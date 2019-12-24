Diamond Hill's Corporate Credit Fund Is Small Enough To Win Big

All yields are not created equal. When doing due diligence on behalf of fixed-income investors, I commonly find many funds with high yields but high volatility and lower total returns. In short, Diamond Hill is getting it done by focusing on a couple core concepts in their mutual fund. The first concept is not passively purchasing every high-yield issuance there is, and the second is the size of the issuance. With over $1.1 billion in assets under management, the Diamond Hill Corporate Credit Fund (DSIAX) is still small enough for the management team to trade in and out of these issuances if material changes do happen. According to a write-up in Barron's last year, the fund tends to invest in shorter-duration bonds, making it less sensitive to interest rate risk. This is another big selling point to retail investors who are worried about long-term interest rate risk to their bond holdings. Even though treasury rates (IEF) continue their push lower, it's important to note they still could go higher at any time. When considering a new higher-yielding fund to purchase in the new year, take a moment and consider DSIAX instead of a passive high yield fund like the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG).

Diamond Hill's Corporate Credit Fund Holdings

According to Diamond Hill, the DSIAX mutual fund will generally invest 80% of its assets in investment grade and below-investment grade (high yield) corporate bonds, and will attempt to maintain an effective duration of five years and less. This is the most important component to focus on when purchasing any mutual fund, let alone a bond mutual fund. All issuances are not the same, and investors have to be prudent in buying into a fund with a lot of junk-rated debt. Especially when considering where we are at when it comes to the current economic and credit cycle. Let's take a look below at the October 31st credit quality weighting of the fund:

Investment Grade 24% BB 28.5 B 36 CCC & Lower 4 Not Rated 7.6

(Source: Diamond Hill)

When you look at the credit quality, you can see only 24% of the fund is investment grade. However, when you consider the 30-day yield of roughly 3.5%, with a duration of only three years, it seems pretty attractive to me. Now that we know what the credit quality is of the fund, let's take a look at the current top ten holdings of the fund:

Top Ten Issues As of September 30, 2019

Nationstar Mortgage/Capital Corp. 6.50% 07/01/2021 4.9% Cimpress NV 7.0% 06/15/2026 3.8 Welltec A/S 9.50% 12/01/2022 3.4 Cogent Communications, Inc. 5.625% 04/15/2021 2.6 Nathan's Famous, Inc. 6.625% 11/01/2025 2.5 Credit Acceptance Corp. 6.125% 02/15/2021 2.5 Energen Corp. 7.125% 02/15/2028 2.4 Mueller Industries, Inc. 6.0% 03/01/2027 2.4 Credit Acceptance Corp. 7.375% 03/15/2023 2.4 Popular, Inc. 6.125% 09/14/2023 2.1 TOTAL AS % OF NET ASSETS 28.9%

(Source: Diamond Hill)

Personally, I was sold on the fund holdings after I had seen Nathan's Famous, Inc. debt at 6.625%, maturing in 2025. Who doesn't like a Nathan's hot dog, especially when you are yield hungry. In all seriousness, investors should really take their time and go through the actual holdings in attempt to measure whether the risk is appropriate for you, regardless of diversification and ratings.

The Risk Metrics

Anyone who follows me here on Seeking Alpha knows that I always run independent risk metrics before writing about a mutual fund. Out of all research I have performed about the fund, DSIAX has truly impressive ratios. Let's take a look below at a few of my favorites:

Risk Metric DSIAX Arithmetic Mean (monthly) 0.56% Arithmetic Mean (annualized) 6.90% Geometric Mean (monthly) 0.54% Geometric Mean (annualized) 6.72% Volatility (monthly) 1.68% Volatility (annualized) 5.81% Downside Deviation (monthly) 1.06% Max. Drawdown -25.93% US Market Correlation 0.58 Beta(*) 0.24 Alpha (annualized) 4.05% Positive Periods 150 out of 203 (73.89%) Alpha (annualized) 4.05%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

While earning a 6.72% CAGR, the fund only experiences a 5.81% annual volatility. For any fund that owns non-investment graded notes, this is truly outstanding. The portfolio management team is clearly doing prudent due diligence on behalf of shareholders. In my professional experience, most funds I analyze always have more volatility than they do CAGR. This, in return, creates alpha for investors, and we can see that DSIAX is doing it at an annual rate of 4.05%. Making this type of alpha while only having a beta of .24 is another impressive feature. Having assets in your portfolio that produce consistent income with a low beta is a feature that anyone needs in a balanced portfolio. If you are an investor who is looking at drawing out the income from a fund like DSIAX, having a fund that has a 74% positive monthly return is important as well.

DSIAX Outperforms Passive High Yield

Many investors today believe paying for active investing is wrong and a constraint to their investment policy statement. That might be the case with 80% of the mutual funds that exist, but there is the other 20% like DSIAX that are still outperforming their passive peers. Let's take a look at a total return table from 2008 through today of DSIAX and compare it to a passive high-yield fund like HYG:

Portfolio CAGR Stdev Best Year Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio DSIAX 6.65% 6.33% 32.13% -14.79% -23.03% 0.96 1.49 HYG 5.58% 11.14% 28.57% -17.58% -29.81% 0.49 0.79

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

The typical YChart I use to show performance over a certain period of time did not do justice to Diamond Hill. You can see the risk-adjusted returns are way more favorable to DSIAX than its passive counterpart. This is the beauty of having a fund that is smaller and experienced. The standard deviation is the standout metric to take away in calculating the risk-adjusted return.

Looking Forward With DSIAX

If you are looking for a higher-yielding fund that has made consistent income and lower risk-adjusted returns, DSIAX could be a great investment. Of course, you should never own just one mutual fund, but coupling DSIAX with other total return bond funds could make for a good fixed-income portfolio in 2020. One concern that I mentioned earlier is knowing where we are in the current economic cycle and credit cycle. If you believe a 2008 crisis is right around the corner, any type of higher-yielding fund with lower credit qualities is not the answer. Nevertheless, holding DSIAX long term for at least five years has paid off handsomely for fixed-income investors. Morningstar rates DSIAX at five stars, and it deserves that. Maybe I am biased due to Diamond Hill being out of the great city of Columbus, OH, but in all seriousness, this is a fund that easily ranks in the top percentile in risk-adjusted returns for a reason. Take a look at The Diamond Hill Corporate Credit Fund for your higher-yielding bond allocation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPST, MINT, SPLV, SPHD, SEMPX, FCAU, AGG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These comments are opinions or Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice to your own situation.