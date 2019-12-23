RIB Software: Recent Stock Dip Presents A Buying Opportunity

With its recent press release, RIB Software (OTCPK:RSTAY) [ETR: RIB] has somewhat confused the market pushing its stock down by more than -6%. In essence, RIB reaffirmed its 2019 guidance and published financial guidance for 2020 expecting a very strong year. However, in the second press release, it highlighted that its 2020 guidance is very conservative given ongoing switch from license to subscription-based modes. With this second announcement, RIB unnecessarily confused investors resulting in a negative stock reaction. We believe, the core of the story is still intact and after a solid stock performance in recent months, this temporary stock dip presents a buying opportunity, as cloud transition is taking full force.

2019 guidance has been reaffirmed, but why?

With its first press release on December 18, the company (for some reason) felt the need to reaffirm its 2019 guidance, citing that all targets for this year have been achieved. Usually, the guidance confirmation takes place on the day of the announcement of the financial figures, or in case the guidance revision is necessary (up or down), this happens in an ad-hoc announcement. For this reason, we fail to see any need to do it so sporadically.

As a reminder, RIB raised its 2019 sales guidance by 14.5% (mid-point) to €210-225m and its EBITDA by 20% (mid-point) or margin by 100bps. We are currently somewhat below the lower end of the guidance at €207m, implying 51% growth, which is largely M&A driven. In terms of EBITDA margin, we are currently at the high-end of the margin at 23%, as we see a large Phase III deal boosting the margins (please refer to "RIB Software: Strong Q3 Supports Our Buy Case, Albeit Mixed Stock Reaction"). We leave our estimates unchanged, however, question, whether RIB wanted to point to it settling at the upper end of the guidance with this sporadic guidance reiteration.

2020 outlook is out now - below our expectations

RIB has also felt the need to release its 2020 guidance, totally unexpected and ahead of its usual schedule (the guidance is usually communicated with the release of financial figures). For 2020, RIB expects to generate between €260m and €300m in sales, implying 28.7% growth (mid-point) or between 15.6% and 42.9% - below its mid-term growth range of 30% to 60%, which was once again reiterated. With the second press release, RIB highlighted that the guidance is:

conservative, given mixed pipeline of targets and deals

This is largely due to ongoing transformation from license to subscriptions, which might temporarily cripple the revenue growth. We reckon, with that statement, RIB wanted to highlight the possible guidance revision (upgrade), as soon as more visibility kicks in through the year. Based on this statement, as well as that RIB has managed to raise its guidance in the last years, we stick to our estimates. We expect to see 2020 revenue growth at 60% and reaching €332m - upper-end of the mid-term guidance and 10% above the 2020 guidance.

In terms of profitability, the 2020 EBITDA margin declines to 20% from 23% (mid-points) and ranging between 17.3% and 23%. RIB explained such poor margin development given shift to subscriptions, which would potentially result in a temporary profitability decline. As an example, the company mentioned the recent license deal (presumably, Phase III contract), which had €5m impact on the group's EBITDA in H2 '19. In case a similar deal is booked in 2020 but on a subscription-basis, the impact would be only €500k. With our current EBITDA margin estimate of 23.8%, we are ahead of the RIB's upper-end of the guidance, as we believe the guidance will be raised throughout the year.

The market doesn't appreciate the RIB's full potential

We are way ahead of the market consensus for topline and profitability. In fact, we are on average 24% above the market for sales and 28% above it for EBITDA. We reckon the market doesn't fully recognize RIB's cloud and subscription growth, which is coming from two sources: organic customer conversion as well as ongoing M&A, which adds new cloud users and fosters cross-and up-selling. We believe, in the so-called investment phase (2018-21), the majority of growth (c. 90%) will come from M&A as RIB expands its regional and customer reach as well as technological leadership. It seems, the market still remains rather skeptical, as to whether RIB is able to execute on its quite ambitious M&A strategy (see below). However, as RIB demonstrated, after a new strategy announcement in H2 '18 has managed to acquire 15 targets (out of 50), which have been fully integrated (according to the company) as well as overdeliver on its active users' target: 44,000 vs. 33,000 by 2019.

Chart 1 We are way ahead of the market

Source: Image created by the author with data from MarketScreener

No capital increase necessary

In the first press release, RIB felt the need to mention that they are not planning any capital increase. Stating that the mid-term topline growth (30% to 60%) will be achieved:

based on the actual financial rating

We struggle to understand this comment, however, believe the company would revert to debt financing in case it needs additional funds to execute on its strategy. We reckon, there was some market chatter/speculations (no articles available) regarding the financing arrangements, in particular with equity, which made RIB to comment on it.

As a reminder, we discussed in detail in our first article ("RIB Software: Complex Story With Attractive Long-Term Upside"), RIB set very ambitious mid-term M&A targets. In fact, it aims to acquire a total of 50 targets to accelerate the growth of its cloud portfolio. Given that RIB was guiding to pay on average $10m for its target, implying around $500m of total cash outlay, the natural question was regarding its financing capacity. As we discussed in our original article, we assumed RIB will go for debt financing. As the recurring revenue share grows, we believe RIB will be able to bear more debt levels in the future.

Conclusion

We believe, with the recent press releases, RIB has done itself a disservice and confused the market. In the past, RIB didn't have "the best-in-class" corporate governance and struggled with some communication issues. In fact, RIB is known for somewhat lacking transparency and erratic communication. In recent quarters, it has put some effort into it and started to improve its overall market reputation. However, the last press releases appear somewhat random in terms of timing, which was also demonstrated by the negative stock reaction. However, we still see RIB benefiting from cloud transition and see the recent stock drop as a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.