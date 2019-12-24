Outlook For Emerging Markets - Is This The End Of Convergence?

As "once in a lifetime" tailwinds end and become headwinds, EM growth could still underperform for many years to come.

Structural impediments to competitiveness may well limit the extent to which incomes in EM countries can converge to those in developed countries.

In this article we will explore the long-term outlook for emerging market economies and prospective returns for equities (NYSE:EEM) and fixed income (NYSE:EMB) over the next decade. Emerging markets (NYSE:EM) are often touted as having superior long-term growth prospects and similarly prospective investment returns given that their income levels on a per capita basis are still far below developed economy levels. Furthermore, in most cases they still have large and growing populations and are therefore not faced with an imminent decline in their working age populations, as is the case for some many developed economies.

Therefore, not only are these economies expected to deliver superior total factor productivity growth (as they catch up with developed market income levels) but also superior baseline growth. Indeed, emerging market growth patterns did follow this script fairly well in the early 2000s, with the exception being the last five years of this decade. The tailwinds of a global commodity boom, an expansion in global trade as China entered the WTO, and a weaker U. S. Dollar in the 2000s provided the perfect“ positive storm”.

However, in the last few years emerging market growth has disappointed - particularly in countries such as Brazil and South Africa - but also more recently in India. The article below from the economist provides some more detail and is useful in framing the issue, which we will pick up on as a starting point for the rest of our article.

Emerging-market dreams of rich-world incomes meet reality

What has changed in the last few years? Per capita income levels of all these countries still remain far below developed world standards, so we should still be seeing significant growth. From a global macro perspective, the period since 2013 was characterised by the start of a gradual policy normalisation (remember the taper tantrum?) in the United States. This gradual policy normalisation led to a marked recovery in the U. S. Dollar and a general depreciation in a basket of emerging market currencies.

Naturally this helped tighten monetary conditions in these countries (either directly via central bank policy response or indirectly via a sell-off in financial assets) which acted as a headwind to growth. However, interest rates in Europe and Japan have remained at zero and more recently the Federal Reserve has reversed course once more. Yet, the growth record for many emerging-markets in 2019 remains abysmal.

As an example, South Africa is likely to post near zero growth, its worst performance since the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), while India is also set to post its worst growth since 2009. Is there something else going on? Before we discuss the key reasons for the continued under-performance (at least relative to expectations) it is worth noting that the recent slowdown in EM growth has been mainly driven by a slowdown in fixed investment. This is quite telling as in essence it is suggesting that despite the presumed superior long-term growth dynamics, EM countries are failing to attract new investment or at the rates required to maintain superior relative productivity growth.

Source: Institute of International Finance (IIF)*

*A similar narrative is being put forward by Robin Brooks (Robin Brooks) Chief Economist at the IIF.

Indeed, in our view, there are two main factors which have impeded growth rates in many emerging market economies. The first are entrenched structural rigidities that persist due to a particular political ideology that still remains dominant in many of these countries, namely a policy of state intervention and regulation. In many EM countries the state retains a large influence on the economy (intentionally) either directly or indirectly via a host of state-owned entities (SOEs). An interventionist policy, particularly when it is driven by various industry-wide dominant parastatals leads to a chronic misallocation of capital, inevitably hampering long-run productivity gains.

Worse than that, an interventionist state policy framework often results in the sovereign itself becoming heavily indebted again either directly as a result of growing expenditure commitments outpacing tax revenue growth in a sluggish economy or indirectly via eventual bailouts for these same SOEs. The interventionist policy mentality also often manifests in another even more insidious headwind, significant growth in the public sector workforce. A larger state often equates to the need for more state employees. Finally, the larger the state’ s direct role or influence in an economy, the greater the opportunity and incentive for elites to engage in rent-seeking activities.

As we can see from the table below, the poor policy framework in many EM countries is reflected in the fact that over the past twelve years, these countries by and large have failed to improve their overall World Economic Forum (WEF) competitiveness scores, and more importantly, their score relative to the U.S. Quite simply, without a convergence in competitiveness, there can be no convergence in income levels.

Relative World Economic Competitiveness Scores*

Source: World Economic Forum, a change in methodology in 2017 means relative comparability in pre and post 2017 scores may not be completely accurate

A question then EM investors should ask themselves is whether convergence in many EM countries has gone as far as it can based on their existing competitiveness, governance and policy frameworks? If that is the case, growth in these countries will simply revert to developed world productivity growth baseline (plus or minus the anticipated growth in population), which certainly does not make for a compelling investment case when one factors in the risk to hard currency returns from a likely eventual further devaluation in many EM currencies.

The second factor that has acted as a persistent headwind in recent years has been a turn in the long-term credit cycle in many of these economies. The weaker dollar in the 2000s and zero-rate policy following the GFC led to large capital flows into EM economies. This dynamic allowed their currencies to remain strong or even appreciate, allowing interest rates to fall and in some cases fairly significantly. The decline in interest rates allowed these economies to binge on credit.

