're looking at PE valuations similar to where CHD was at around the start of 2019.

Since that time, growth has remained in the 4% to 5% band and the company expects organic growth in FY 2020 to be on the back of volume increases, as indicated by the CFO. Over the past nine months, the Pricing/Product Mix component of net sales growth has been fairly high, at around 4%. That means volume growth should start getting some momentum moving into Q1 2020 and maybe even as early as the current holiday quarter, or Q4 2019 for CHD. That's the metric investors are advised to watch moving forward because it will validate CHD's 'volume follows price/product mix increases' growth assumptions.

My recommendation is to buy at around the $70 mark the stock is trading at as of this writing. Wall Street analysts have issued average price targets in the range of $72 to $73 for a roughly 3% upside, and I think that's fair considering the revenue growth trajectory being tracked by CHD.

On the overall sales growth note, I'd also like to point out an investor quirk that's been affecting the stock. There's no doubt that CHD's valuation metrics have long been higher than those of its peer group, but that's only because its growth strategy has consistently worked. As a result, revenues are nearly two-thirds more than what they were ten years ago. But within that time-frame, there have been slow-growing quarters, half-years, and full fiscals.

The acquisitions have kept giving them revenue surges, while organic growth typically holds the fort until the next big acquisition. Now that Flawless has been added to the portfolio, it will bring its strong volume growth to the story. And the cycle begins again.

The quirk I'm referring to is that a lower-than-expected growth figure posted for a particular quarter tends to cause a certain amount of investor panic. Coupled with the effect of the hedge fund report, this double-hit to investor sentiment has persuaded a lot of on-the-fence investors to jump overboard.

In truth, however, the risks to future growth are minimal if you look at it based on historical quarterly YoY growth rates. There's an inherent cycle to quarterly growth rates when your focus is on growing through acquisitions, and the risk that investors thought they saw is actually part of that cycle.

Long-term investors will appreciate this point of view because it periodically offers solid entry points. To be very clear, this is a company that will stabilize any serious portfolio by giving it a strong foundation in the shape of total returns. However, it has largely underperformed its peers over the past few quarters despite strong fundamentals, which means it's a good time to consider moving in on CHD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.