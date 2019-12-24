Micron: Plenty More Returns To Come

There are more returns as long as you don't make the same type of mistake as missing the bottom.

While others were fleeing or extremely cautious on Micron (MU) back in the summer, I was digging in with both hands and saying "now's the time to buy." Those who considered my analysis seriously and knew to buy Micron while metrics such as inventory and demand for DRAM and NAND were turning have been nicely rewarded with 31% returns since mid August.

Some didn't consider what I was saying was enough to stave off the risk involved with buying while fundamentals were weak. I considered it and said, "Fair enough." So I wrote a more extensive article outlining six key metrics to prove a recovery. My conclusion was some things were not happening as they did in prior recoveries, and it was due to managing a memory downturn differently. Micron had structurally changed not only its costs and balance sheet strength but the way it would manage supply and do its part to create a more shallow bottom. Additionally, NAND was going through a technology transition at Micron while NAND was leading the memory recovery. The takeaway was gross margins wouldn't recover in-line with other metrics, as we have seen in past cycles.

Here we are several months later and several dollars higher. Are we just getting started, or are we rounding the top of the stock? In terms of the memory market, there's evidence of the train just leaving the station. In terms of the company and stock, let me tell you what I'm seeing and why.

Memory Market First

But first, I won't assume we're all taking the memory market recovery for granted. It's still very early innings, but there's a small consensus regarding the supply and demand reversal expectations for 2020. Trendforce has stated "although the overall 1Q20 DRAM demand will be stronger than usual despite seasonality, the reversal of oversupply will occur no earlier than in mid-2020." It admits, however, price increases will precede it and be quicker due to the rise in spot pricing seen in the last month:

...TrendForce previously stated that DRAM ASP could start to rally by the beginning of 2Q20. However, the sharp hike in spot quotes this week has altered the outlook for next year due to its potential to galvanize demand and affect contract negotiations.

Galvanize is not a word you use when things are gradual. Trendforce expects a lot to happen in the first half of 2020, which will bring DRAM contract prices up quicker than first expected.

Micron also pointed toward undersupply in the DRAM market for calendar 2020 during its earnings call last week by stating in its earnings slide deck "CY-20 industry bit demand growth of mid-teens percent range, with industry bit supply growth to be somewhat less than demand." I'll also add Micron expects to capitalize on this nicely in calendar 2020 by having "bit supply growth ... slightly above industry bit supply growth."

And, as a final statement on the recovery of the memory market, we can look at the DXI for DRAM spot pricing.

Since the beginning of December, DRAM has been on a surge higher. I told one of my readers, Randall A. Dass, I thought it was the last of whatever fire sale was happening on inventory. It turns out three days later TrendForce had an article (already linked above) explaining a situation mirroring it:

TrendForce indicates that there has been an influx of downgraded 1Xnm chips in the spot market at rock-bottom prices due to product returns. Although downgraded chips are currently still being returned, memory module makers and channel brokers have become more willing to raise their inventories. With the stockpile of downgraded 1Xnm chips being quickly digested, spot prices have also started rising.

The purported downgraded 1Xnm chips are believed to have been from Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). At any rate, the sale has come to a close, and the spot market has gotten a lot tighter in recent weeks. The DRAM market is ready to turn up due to real supply constraints - different than the South Korea-Japan feud - along with more demand coming as customer inventories are ready to be replenished.

The Company And Stock

As for Micron and its stock, there's a difference in what's to come compared to the improving memory market. The stock typically leads the memory market direction. This means before the turnaround in the memory market, the stock moves up in anticipation of where it's headed. For the most part, this has happened.

Because of this, some have reasoned much of the recovery has been priced in. What's actually happening is the trough finally got priced in. What am I saying? The market was looking for how Micron would perform at the bottom. If it went negative for the year in cash flow or EPS, it would rate the stock the same as it had in the past - nothing had changed. But because Micron expects to see the bottom of the cycle as profitable - with analyst expectations for $2 in EPS for the fiscal year - with no negative EPS quarters, the market now rates Micron different than in the past. This is what we see today. This means multiples will be higher before we move beyond the bottom.