In some cases (China) the credit build-up was mainly concentrated in the public sector and specifically the various state-owned entities. In other cases, loose monetary conditions allowed a significant shadow banking sector to evolve, such has been the case in India. In other countries strong foreign investor demand for higher yielding sovereign debt allowed governments to leverage up despite obvious long-term risks. In the case of the latter, Brazil and South Africa are the two most obvious examples.

South Africa: Government Debt to GDP

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Brazil: Government Debt to GDP

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Where to from here?

Given the relative outperformance of U. S. financial assets since the GFC including the relative appreciation in the U. S. Dollar, there is a growing narrative that the time for increasing portfolio exposures to EM markets has finally come. Indeed, from a relative valuation perspective this does appear to make some sense as illustrated in the chart below.

Source: Bloomberg

Further to that, the recent dovish shift by the Federal Reserve should help weaken the Dollar or at least contain any further appreciation and therefore renewed tightening in monetary conditions in EM economies. Importantly, from a short-term perspective, the shift in Federal Reserve policy over the past year has allowed many EM countries the space to lower their own policy rates without any significant negative repercussions for their currencies or financial assets. The easing in policy rates should provide some scope for a recovery in economic activity over the next year.

However, we would also point out that the valuation divergence illustrated in the chart above has been far more extreme in the past (1998-2001) than it is at present. As such, there is no guarantee that any kind of reversion in relative valuations will commence anytime soon. Furthermore, the narrowing in the relative valuation gap could also just as easily be resolved by a larger absolute decline in U. S. equity prices and valuations, which does not imply that EM investors will generate any positive returns on such a reversion.

Furthermore, when it comes to fixed income, with the average policy rate in a basket of EM countries already at a historic low and with limited downside when it comes to Developed Market (DM) rates, the question we ask ourselves is what happens if DM rates ever move up? In fact, the spread between EM and DM policy rates is a mere 4%, a record and at least 100bps narrower than during the 2015 and early 2016 EM sell-off.

Source: Pictet WM- CIO Office, BIS, Bloomberg (sample of 38 DM and EM central banks) & https://twitter.com/fwred?lang=en

Source: Pictet WM- CIO Office, BIS, Bloomberg (sample of 38 DM and EM central banks) & https://twitter.com/fwred?lang=en

If EM growth is still being impeded by a legacy of heavy debt, as well as policy structural constraints, EM central banks are unlikely to be in a position to pro-actively raise policy rates as a result of a robust growth backdrop. If there is a further convergence in policy or market rates between DM and EM and specifically a“ bearish convergence”(DM rates moving higher) we think this kind of scenario must lead to significantly more EM currency weakness. Admittedly we don’ t think this is a near term risk but certainly in our view remains a risk looking further out to 2021 and beyond.

When will emerging markets become truly "investable" again?

As we have already suggested, without an improvement in relative competitiveness as well as governance and policy frameworks there is no reason to expect further convergence and therefore no reason to declare a new secular bull market for the asset class (such as it is defined). There could obviously be specific exceptions from time to time and perhaps rather than viewing emerging markets as a singular asset class it is time to start analysing these countries on a case by case basis.

However, until the liberal momentum that gained traction post the end of the Cold War and the fall of the Berlin Wall is regained globally at a multi-lateral level, there will likely be little incentive for elites benefiting from rent-seeking and poor governance in developing countries (without existing robust civic institutions) to institute the kind of reforms to improve their relative competitiveness.

Further to that, with liberal, pro-market and free trade policies now falling out of favour even in much of the developed world, there will also be little impetus or“ carrot and stick” diplomacy to encourage developing nations around the world to pursue policy reforms and improved governance. In fact, there is a growing risk that as nationalist and isolationist tendencies grow in developed countries, that competitiveness and productivity in these countries decline as well, sparking an ominous new“ race to the bottom”.

Disruptions to global trade and isolationist foreign policy (where the world’ s most powerful democracies turn a blind eye to human rights abuses) are likely to see smaller developing nations fare much worse on a relative basis. Developed countries that have the benefit of a large mature domestic market to fall back on will also inevitably benefit from the centripetal forces that flow to the“ core” of an economic region (see below for a more detailed discussion on this important concept). As smaller, poorer developing nations suffer relatively more from a breakdown in the post Cold War liberal world order, it will in turn encourage these nations to embrace more state intervention and authoritarianism, not less.

Emerging-market reflation and de-leveraging

Apart from meaningful policy and governance reform, we are also likely to require a period of significant de-leveraging - more than likely via significant currency devaluation - before we can become confident that the necessary pre-conditions for an attractive investable opportunity. While many EM countries continue to be weighed down by high levels of public sector debt, the risk to hard currency returns will remain significant.

If these countries attempt to de-leverage via a period of sustained austerity, it will further impede growth and possibly lead to more extreme populist politicians taking power. Inevitably, such a scenario (Argentina being a recent example) will lead to a“ black swan” devaluation in the currency as foreign investors rush for the single exit door. If they attempt to finance their deficits via the printing press, it will lead to a marked acceleration in inflation and eventual currency devaluation.

