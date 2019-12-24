Stepan Company: A Great Stock That's Simply Too Expensive

Nevertheless, I can't justify the company's current premium. My valuation suggests the shares' fair value is $66.30, which implies a 33.7% potential downside. Hence, I recommend passing up on the shares for now.

In particular, I consider M&A in the polymer segment would be fantastic, as it would allow the company to double down on its highest-margin section.

In my view, the company's future will depend on its ability to keep expanding its margins as it has done in the past. After all, the top line growth prospects aren't promising.

Stepan Company's revenues seem to have stalled during 2019 due to hiccups in Germany and Mexico. I think this sheds light on the company's core strengths: its management and balance sheet.

I consider Stepan Company (SCL) the typical dull stock in an industry with little to no growth. Yet, its fundamentals are attractive and its management team is exceedingly competent. So, it's no wonder that investors have bid up the company's shares, as it promises safety over the long term. Unfortunately, I doubt SCL's lack of organic growth will adequately compensate new investors at these levels. Therefore, I estimate it's best to pass up on SCL for now but consider accumulating some shares on pullbacks.

Overview

SCL produces specialty chemicals and operates under three segments: surfactants, polymers, and other specialty products. The surfactant segment accounts for roughly 68% of the company's total revenues. On the other hand, the polymers and other specialty products represent 28% and 4% of total revenues, respectively. However, even though most of SCL's revenues come from surfactants, most of its operating income was produced by polymers during the most recent quarter. This proves how valuable the polymers segment is for the company. It also shows the potential this segment holds if the company keeps growing this division while sustaining its margins.

Source: SCL’s 10-Q (see link above)

For context, the polymer segment supplies polyurethane polyols used in rigid foam. These materials are typically used in construction for thermal insulation, but also coatings, adhesives, and sealants. Moreover, polymers are also used to make resins, which also have applications in automotive components. Thus, it's interesting to see that the polymer segment (SCL's highest-margin section) seems to correlate with demand in the construction and automotive industries. Since both of these industries are cyclical, I imagine that SCL's polymer segment should follow them as well. So, the takeaway here is that even the company's most promising division likely doesn't offer significant growth over the long term.

Source: SCL’s 10-Q (see link above)

Nevertheless, it’s fair to say that SCL's products are highly diversified across industries, which should make its sales relatively stable. Moreover, the company's geographic operations are also highly diversified. In fact, it has operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Yet, investors should keep in mind that most of SCL's revenues still come from the North America region. This region, in particular, accounts for roughly 62% of total sales. So, even though the company has a worldwide footprint, the US remains its most valuable market.

Why does SCL trade at a premium?

After looking at the company's core businesses, it's challenging to find areas for future explosive growth. Thus, given SCL's current valuation multiples, I suppose the market is likely pricing in significant EPS expansion soon. The only way I see this happening is through M&A. In particular, I think an acquisition that expands SCL's presence in the polymer segment would be incredibly beneficial due to its better margins. However, it'd have to be a relatively notable transaction, and currently, I don't see any tangible possibilities. This is why it's tough to justify the company's current premium that way.

Source: Reuters, plus author’s annotations

It is possible investors have flocked to SCL due to its robust balance sheet. You see, the company has a net positive cash position after factoring in its outstanding debt. This is important, because it means that the company is poised for growth through M&A. Hence, SCL can keep growing its bottom line through synergies, cost efficiencies, and so on. In my view, growth through M&A makes perfect sense for a company like SCL because it would 1) increase the company's sales and 2) open the doors for synergies and cost efficiencies. In fact, over the years, company management has consistently found plenty of cost and tax efficiencies.

In my view, this dedication to maximizing profits is a testament to a professional and capable management team. I gather it's evident that they're likely tracking every cent spent on different activities across the whole organization. In my opinion, management's notable work ethic is another tremendous plus for shareholders.

Furthermore, I believe that this level of micromanaging and attention to detail is why since 2005, SCL's EBITDA margins have consistently grown from 5% to currently over 11%. In fact, during the company's last quarter, most of its positive developments didn't stem from increased demand. Quite the opposite, SCL saw a contraction in some of its regions. Nonetheless, management continued to deliver stronger margins, which compensated for the company's top line headwinds.

Source: SCL’s 10-Q

A resilient company

In my view, Germany is a perfect example of SCL's cost efficiencies in spite of revenue declines. Believe it or not, during the last quarter, the company's revenues dropped in the surfactant segment because it ceased its production at its German plant during the fourth quarter of 2018. Naturally, this translated into a 16% YoY decline for SCL's surfactant revenues in Europe (see image above). Nevertheless, SCL's actual gross profits for the very same segment and region increased. The explanation is that the company ultimately benefited from lower overhead costs and higher unit margins resulting from closing the German plant. In other words, it continued to find ways of cutting the fat out of the organization. This a great example of the company's ingenuity for delivering bottom line growth in spite of revenue declines.

Source: SCL’s 10-Q (see link above)

Another excellent example of SCL's resiliency is the recent equipment malfunction at one of its newly acquired plants in Mexico. Naturally, the stock tumbled roughly 10% on the news. Despite this, the company continued to focus on execution, and today it looks like the stock is entirely over the news. Two factors played a vital role in this: 1) management's focus on executing despite the setback, and 2) management's prudence by insuring against such events.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As a result, since then, SCL has traded up roughly 20% up and is currently sitting at new all-time highs. Consequently, the equipment malfunction will likely only represent a blip on the company's long-term performance. Still, I would point out that the recent rally in SCL shares has mostly tracked the broader market's multiple expansion.

Valuation

Despite SCL's sound fundamentals, I can't justify its current price tag. After all, the company now trades at a P/E of 20, while expected to have little to no organic growth for the next couple of years. In my opinion, this seems excessive. For context, the company's forecasted expected EPS growth until 2020 is 3.33%. This implies a whopping PEG ratio of 6, which indicates SCL is likely grossly overvalued.

Furthermore, my valuation model also seems to corroborate this. For this, I estimated SCL’s future free cash flows based on its historical EBIDTA margins and CAPEX guidance. With this information, I used the CAPM to value those free cash flows.

As you can see, my valuation implies a 33.7% downside for the shares at current levels. In my opinion, these also make sense, because the company's free cash flow will likely remain somewhat flat for the next couple of years. Hence, under those assumptions, it’s almost impossible to justify SCL’s current valuation.

Source: SCL’s investor presentation. Management’s strategy is focused on creating shareholder value.

Conclusion

As a whole, SCL is a reliable company with a strong balance sheet and a capable management team. It also seems like a shareholder-friendly company with a long track record. Naturally, this makes it attractive for conservative investors looking to park their funds and collect a decent dividend of 1.10%. However, I deem the company's lack of organic growth makes it difficult to justify its current valuation. The truth is that there are likely better investment alternatives that offer higher dividend yields, while also growing organically. Hence, I believe SCL shares don't deserve their current premium. Therefore, I think investors should pass up on SCL for now but consider adding it on dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.