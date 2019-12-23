Dropbox: The Market Is Overreacting

I will be initiating a Buy rating as the new product updates will drive renewed optimism in the near term.

Dropbox's (DBX) new product updates will drive customer stickiness. Improving profitability ratios is attractive, and the path to profitability is clearer. The market is still stuck on the customer churn narrative, given the presence of strong competition in the storage space. However, Dropbox's improved value proposition will continue to drive product retention rate. I remain bullish on Dropbox's valuation, given its recent investments to provide more value to its users.

Demand (Rating: Neutral)

Dropbox reported inline growth numbers last quarter. Revenue grew 19%, driven by growth in paying users and ARPU (+4%). Management is guiding for Q4 revenue growth of 18% and FY revenue growth of 19%.

Going forward, new product updates will continue to drive Dropbox's value proposition while ensuring customer retention and expansion rate continue to trend higher.

Business/Financials (Bullish)

Dropbox's value proposition to customers is improving. The HelloSign integration and usability improvement with Dropbox Spaces will continue to drive customer retention. Dropbox acquired HelloSign for $230million. HelloSign's competitor, DocuSign (DOCU), is currently worth over $13billion. Dropbox has over 14 million paying users who can derive value from the acquisition of HelloSign.

Dropbox is closing the gap towards becoming profitable. Its ability to add multiple new features without sacrificing margins is commendable. The value creation strategy going forward is clear, given that its business model is more B2C than B2B: provide more collaborative, and cross-platform integration features to ensure users create a huge history of work that will be tough for them to migrate to other platforms.

With its current user count, I believe the heavy lifting has been done, and management should be commended for the great feat. The next step is to keep those customers efficiently. With the current operating margins and FCF trend, there is no doubt Dropbox has what it takes to drive more value. I'm a bit worried about the huge stock-based compensation, and investors should anticipate commentary about the future trend in stock-based compensation as a percentage of revenue in the coming quarters.

Dropbox has cash and cash equivalents of $1.03 billion and a debt of $901m. Its debt to equity ratio of 118% isn't the most attractive. Overall, I remain neutral on Dropbox's business/financials until I get more color on the FCF ramp.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Management was consistent with the narrative that an improved value proposition will strengthen Dropbox's competitive positioning. Dropbox's ARPU of $123 is tough to defend for a largely B2C business whose customers have a lot of cheap alternatives. Regardless, I remain positive, given Dropbox's reach and history in the storage space. Competition is still tough, Google (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) keep releasing cloud products and features to keep Google Suite and Office 365 away from competitors. Other plays like Atlassian (TEAM), Box (BOX), and Slack (WORK) have demonstrated strong growth. As it stands, Dropbox will have to keep investing to beef up the capabilities and cross-platform integration plugins of its offerings. This might negatively impact operating expenditure in the near term.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Bullish)

Dropbox is trading in line with the sector median P/S (TTM), while its forward revenue growth is double that of the sector. The market is guiding for more customer churn due to the level of competition in the content and storage space. My forecast assumes churn will be more consistent with the historical average, and there won't be a rapid exodus of users to other platforms as users create more content. Therefore, I remain bullish on Dropbox's valuation in the near term.

The path to profitability and ramp in FCF laid out above is compelling. In a parallel universe, we can draw up different paths to profitability that will give a different share price. However, the point of this exercise is to examine a convincing model such that if all present variables are held constant with the bullish assumption that management continues to outperform its near term guidance under favorable macro and competitive conditions having established the presence of strong demand for its products, we can make a case for Dropbox to be worth more than its current value. In this case, the need to fund the business to the tune of the estimated market cap in the model below becomes logical.

While I'm guiding for modest revenue growth due to huge competition in the storage and collaboration space, strong product renewals and upsell will help drive margin improvement. If this happens under favorable macro conditions in which investors don't demand a huge risk premium, Dropbox could be worth as much as $21.34/share.

Risks

The path to profitability assumes Dropbox will maintain double-digit growth into 2021. If Dropbox doesn't innovate as fast as competitors, its revenue might not grow as fast as projected.

Also, the assumption that margins will improve significantly assumes Dropbox will be able to grow its ARPU by driving more paying subscribers or by upselling existing customers. If customer churn rate outpaces upsell and customer acquisition rate, margins might not expand as anticipated, and the FCF assumptions will fall short.

Lastly, the model assumes a weighted average cost of capital of 10%. This is a risk-averse estimate to normalize for volatility. If investors become more risk-averse, they will demand a bigger equity risk premium. This might negatively impact multiple expansion in the near term.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Bullish)

Dropbox is not overvalued at the current valuation. Management's strategy towards adding to product features will make a compelling value proposition narrative when customers are renewing. The current valuation is more of a reflection of a rapid increase in churn in light of the growing competition in the storage space. I remain bullish on Dropbox's valuation in the near term as the bearish sentiments will fade in the coming quarters as the results of the new product updates trickle in.