Core vs periphery

However, even if the two conditions we have outlined above are met or in other words, we can observe a marked improvement in policy choices and governance following a sustained period of de-leveraging, will EM countries be truly ready for a new secular growth boom? We are not that convinced due to the continuing technological revolution (the fourth industrial revolution) that is taking place such as the move to connected automation and cloud computing which encourages centralisation and arguably benefits the“ core” relative to the periphery.

The core vs periphery thesis (loosely falling under the term New Economic Geography) is already well documented and understood in many economic circles. Essentially, improving technology and increasing global integration results in a handful of “core” areas (such as large urban centres or concentrated supply chains), attracting more skilled labour and capital form the periphery, which becomes a kind of unstoppable centripetal force. Essentially the increasing returns from centralisation encourages both labour and capital to concentrate in core regions that benefit from agglomerative economies (like proximity-based supply chain efficiencies) and larger market sizes.

An easier way of explaining what this means is to take a hypothetical example. Let’ s say in Mali there exists a group of highly intelligent and motivated group of individuals that wish to start a semiconductor industry, but they lack the required expertise and capital so are forced to emigrate to Silicon Valley. Once established there (perhaps some even ended up marrying and having a family),they won’ t return to Mali, and the net result is a persistent brain drain of a country’ s best talent to specific economic or technological hubs around the world that in essence have enjoyed“ first-mover” advantage.

Even if these Malians decided to return to Mali, would they be able to attract other skilled semiconductor engineers or workers away from Taiwan or South Korea (assuming you ignored the obvious cultural barriers)? It is very unlikely, while they are also equally unlikely to raise the capital required to build a semiconductor fabrication plant from local financial sources and certainly no sensible banker in London or New York would extend a loan for billions of dollars to build a semiconductor factory in the middle of the Sahara.

Quite simply even if this group of talented and motivated Malians were successful in attracting the necessary skilled labour and raising the required capital to build a semiconductor plant in Mali, the transportation costs associated with importing capital and components from the traditional supply chains located in East Asia and California and then exporting their product to global markets would be prohibitive. Therefore, even with the best intentions, they will never be profitable or generate the kind of economic return to justify such an investment.

This is essence encapsulates the Core-Periphery problem, and what it really means is that Mali is probably destined to remain comparatively poorer and under-developed. Although global integration has many benefits and is beneficial at a macro level, if globalisation is to truly succeed and by implication therefore for developing countries and markets to become truly investable, globalisation must prove beneficial to all participants in the global economy.

We should also note that the core vs. periphery problem is not limited to disparities between countries but also within countries. In recent decades there has been increasing disparity in wealth and demographic trends between urban and rural areas in many developed countries. This disparity can obviously be more readily addressed within a country given that both regions are governed by the same government or sovereign administration.

On the other hand, this disparity is far more challenging to resolve on a regional or global basis between countries. As such, for better or for worse, it implies that global and regional multi-lateral institutions and free trade blocs such as the European Union (EU) represent the future, not the past, despite the popular backlash against these types of organisations in recent times.

The founding principle of multilateralism is unity and prosperity in diversity. As such, these kinds of institutions represent the future and (provided they are founded on the principles of individual liberty, freedom and largely embrace capitalism) single best of way of safeguarding and promoting individual liberty and freedom on this planet. To be sure there is still much that can be improved in how these organisations operate and are held accountable, but the contributions that these institutions have already made to increasing living standards and promoting better governance are measurable.

The European Union (EU), despite some valid criticism, has arguably proved to be a net benefit for the citizens of Europe and in particular newer members in Eastern Europe that joined the single market after the fall of the Berlin Wall. As the charts below show, the contributions to economic growth in Eastern Europe from the disbursement of EU funds (which come from all members) has been significant.

Source: Haver, IIF

Less measurable are the incentives to safeguard human rights and promote better governance in these countries that has come from EU membership. There is a reason that authoritarian regimes such as the Russian regime see the EU as a grave and present danger and will do anything to undermine the single market.

Conclusion

In essence, we believe the next great emerging-market boom and significant period of income convergence will probably require a seismic shift in the socio-political landscape, not just in developing countries but globally and importantly, in the developed world as well. The broader population in the developed world will need to be convinced of the long-term benefits that can flow from embracing multilateralism and regional free trading blocs.

Furthermore, the perception towards immigration will probably need to change to one that sees immigrants (even low-skilled ones) as a net positive, and not a cost to the economy. In fact, creating harmonised tax regimes and sensible transfer mechanisms which help the periphery to grow and prosper, inevitably reduces the incentive for immigration.

Ultimately establishing popular support for the types of policies and investment mechanisms needed to support economic participants and countries in the periphery is what will be necessary to create the foundation of a new global economic boom. In many ways what will be required is a rekindling of the post WW2 spirit or intellectual leadership that drove programmes such as the Marshall Plan. Unfortunately, as this decade draws to close it seems we are drifting more towards a new“ 1930s” rather than a new“ 1950s”. This does not bode well for emerging markets and financial assets in the next decade and perhaps ultimately nor will it for bode well for financial assets in general.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.