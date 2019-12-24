Strong Momentum, Increasing Prospects For Hibbett Sports

Shares of Hibbett Sports (HIBB) have rallied dramatically since my last publication on the name, with shares surging about 64% since the end of August. Hibbett’s results were even better than I anticipated, and with a management succession plan in place as well as continued e-commerce momentum, I am increasing my fair value range for the stock to $24-30 from $22-27. I would not put new cash to work necessarily at the current price, but I believe prospects continue to look strong for one of the beneficiaries of Nike’s (NKE) wholesale consolidation. Let’s take a look at Hibbett’s formula, the new CEO, and why I think the company can maintain its strong performance.

Q3 – Significant Acceleration and Strong P&L Performance

Total sales at Hibbett jumped about 27% y/y to $275.5 million driven largely by the acquisition of City Gear, but also by an impressive 10.7% comparable store sales gain on top of last year’s 0.1% gain. Management admitted that some of the gain was due to a shift in buying habits for consumers for the back to school season, but nevertheless, the 2-year stack of 10.8% represents a significant acceleration from the 4.4% 2-year stack in Q2.

Hibbett has done a great job of hitting on apparel while some of its peers like Foot Locker (FL) have struggled in recent quarters, and Hibbett is also capitalizing on the underpenetration of its e-commerce business. Comparable e-commerce sales jumped 52% y/y to 10.5% of total sales from just 8.8% a year ago. Management noted that the product margin is lower on e-commerce sales, but it remains accretive to overall profitability and provides an outlet for clearing inventory.

On the cost side, gross margin jumped 20 basis points y/y to 32.7% of sales driven by the company closing unproductive stores and experiencing lower overall occupancy costs. SG&A expense was also managed quite well, with non-GAAP SG&A declining 80 basis points y/y to 27.2% of sales Not only is the company leveraging fixed costs, but I also believe Hibbett is a superior operator to City Gear, allowing the company to capture operational savings on the recently acquired business.

All told, Hibbett posted an operating margin of 5.5%, which combined with the incremental addition of the City Gear business, led non-GAAP EPS to more than double y/y to $0.32 per share. Most of the non-GAAP adjustments include items like store closures, revaluation of the City Gear milestones, and CEO separation costs. I think the “one-time” store closures can be debatable, but either way, the $0.08-$0.16 swing it could provide for FY20 are not material, in my view.

In addition to strong P&L management, Hibbett continued to reduce leverage, taking revolver borrowings down to only $8 million versus a cash balance of $77 million. Management has aggressively reduced debt, and the company’s City Gear acquisition looks better by the day, as management delivers on debt reduction and improved operating efficiency.

Management minimally reduced the share count in Q3, retiring 371,976 shares for a total cost of $7 million – equal to an average price of $18.82. Hibbett’s buy price looks like a steal, but I am not surprised given Hibbett’s ability to consistently repurchase shares at a reasonable price while maintaining ample liquidity.

Perhaps most exciting, management materially lifted its guidance for the year, taking comp store sales growth guidance to 4-6% from 1-2% and EPS to $2.30 - $2.50 from $2.15 - $2.25, while also reducing the capital expenditures guidance to $15 million to $18 million from $18 million to $20 million.

Hibbett literally fired on all cylinders in Q3, and it looks like cash generation for the company is going to be far superior to expectations heading into the year.

Management Succession In-Place

For the last several months, Hibbett actively searched for a new CEO. That search ended recently when the company announced that Michael Longo would takeover as CEO. Longo was the CEO of City Gear prior to its acquisition by Hibbett in 2018, where he built the company up over roughly 12 years through a series of acquisitions. Longo’s understanding of the market is a positive, in my view, and his history of successful M&A suggests that Hibbett may look to roll-up a few more regional players, leveraging its strong balance sheet and ability to generate free cash flow.

Although City Gear was only a fraction of the size of Hibbett, I suspect Longo is capable of the job. Additionally, I think much of Hibbett’s capital allocation strategy – large repurchases and no dividend –should remain intact. Overall, Longo has large shoes to fill after Jeff Rosenthal’s successful run, but I think he will prove to be a capable CEO.

Increasing Fair Value

All told, I think the situation at Hibbett is looking even more attractive than it was just a quarter ago. The company gained needed clarity about its top job, appointing a new CEO, and the business materially accelerated in Q3. Given this performance and continued deleveraging, I am increasing my fair value to $24-30. At its current price, shares trade at just 11-12x FY20 earnings. Any material multiple expansion could lead the share price to jump dramatically, but for now, I would not commit new capital to the name. Footwear retailers have volatile share price performance, and I think investors might be able to scoop up shares at a more attractive price without any change in fundamentals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL, NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.