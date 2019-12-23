The Inevitable Happened: Muilenberg Is Out, And Boeing Will Be Higher By March, The Chart Says So

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp is going to be Draft Kings. I think if you are patient you could get in at a better price. I give you three ways to play.

Boeing Will get the Max behind it now, and it will power the Dow towards 30K

Boeing was still my “Trade of the Day” for me when the bad news happened last week. Like every trader I had regrets. “Why didn’t I sell it, I had profits, that’s what happens when your greedy and over-confident,” and “Hubris gets you every time, why don’t you learn from your mistakes?” Look, I know this must happen to you too if you are a fast money trader. When do you sell, when do you give up on that position that looks so sweet, so ready to build on your gains? The chart looks so good, it’s going to 350 easy, the big money comes as you get further beyond the strike and into the money. Yes, I'm talking about options trading, but this happens with you equity traders (hey, I'm an equity trader) too.

So then, the hammer falls and my profits are vaporized, do I sell and try to get back as much of what is left as possible and live to fight another day? I’ll be honest, when stuff like this happens, I question everything, my life, my relationships, my everything, and I get bummed. It’s dumb, and it makes my stomach hurt almost as much as my precious male ego. Lesson 1, that I learned a long time ago never risk more than you can lose without it hurting all that much. In my case, it hurt my ego and made me someone you did not want to run into, but my wallet was bruised, no more. I took another look at the chart, gave myself a good talking to and decided to hang in there. BA closed right at the lows, and while BA closed December 31 2018 at 327, BA closed smack on 328 on Friday. I decided to hold on, I didn’t write about it, but it was partly because I started thinking that Muilenberg was about to get the boot. Let’s face it, we have the nadir of Boeing at this point. Short of canceling the Max, which will not happen, and doesn’t need to happen, all the bad news is out at this point. We also heard that the president called Muilenberg on Friday, to me that said we were at max "Max" nonsense. When I heard that the Starliner didn’t make orbit, I was sure that Muilenberg was on the skids, and that my decision to stay in was the right one. Why?

You can set your watch by it, if an unpopular CEO is given the heave-ho, the stock jumps. Often that's the start of a re-evaluation of the company’s prospects. Look at what happened at GE (NYSE:GE) when Culp took the helm, or Chipotle. The stock was at 6 bucks, and in danger of breaking under 5. Now it’s above 11 and talk of it running up another 35% to 40% pronto. Lucky me it all came together today, let’s look at the chart here.

Boeing has been a great investment vehicle. We see that once we have a bottom in the name, it generally rips higher. Many stocks take awhile to reach back to its interim highs. In the case of Boeing, we see multiple jaunts right up to 370 to 380ish. My current trade has 350 as to where I pull the cord. I had put in a sell order for my call option, and I believe it executed right at the high for the day, about 340. I bought back in when BA fell back to 335. Lesson #2 when you are trading, put in a sell at the level where you think the equity will go with in the next week. If the chart doesn’t say that you will get alpha then admit you haven’t found a trade. Find another chart like Boeing, or just trade BA. I don’t think it’s too late to get in. You could see BA fall a few points tomorrow, do your own research and make your own decisions.

Heard of Draft Kings? How About Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp (DEAC)? It will become Draft Kings, the fantasy sports and most importantly sports gambling business. Draft Kings and Fan Duel are essentially a duopoly of names dedicated to sports betting. Yes, there are others, I know MGM (NYSE:MGM) is in this space too, but they have several entertainment-related businesses. Until Fan Duel finds its way into the public markets, Draft Kings will be the only pure play in sports gambling. The deal will officially come through some time in the first half of 2020. There will be plenty of time to buy in. I would recommend not buying right now. Notice will die down as soon as the news flow turns to something else. At the time of the merger of Draft Kings into DEAC they are projecting $500M revenue into a $3B to 3.3B capitalization projected value. It will be a Dual Class stock (not a fan of that). So that's six times-plus revenue. That's really rich. On the other hand Draft Kings' revenue is on a hockey stick rise as not all 50 states allow sports betting as yet, and as time goes on, it will become more popular. As recently as last month Michigan and Colorado just started, so the growth should be there, projections are $14 to $20 billion in TAM. DEAC closed at $10.84 today.

Be patient, don’t jump in today, unless there will be new news in the next few weeks. DEAC should come in for a more reasonable price.

3 Ways to Play!

What's not being talked about is that there are three possible equity pieces to Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp:

DEAC The straight equity, easy peasy, it closed at $10.84

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Units (DEACU) Each unit issued in the initial public offering consists of one share of Class A common stock and one third of one warrant to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the ticker symbol “DEACU. The Unit closed trading today at $11.85

Diamond Eagle Warrants (DEACW) is the warrant portion that's trading independently. It has a strike price of $11.50. Warrants have no expiration date. It closed at 2.10.

I'm not sure why no one is talking about these other trading vehicles, but I'm surfacing them for you. Again, my gut says the excitement will die down since it will likely take several months for this merger to come together. Draft Kings is combining with a gambling tech service company, and then both of them get merged into this SPAC. If you don’t know what a SPAC is, here's Investopia.com definition:

“A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is a publicly-traded company that raises a blind pool capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of acquiring an existing company. The money raised through the IPO of a SPAC is put into a trust where it is held until the SPAC identifies a merger or acquisition opportunity to pursue with the invested funds. Shares of a SPAC are typically sold in relatively inexpensive units that include one share of common stock and a warrant conveying the right to purchase additional shares or partial shares.”

There are a bunch of these vehicles out there looking for an acquisition. The last famous one was for Virgin Galactic (SPCE), which started as a SPAC. I think this classifies as a speculation, meaning it’s not a fast money trade, this is at least a six-month trade, waiting for Diamond Equity to get the Draft Kings business merged into it and then they change the name officially to Draft Kings.

Today We Had Lee Olesky CEO of Tradeweb (TW) on CNBC

Here's what was said: Fixed income trading is changing. Capital markets are going digital, instead of phone-driven trades for fixed income. Fixed income is more complicated than equity trading. There are millions of securities in different regions and countries. We are still only 25% to 50% digital in many markets, and even in the US with trades that are by phone. So we have further to go even with US corporates and even government debt still has a ways to go for digital. Once you go digital you have data science and price discovery opportunity so we have more revenue opportunities even after they embrace digital. Over the last few years, we have seen a lot more gov and corp debt issuance, We foresee more volatility and we are about trading volatility and volume. We are very optimistic in 2020. Electronic trading affords more transparency which brings more competition and lowers prices. Digitization is more efficient. Tradeweb is the premier vehicle for the digitalization of bond trading. If you are looking for a Fintech name to invest in, look at TW. It does offer a tiny dividend. I have been behind TW since the IPO.

Famed Industrial Analyst Stephen Tusa Took 3M (MMM) Off Its Sell List.

My Take: MMM is on my Long-Term investment list. In the way that I look at long-term investing, you should have at least a decade of forward projection. So at some point MMM turns around, and the dividend is intact.

Chatter that Qorvo might be a buyer of Broadcom's(AVGO) wireless chip business.

Rumors started running since AVGO stated that the wireless division wasn’t central to AVGO’s future plans. I reported on this about 10 days ago. Keeo AVGO on your watch list. I suspect that market participants will not look kindly on this sale. However, I'm excited by what Hock Tan is up to. I would invest in him, if we see a retreat in AVGO.

My Trades today: Boeing (BA). I also bought Splunk (SPLK) on Friday and I bought Hubspot (HUBS). As before, these are all Call options.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long HUBS and SPLK in CALLs