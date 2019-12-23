China Unicom: A Surprisingly Bad Patch

Chinese mobile telecom companies are extremely cheap, and China Unicom (CHU) is no exception. Using reasonable assumptions, it trades for around 2.4x 2019 EV/EBITDA. This is basically below any distressed stock trading in the U.S. markets, since it’s hard for a stock to even be distressed at 2.4x Debt/EBITDA, never mind EV/EBITDA.

China Unicom, of course, is not distressed. Still, the market Gods fear it like they fear most other international mobile telephony companies. Valuation-wise, you can find several companies trading at multiples similar to China Unicom’s. The thesis goes that 5G is going to bring a lot of capex, but not much reward. Of course, apparently this logic does not apply to U.S. mobile companies, as those go for 3-4x higher multiples.

Anyway, this article isn’t really about how cheap China Unicom trades. Instead, it’s about a recent development that materially increased the risk of investing on China Unicom's stock.

So what development was this? Well, China Unicom is going through a very rough patch in terms of acquiring net new mobile subscribers. During the last 3 months, these are the net adds reported by China Unicom:

September: +83,000

October: -2,610,000

November: -856,000

All of these are weak, but the level of net losses is really surprising. Over a 3-month period, China Unicom lost 3,383,000 subscribers. During the same period, China Mobile (CHL) added 5,266,000 net new subscribers and China Telecom (CHA) added 6,330,000 net new subscribers. In other words, China Unicom’s performance was both horrible and company-specific.

Since China Mobile and China Telecom trade at similar valuations to China Unicom’s, both are also aggressively cheap. Yet, they’re the 1st and 2nd largest mobile operators in China, which is also an advantageous position versus China Unicom’s 3rd place. Putting it all together, it becomes relatively risky to invest in China Unicom versus the other two.

Finally, China Unicom’s bad news didn’t stop at its core mobile business. Even in its business providing fixed broadband (which typically grows), China Unicom registered a 100,000 subscriber net loss in November.

Conclusion

China Unicom is an extremely cheap stock from an EV/EBITDA perspective. However, operationally, China Unicom seems to be experiencing significant recent difficulties in competing with the other Chinese mobile telephony operators. Given the apparent size of these difficulties, China Unicom seems a somewhat risky bet at this time (versus the other two Chinese operators).

These difficulties were not present during the previous quarter, so we cannot yet ascertain what their financial impact might turn out to be.

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis. Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 33% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHA; CHL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.