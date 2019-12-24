Oxford Industries Hoping For Better Gains This Year

This article tells what investors could likely make in the future with Oxford Industries and what the real value is versus the current share price.

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) has had a lackluster performance this year as shares are up 4.7% as compared with the S&P 500 index, which has gained 25.3% this year. But the recent earnings beat by 11% has some investors getting encouraged about a much better 2020.

The end of the year is an opportune time for OXM shareholders and interested investors to look over the year’s performance and to see what analysts are forecasting for the coming year. Investors will be wondering if OXM will be able to play “catch-up” and reap some of the gains this next year, that the market has already made this past year.

In order to estimate where the company will be heading in the coming future, I feel that we first need to understand where it is now and how it has typically performed in the past. This will give us some realistic range of performance, which we can expect for the future.

Therefore, this article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if OXM is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot Of The Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 73/100. Therefore, Oxford Industries, Inc. is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. OXM has high scores for 10-Year Price Per Share, Earnings per share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a mediocre score for ROE. It has low scores for ROIC, and PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that OXM seems to have slightly above-average fundamentals.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer)

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mostly consistent at increasing over the last 10 years, with the exception of 2016-2017 and this past year. Overall, the share price average has grown by about 236.3% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 14.42%. This is a decent return.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings haven’t grown consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings have grown throughout the last decade but have been erratic and fell sharply in 2012 and 2016.

Inconsistent earnings make it harder to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So in this regard, OXM is a poor candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return On Equity

The return on equity has managed to mostly stay within the 14%-16% range, but still shows inconsistency as it dropped sharply in 2016. 5-year average ROE is lacking at around 14%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So OXM does not meet my requirements.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 50 Apparel companies is 11.32%.

Therefore, Oxford Industries’ 5-year average of 14.4% and current ROE of 14.6% are above average.

Return On Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has been mostly in the range of 11%-14%, but has also shown inconsistencies. 5-year average ROIC is low at around 12%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So OXM fails this test as well.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been high and has maintained in the range of 55% to 58%. 5-year GMP is good at around 57%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So OXM has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

OXM’s Current Ratio of 1.61 is also good, indicating that it has an ample ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so OXM exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company has a satisfactory debt-to-equity ratio. In the short term, the company’s financial situation is solid.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 18.5 indicates that OXM might be selling at a high price when comparing OXM’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of OXM has typically been between 21.6 and 19.5, so this indicates that OXM could be currently trading at a slightly low price when comparing to OXM’s average historical PE Ratio range.

OXM currently pays a dividend of 1.97% (or 1.89% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time it’s around 35%, which means that there is still plenty of room to grow the dividend. Also notice that OXM has participated in buying back shares in the past 5 years, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 1.44% to 1.88%. This stock pays out a small dividend. Dividend yields have increased somewhat consistently over the 5-year period, therefore this stock may be desirable for some dividend investors.

Although OXM participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett: “There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds - cash plus sensible borrowing capacity - beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of OXM, the company appears to have ample equity as indicated by its satisfactory debt-to-equity ratio and enough cash to cover short-term liabilities as indicated by its current ratio. Now let’s consider its borrowing capacity.

According to the company’s 10-K from fiscal 2018, Oxford Industries has “strong cash flows from operations and ample borrowing capacity.”

Now to see if the buyback timing made sense. From the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when OXM was climbing the highest in stock price. This would have been around 2018. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that during 2018, was a time when OXM wasn’t buying back shares, which would make sense. Also, during times when OXM was buying back shares in 2016 and 2019, OXM’s share price was going down, which would also make sense. Therefore, it seems like OXM has not been making buybacks during inopportune times, but also, it’s not certain if OXM has a strategic plan of when it buys back shares, since there is no regular pattern and the buybacks do not equate to a large portion of the shares.

If I were currently interested in buying OXM now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a high point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s a good time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with OXM is better than average. On the positive side, the stock pays a consistent dividend with increasing yields. The payout ratio leaves room to grow the dividend. Oxford Industries also aims to return value back to shareholders through buybacks. Finally, the dividend yield is near a high level when compared with the past 10 years.

The only negative I can find is that the dividend yield is on the small side.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a conservative diluted EPS of 3.94. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, OXM is fairly priced...

If OXM continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years' earnings growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If OXM continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' earnings growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If OXM continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years' book value growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If OXM continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' book value growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If OXM continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' total equity growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

According to OXM’s typical PE ratio's relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, OXM is undervalued.

If OXM continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $79 per share versus its current price of about $77, this would indicate that Oxford Industries is fairly priced.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Oxford Industries is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are lacking and/or erratic, including ROE, ROIC, and EPS. One of the most solid fundamentals seems to be the company’s gross margin.

The dividend situation is better than average as the company pays a small, but increasing yield, and the yield is near a high point when compared to the past 10 years.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is fairly-priced.

Predicted Growth

Over the next year, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 5.75%. (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about 5.75% growth per year. Plus we’ll add the current 1.97% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 7.72%.

Here is an alternative scenario based on OXM’s past earnings growth. During the past 10 and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 15.9% and 7.2%, respectively. Plus the average 5-year dividend yield was about 1.59%. So we’re at a total return of 17.49 % to 8.79%. Notice that the more recent 5-year return is about half the past 10-year return, so I prefer to err on the more conservative side of the recent return figure.

When considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been -1.7% and 5.5%, respectively. Plus the average 5-year dividend yield would give us a total return of -.011% to 7.09%. Therefore, according to all of these averages, our annual return could likely be around 7%.

If considering actual past results of Oxford Industries, which includes affected share prices, and long term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10 and 5-year return results.

______________

10-Year Return Results if Invested in OXM:

Initial Investment Date: 12/22/2009

End Date: 12/22/2019

Cost per Share: $21.73

End Date Price: $77.19

Total Dividends Received: $8.84

Total Return: 295.90%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 15%

_______________

5-Year Return Results if Invested in OXM:

Initial Investment Date: 12/22/2014

End Date: 12/22/2019

Cost per Share: $55.29

End Date Price: $77.19

Total Dividends Received: $5.84

Total Return: 50.17%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 8%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 8% to 15%. Again, I will choose to use the more recent conservative figure of 8%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in OXM, and its existing apparel products (Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer), you could expect OXM to provide you with around at least 7% annual return. But while holding, you may experience significant price swings due to the cyclical nature of its sector. During downtimes, you could find some stability in OXM’s regular, but small dividend payments.

As a comparison, the S&P 500’s average return from 1928–2014 is about 10%. So in a typical scenario with OXM, you could expect to earn a lower long-term return result as compared with an S&P 500 index fund. Plus the S&P index fund could offer less risk, more stability and more diversification.

For me, the choice is certain. Oxford Industries is ho-hum of an investment at this time. It’s fairly priced and doesn’t offer anything great in terms of near-future returns or growth. It’s obvious that there are much better investments out there, which offer greater chances of returns with more stability. If I were already invested in OXM, I personally would try to sell at any gain I could get and look for a more profitable investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.