This makes a base case and bull case easier to formulate. The base case is straight forward: Value the stock based on the same multiples as the last downturn and see what you get - this means the P/E ratio and the price-to-book ratio at prior cycle multiples. We know it can't be a base case scenario as the base case has been negated by Micron's detachment from previous unprofitable performances, but the numbers will instill investor confidence.

We'll start with the price-to-book base case. During the last peak, book value rose significantly as the company strengthened its balance sheet by retiring debt and accumulating cash. For the very basic base case, I'll use the $35B book number even though it's likely to increase further during this next upcycle.

During the height of the last cycle, the price-to-book moved between just over 3 to just over 2. Let's take 2.5 as a conservative number. Using the $35B book value and the 2.5 multiple, we get a market cap of $87.5B. Currently, the stock trades at a market cap of $61.5B. This translates to a stock price of $77.50, or 36% upside.

On a P/E ratio base case, the stock traded at a trailing 43 times earnings near the end of the last trough. The large drop in the P/E ratio is when earnings tripled quarter-over-quarter as the upturn began. Remember, the multiple is the highest at the trough and the lowest at the height as the change in financial direction is priced in.

Using trailing earnings would not be a one-to-one comparison as this trough was shorter than prior troughs, and earnings are not expected to sit at the bottom in an extended manner. So, using the current mild expectations of $2.00 in EPS for the fiscal year, we get a stock price of $86.

In total, based on prior market ratings and multiples, Micron would be valued at around $80 per share. Let me remind you this is a base case. The problem I see is the time to have trough earnings priced in is going to be shorter as the trough was shorter while the inflection is expected to be steeper than prior cycles. Once Micron gets passed (lower) fixed costs, sales will drop to the bottom quickly. Some of the rerating will come from moving quickly toward high profitability due to lower costs and a stronger balance sheet than last time.

For a bull case, I assume Micron will trade at an average 3x price-to-book. This would be a small but meaningful rerating due to the differences in managing the trough as the market cap would head toward $105B, or $93 per share (assuming a steady share count and no impact from the share buyback program). But I don't expect Micron's book value to stay flat.

Before going into a higher book value, I need to make a note the market didn't have a chance to rate Micron at the higher book value during the last cycle. It valued it at a 2.5x book value while the cycle was waning and therefore didn't reach the height of book value seen later. At best, it rated Micron while the book value was $28B. 2.5x the $28B was ~$70B or the last height of the stock price near $64. By being rated the same as the past on the much higher book value, Micron is still destined for highs well past $64.

If Micron continues to improve book value toward $40B with a 2.5x price-to-book would mean $88 per share. It's hard to quantify how much the company will earn as we are at the bottom today, so it makes it difficult to know how many shares it will buy back and how much cash it will retain as it continues to pay off debt and work a lessened capex. I don't foresee book value dropping as sales and profits increase in the next 12 months, so flat-to-increasing slightly is a low-risk assumption.

But Wait, This Target Is For When?

Ah, yes, here's the key fact you need to remember. These price targets are for the top of the cycle for the most part and not necessarily the next 12 months. The speed at which we recover will determine the next 12 months and its price target. However, between $55 and $88, there is a lot of ground to cover, and with my mostly base case assumptions holding if things were the same - which they're not - these numbers could be seen sooner than the height of earnings.

In any case, $55-$64 is not the top. If you missed purchasing in the $30s and $40s, you've only missed half of the gains. There's another leg yet to start. The trough just got priced in - the height has not been as it's unclear what those earnings will look like yet. As we work toward the second half of the fiscal year, we will understand what the rate of recovery and the size of sales, free cash flow, and earnings will be. Micron will only get stronger with more substantial cash flow. Therefore, basing any upside on the now-dead prior unprofitable troughs will cause you to miss the next leg, repeating your mistake of not getting in when things were grim.

Some readers and peers thought I was crazy when I gave a price target of $63 when the stock was $29 before the last upcycle took hold. Will it be volatile along the way? Sure. Will there be dips to buy in the coming weeks or months? I don't doubt it. But if you buy here or on the next dip and hold for the next year, I don't see you being upset at the returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.