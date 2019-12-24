Saudi Arabia's December Oil Exports Drop To Year-To-Date Low

But this means we may not have seen the full effects of Abqaiq yet, so we see this as a positive tailwind going into Q1 2020.

Q4 is also seasonally the highest demand quarter of the year, while Q1 is the lowest. By switching the maintenance into Q1, Saudis blunt the impact of the outage.

Immediately following the attack, the Saudis wanted to reassure the markets that it can fulfill any demand needs.

We think this is related to the Abqaiq facility attack back in September.

Following the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facility, Abqaiq, in September, Saudi immediately reassured the market that it is the most reliable producer in the world and no shortages will come from the attack.

Indeed, immediately following the attack, Saudi's crude exports jumped from ~6.3 mb/d average in September to ~7.15 mb/d in October. In November, Saudi came through with another strong reading at ~7.05 mb/d.

But the December story thus far paints a different picture. With crude exports only averaging ~6.1 mb/d month-to-date, some (including us) are beginning to wonder just how quickly the Saudis were able to get Abqaiq back on-line.

As you can see in the charts above, Saudi's crude exports are lower sizably y-o-y. Over the span of Q4, Saudi will have averaged just ~6.76 mb/d of crude exports compared to ~7.636 mb/d in Q4 2018.

The staggering difference in lower exports is also another contributing factor to why all global crude grades are currently in steep backwardation.

So, in our view, in order to hide the immediate impact of Abqaiq to the rest of the world, Saudi was able to use back-up facilities along with storage to fulfill the near-term gaps left following the attack. But now that it has calmed fears about the Abqaiq outage, Saudis are likely conducting the maintenance needed in order to bring everything back to full.

This means that we may not have actually seen the real consequences of the Abqaiq outage until Q1 2020. But also keep in mind that Q1 is the lowest demand quarter of the year, so the impact on flat prices won't be as dramatic as if it had happened in Q4, for example. So, rightfully planned, we see this being a positive price tailwind going into Q1 despite the drop in global demand.

